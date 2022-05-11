BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown’s girl group swept Northeastern Clinton, 5-0, Wednesday in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, but Eagles coach Seth Spoor said the score didn’t reflect how close the matches actually were.
“It was an incredible day of tennis,” he said.
Luci Brown won the No. 1 match against Cougar Maggie Sample, but the first match won was in the No. 2 slot, with Hailey Williams coming out on top over Dalila Purisic.
“With it being our senior game, I was especially pleased with the play from Williams,” Spoor said. “Our team captain showed great poise and resilience. She was the first win of the day and set the tone for her teammates.”
Ella Repas then took the victory in the No. 3 singles. April Secore and Olivia Hagadorn paired up to add a win for Beekmantown.
Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller had an exciting match against Northeastern’s Laci Roberts and Callie Racine, winning in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1.
“Our No. 1 doubles team won a challenging match against a very experienced, smart and well-coached NCCS team,” Spoor said.
Editor’s Note: Results from the boys’ matches were not provided by press time.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 5, Northeastern Clinton 0
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Sample, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2- Williams (BCS) def. Purisic, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) def. Pennington, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson/Miller (BCS) def. Roberts/Racine, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1.
No. 2- Secore/Hagadorn (BCS) def. Hite/Lemieux, 6-2, 6-0.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3, AUSABLE VALLEY 2
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3, AUSABLE VALLEY 2
ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack took both sides against AuSable Valley, in a series of exciting matchups.
In the boys, Tristan Laundree and Tucker MacDougal started the matches strong, both securing wins in the No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. However, Northern Adirondack got on the board when Harold Carter took down David Rock, 6-2, 6-2.
The Bobcats also took both doubles matches. The Hunter Trombley and Tristin Lagree duo was triumphant in the No. 1, while Kingston Tucker and Tristan Craig grabbed the No. 2 spot.
“Overall, it was an excellent match between both teams,” NAC coach Tyler Pombrio said.
Pombrio also congratulated Trombley for his win at his final night playing at Northern Adirondack.
On the girls’ side, Northern Adirondack captured the win, paced first by Reese Lafave, who took the No. 1 match over Raychell Jerdo, winning the first and third sets soundly.
“Today, we celebrated our Senior Night and honored our three seniors, Barber, Guay and Hart,” Bobcats coach Jess Barnhart said. “I’m so proud of the girls, they stepped up and competed today. It just made it such a special Senior Night.”
Abigail MacDougal and Brielle Laundree then captured the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively, for the Patriots’ wins.
Jo-Ann Mead and Hailee James teamed up for a 6-2, 6-2 win over Rozzlyn Beane and Raegan Schier in the No. 1 doubles. Then, Chelsey Guay and Allie Barber took the No. 2 spot, in a match that included a tiebreaker.
“It was a beautiful day and a competitive battle for both teams,” she said. “It was a great matchup and it came down to the wire, which was extremely enjoyable to watch.”
—
Boys
NAC 3, AuSable Valley 2
Singles
No. 1- Laundree (AVCS) def. King, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2- MacDougal (AVCS) def. Guay, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Carter (NAC) def. D. Rock, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Trombley/Lagree (NAC) def. A. Rock/Dorr, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- Tucker/Craig (NAC) def. Croghan/Rein, 6-0, 6-1.
Girls
NAC 3, AuSable Valley 2
Singles
No. 1- Lafave (NAC) def. Jerdo, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0.
No. 2- MacDougal (AVCS) def. Griffin, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
No. 3- Laundree (AVCS) def. Hart, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- Mead/James (NAC) def. Beane/Schier, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Barber/Guay (NAC) def. Brandt/Matteau, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5, SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 4, SETON CATHOLIC 1
PLATTSBURGH — In the lone boys’ match of the afternoon, Plattsburgh High’s Simon Meyer won over Seton Catholic’s Collin Farrington, 6-1, 6-4, to secure the win for the Hornets.
The rest of the matches were forfeited on the boys side, in Plattsburgh’s favor.
Tessa Bonnabesse paced the Hornet girls, with a win over Lison Becam in the No. 1 match.
Charlotte Hughes picked up the Knights’ sole win of the day, in a tight match over Olivia Nowosielski, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Ava Perry then rounded out the singles’ wins for Plattsburgh in the No. 3 match. Olivia Gottschall and Bailey Hewson then paired up in the No. 1 doubles, taking the win over Chloe Lawliss and Maria Casas. Vera Saliba and Guiseppina Gallicchio triumphed in the No. 2 doubles.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Meyer (PHS) def. Farrington, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 3- Seton Catholic forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
Girls
Plattsburgh High 4, Seton Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Becam, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Hughes (SC) def. Nowosielski, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3- Perry (PHS) def. Ruffin, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- Gottschall/Hewson (PHS) def. Lawliss/Casas, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Saliba/Gallicchio (PHS) def. Von Bargen/Metcalf, 6-1, 6-0.
LAKE PLACID 3, PERU 2
PERU 5, LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bomber boys and Nighthawk girls each took a win, resulting in a split match between Peru and Lake Placid.
Sonja Toishi and Tristan Spotts paced the boys, winning in the No. 1 and 2 singles matches, respectively. Toishi won in straight sets but Spotts had more trouble, dropping the second set and coming back to win the third.
Harrison and Nash Carlisto then secured the No. 1 doubles victory, with a solid win over Nate St. Louis and Isaac Mitchell.
Elijah Lederman won for Peru in the No. 3 singles, while the duo of Jack Hayes and Zach Johnson took the No. 2 doubles.
The Nighthawks captured a sweep on the girls side, with Stephanie Davis, Jacklin Mitchell and Remi Beauharnois winning in the singles matches, all in straight sets.
The match of the night was won by Elise Beauharnois and Jenni Davis, with the first set going into a tiebreaker, which the Peru duo won, and the second ending in a 6-2 score, with the Nighthawk girls taking the match in straight sets over Julia Crawford and Grace Erickson.
Morgan Bechard and Kaeda Watanabe rounded out the night with a win in No. 2 doubles.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 3, Peru 2
Singles
No. 1- Toishi (LP) def. Schaefer, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Spotts (LP) def. Mero, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.
No. 3- Lederman (PCS) def. Lawless, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto (LP) def. St. Louis/Mitchell, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- Hayes/Johnson (PCS) def. Keal/Scanio, 6-3, 6-3.
Girls
Peru 5, Lake Placid 0
Singles
No. 1- S. Davis (PCS) def. Levitt, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Fitzsimmons, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 3- R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Megliore, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- E. Beauharnois/J. Davis (PCS) def. Crawford/Erickson, 6-6 (7-5), 6-2.
No. 2- Bechard/Watanabe (PCS) def. Smith/Tyler, 6-2, 6-2.
SARANAC 5, SCHROON LAKE 0
SARANAC 5, SCHROON LAKE 0
SCHROON LAKE — The Chiefs, led by Sydney Myers and Hunter Devins in the No. 1 matches, captured a sweep over the Wildcats.
Danielle Borner and Taya Wood had the only other win on the girls’ side, in the No. 1 doubles match, where they defeated Madison Prikryl and Kaylee Frasier of Schroon Lake.
The Saranac girls won by default in the No. 2 and 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
For the boys, Collin Clancy secured the No. 2 singles win over Christian Gratto, 6-4, 6-2. The rest of the matches were forfeited in Saranac’s favor.
—
Boys
Saranac 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Devins (SCS) def. Pratt, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2- Clancy (SCS) def. Gratto, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Girls
Saranac 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. Grey, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Borner/Wood (SCS) def. Prikryl/Frasier, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.