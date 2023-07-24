LAKE PLACID — New York’s Adirondack Mountains and the iconic Village of Lake Placid welcomed the return of the Athletic Brewing IRONMAN® Lake Placid triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series, for its 24th edition on Sunday, July 23.
This longstanding IRONMAN triathlon event saw athletes swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles through the region culminating in an exciting finish along Main Street just inside of the iconic Olympic Oval.
Joe Skipper distanced himself from the competition with a dominating performance on the bike and run to take the overall win in Lake Place finishing with a time of 8:03:46. In the women’s professional race, it was Alice Alberts who cruised her way into her first IRONMAN victory as a professional, outpacing the competition to win with a time of 9:16:01.
Veteran pro Ben Hoffman (USA) followed in second place, a little over two minutes behind Skipper finishing with a time of 8:06:06 in his return to Lake Placid. Matt Hanson (USA) earned a hard fought third place position finishing with a time of 8:09:51.
On the professional women’s race, second-place finisher, Erin Snelgrove (CAN), impressed in the running portion but came up just short of catching Alberts finishing with a time of 9:21:49. Jen Annett (CAN) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 9:27:35.
The 2023 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series, saw more than 1,800 athletes start the 140.6-mile race through the Adirondacks. Taking place in beautiful Mirror Lake, the two-loop swim saw athletes exit the water and re-enter the water just outside of the Lake Placid Beach House.
Once out of the water, athletes transitioned over to the 112-mile bike portion. One of the most famous on the IRONMAN circuit, the two-loop bike course traveled deep into Adirondacks, featuring a long descent down to the village of Keene and finishing with an 11-mile climb through the Wilmington Notch taking athletes past Whiteface Mountain. The two-loop run course took athletes past the Horse Show Grounds and the Olympic Ski Jumps before following scenic River Road and the challenging climb back into town.
The race culminated with an unforgettable finish line experience on the legendary Olympic Oval used in the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. The 2023 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid triathlon offered qualifying slots to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, 65 slots for the men in Nice, France on September 10 and 100 slots for the women in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i on October 14.
