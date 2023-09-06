PLATTSBURGH — The streak is alive and well.
The Plattsburgh-based Fourth Ward Cardinals made it six Champlain Valley Baseball League playoff championships in a row and their 18th overall with a doubleheader sweep of the Lyon Mountain Miners this past Sunday.
The Cardinals won by game scores of 11-2 and 6-5 to win the best-of-three series, 2-0.
In the opener, Warren Miller struck out 10 in going the distance for the pitching win and also added a single and double at the plate.
Bostyn Duquette and Andrew VanNatten added two hits apiece, with Duquette blasting a grand slam.
Ryan Bone's double was one of the three hits for the Miners.
The second game was a good deal more competitive as the Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-all tie and grab a 6-3 advantage.
The Miners, however, made it interesting by scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning to close to within a run.
Bostyn Duquette was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Zach Rainville.
Bostyn Duquette, Rainville and C.J. Worley paced the Fourth Ward offensively with two hits each, with Duquette and Worley getting doubles.
Bone was the leading hitter for Lyon Mountain with a double and single.
—
Game 1
Cardinals 11, Miners 2
Miners;010;000;1;—;2;3;1
Cardinals;101;451;x;—;11;10;1
WP- Miller. LP- Matthews. 2B- Bone (Miners), Miller (Cards). HR- B. Duquette (Cards).
—
Game 2
Cardinals 6, Miners 5
Cardinals;300;000;3;—;6;8;0
Miners;200;010;2;—;5;7;2
WP- B. Duquette. LP- Crowley. 2B- Bone (Miners), B. Duquette (Cards), Worley (Cards).
