PLATTSBURGH — The champions of Knights of Columbus Councils 13127 and 2166 competed against one-another at the District level Free Throw Championship on Sunday, Feb. 5.
The shoot-out yielded seven boys and girls champions who will advance to the Northern Conference Free Throw Competition, which will be held in at Northeastern Clinton Middle School on Saturday, Feb. 2. The champions of the competition were Gracie Baxter, Madeline Newcombe, Peyton Clay, Isaac Devine, Rigby Fries, Elias Hathaway and Preston Nelson.
