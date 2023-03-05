MEN
DAY 1
NEW YORK — Senior Brexton Montville placed 14th in the 60-meter dash preliminary heats to open up action at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Indoor Championships for the Plattsburgh State men's track and field team on Friday afternoon at the Armory.
Montville clocked a time of 7.07 while competing in the fourth heat, finishing 14th out of 46 runners.
Plattsburgh State finishes up action tomorrow, with Montville competing in the 200-meter dash and sophomores Noah Bonesteel and Justin Kumrow each contesting the mile run.
DAY 2
NEW YORK — The Plattsburgh State men's track and field team wrapped up action at the AARTFC Indoor Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Armory, as four student-athletes competed.
Sophomore Noah Bonesteel took 13th in the mile run (4:20.52), sophomore Justin Kumrow finished 23rd in the mile run (4:30.79), senior Brexton Montville took 24th in the 200-meter dash (22.62) and first-year student Charles Cypress placed 26th in the 400-meter dash (51.16).
Plattsburgh State will now turn its attention toward preparing for the outdoor season, which begins on Saturday, April 1, at the Saints Broken Open hosted by St. Lawrence University.
WOMEN
DAY 1
NEW YORK — Graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko and first-year student Marissa LeDuc each represented the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team on the opening day of the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Indoor Championships on Friday afternoon at the Armory.
Bjelko placed 12th in the shot put with a toss of 11.80 meters (38' 8.75"), while LeDuc took 22nd in the long jump with a mark of 4.97 meters (16' 3.75").
DAY 2
NEW YORK — The Plattsburgh State women's track and field team wrapped up action at the AARTFC Indoor Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Armory, as two student-athletes competed.
Junior Michaela Schaffer took 17th in the triple jump (10.71 meters – 35' 1.75"), while graduate student Aislyn McDonough placed 18th in the 800-meter run (2:22.30).
Plattsburgh State will now turn its attention toward preparing for the outdoor season, which begins on Saturday, April 1, at the Saints Broken Open hosted by St. Lawrence University.
