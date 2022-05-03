CLINTONVILLE — Competition was tight, but the Seton Catholic track and field team ended up on top of both the girls’ and boys’ sides of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference meet against AuSable Valley, Tuesday.
BOYS
Sam Dejordy, Aiden Pearl and Ashton Guay were all a part of four event wins each to lead the Knights in the win.
The trio all ran as a part of the winning relay groups in the 3200-meter, 400-meter and 1600-meter relays, while also each picking up an individual win.
Max and Ben Grafstein and Gavin Bobbie were each a part of two event wins for the Knights.
Thomas Sucharzewski and Anson Mulvey each had two event wins to power the Patriots in the loss.
GIRLS
Yang was the lone multi-event winner for Seton in its victory, with the veteran winning the 1500-meters, 800-meters and 300-meters and running in the first-place 3200-meter relay group.
Emma Pelkey paced the AuSable girls in their defeat, winning the 100- and 200-meters, the high jump, and helping the Patriots win the 1600–meter relay.
—
Boys
Seton Catholic 60, AuSable 53
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, B. Grafstein, Dejordy, Guay), 13:31.1.
110 hurdles- 1, LaPier, AVCS, 21.6.
100- 1, Guay, SC, 11.9.
1600- 1, M. Grafstein, SC, 5:32.
400 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Gao, Dejordy, Guay), 50.0.
400- 1, Sucharzewski, AVCS, 59.1.
400 hurdles- 1, Dejordy, SC, 1:09.7.
800- 1, Pearl, SC, 2:16.2.
200- 1, Guay, SC, 26.6.
3200- 1, Mulvey, AVCS, 13:25.4.
1600 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Dejordy, M. Grafstein, B. Grafstein), 4:01.1.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Sucharzewski, AVCS, 17-2.
Triple jump- 1, Mulvey, AVCS, 30-2.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 39-2.25.
Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 115-4.
—
Girls
Seton Catholic 66, AuSable Valley 62
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Whalen, Yang, Allen), 13:35.5.
100 hurdles- 1, Johnston, SC, 21.2.
100- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 13.9.
1500- 1, Yang, SC, 5:34.8.
400 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Mast, Whalen, Trombley) 58.0.
400-.1, Pearl, SC, 1:10.5
400 hurdles- 1, Butler, AVCS, 1:27.5
800- 1, Yang, SC, 2:40.5.
200- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 28.6.
3000- 1, Yang, SC, 12:07.7.
1600 relay- 1, AVCS (Gravatt, Richards, Bushey, Pelkey), 5:43.9.
High jump- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Trombley, SC, 15-6.
Triple jump- 1, Hodgson, AVCS, 24-10.5.
Shot put- 1, Bushey, AVCS, 20-10.
Discus- 1, Bushey, AVCS, 56-5.
SARANAC 97, NCCS 35
SARANAC 107, NCCS 25
CHAMPLAIN — The Chiefs handily took the track and field against the Cougars.
GIRLS
Brenna Ducatte swept the throws for the Saranac squad, while Marissa LeDuc won the 100- and 400-meter hurdles, as well as the long jump in the Chiefs’ win.
Ellie Prairie had another strong meet for Northeastern in the loss, winning the 1500- and 400-meters and running in the first-place 1600-meter relay group.
BOYS
Connor Homburger took the long and triple jumps for Saranac in the win, while Branden Ashley swept the throws and Kye Norcross won the 100- and 200-meters.
Thomas Gilbo put in the work for the Cougar boys in their defeat, winning the 1600- and 800-meter events and helping the team to a win in the 3200-meter relay.
—
Girls
Saranac 97, Northeastern Clinton 35
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Hamel, Denial, Fay, Norcross), 11:02.
100 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS.
100- 1, Davis, SCS, 13.0.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:24.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Ubl, Wynnik, Davis, Lavigne).
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:04.
400 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 1:12.8.
800- 1, Boulds, SCS, 2:40.
200- 1, Rainville, SCS, 27.9.
3000- 1, Denial, SCS, 11:52.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Turner, Carroll, Prairie), 4:37.2.
High jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 14-9.
Triple jump- 1, SCS, 29-11.5.
Shot put- 1, Ducatte, SCS, 28-3.
Discus- 1, Ducatte, SCS, 88-0.
—
Boys
Saranac 107, Northeastern Clinton 25
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Gilbo, Brown, Prairie, G. Frenyea), 9:12.4.
110 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 17.9.
100- 1, Norcross, SCS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:05.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Bova, Daniels, Bovia, Hamburger), 48.2.
400- 1, Medley, SCS, 57.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Pflanz, SCS, 1:09.3.
800- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 2:17.
200- 1, Norcross, SCS, 24.6.
3200- 1, Cayea, SCS, 11:47.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Jolicoeur, Prairie, Bulriss, Dubuque), 4:01.7.
High jump- 1, Powers, SCS, 5-6.
Long jump- 1, Homburger, SCS, 16-3.
Triple jump- 1, Homburger, SCS, 35-4.5.
Shot put- 1, Ashley, SCS, 43-7.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 130-5.
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 64, TICONDEROGA 43
TICONDEROGA 68, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 60
TICONDEROGA — The five-man Sentinel boys roster held their own in its defeat while the Ti girls edged out the merged Moriah/Boquet Valley group.
BOYS
Ethan Madill swept the throws for MBV while Aiden Lobdell won the 200-meters and long jump and helped his team win the 1600-meter relay.
Emery Tausinger and Garret Beebe each played parts in three event wins for the Sentinels, with Beebe winning the 800- and 3200-meters, Tausinger winning the 1600- and 400-meters and both runners helping win the 3200-meter relay.
GIRLS
Elizabeth Rich swept the throws and helped Ti win the 400-meter relay in the Sentinels’ close win.
Juliana Riemersma did her best to keep Moriah/Boquet Valley in it with wins in the 100-meters, 200-meters and long jump while also running in the first-place 1600-meter relay group. Keira Callahan had a strong night of her own, winning the 1500- and 800-meters.
—
Boys
Moriah/Boquet Valley 64, Ticonderoga 43
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, TCS (Facteau, Beebe, Burke, Tausinger).
110 hurdles- 1, Smith, MBV, 29.57.
100- 1, Peters, MBV, 12.91.
1600- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 56.5.
400 relay- 1, MBV.
400- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 56.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Wekin, MBV, 1:16.8.
800- 1, Beebe, TCS, 2:22.9.
200- 1, Lobdell, MBV, 23.7.
3200- 1, Beebe, TCS, 11:34.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (Joah, Wekin, Lobdell, Perry), 4:07.58.
High jump- Not Contested.
Long jump- 1, Lobdell, MBV, 17-0.
Triple jump- Not Contested.
Shot put- 1, Madill, MBV, 30-6.
Discus- 1, Madill, MBV, 97-6.
—
Girls
Ticonderoga 68, Moriah/Boquet Valley 60
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, TCS (H. Porter, Blanchard, Parent, and Sutphen), 12:33.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 20.7.
100- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 13.1.
1500- 1, Callahan, MBV, 5:55.2.
400 relay- 1, TCS (Rich, Sutphen, Porter, Cooke).
400- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 1:06.0.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 1:22.9.
800- 1, Callahan, MBV, 2:56.9.
200- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 28.5.
3000- 1, Blanchard, TCS, 12:37.7.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (Baumann, Bisselle, Riemersma, Reynolds), 5:01.5.
High jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 15-3.5.
Triple jump- 1, Baumann, MBV, .
Shot put- 1, Rich, TCS, 34-6.
Discus- 1, Rich, TCS, 74-11.
PERU 75, PLATTSBURGH 53
PERU 77, PLATTSBURGH 54
PERU — The Nighthawk track and field team soared above the Hornets in their matchup, with both the boys and girls taking team wins.
GIRLS
Maggie and Ella Garrow and Ophelia Breen led the Peru Girls in the win, with Ella taking part in three relays and winning the 200-meters, while Maggie joined her in the 1600-meter relay win and took the high jump.
Breen won the 1500-meters and 400-meter hurdles and ran in the 3200- and 1600-meter relay wins.
Mackenzie Arnold also helped the Nighthawks out, winning the 400-meters and running in the victorious 400-meter relay squad
Gabrielle Laundry led the Hornet girls in the loss, winning the long and triple jumps and the 100-meter hurdles.
BOYS
Owen Tedesco, Ryan Squire, Nik Recore and Harrison Matthews each played parts in three event wins to power the Nighthawks in the win.
Hunter Eagle and Zach Hunter each grabbed two event wins for Peru.
Ethan Mullholland swept the jump events to lead the Hornets in the defeat.
—
Girls
Peru 75, Plattsburgh 53
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Davey, LaHart, Breen),11:04.
100 hurdles- 1, Laundry, PHS, 19.57.
100- 1, LaDue, PHS, 14.15.
1500- 1, Breen, PCS, 5:35.9.
400 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Arnold, Davey, Swyers) 55.5
400- 1, Arnold, PCS, 1:07.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen, PCS, 1:15.9.
800- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 2:39.6.
200- 1, E. Garrow, PCS, 29.37.
3000- 1, Coryea, PHS, 12:22.3.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Breen, E. Garrow, C. Chamberlain, M. Garrow) 4:47.8.
High jump- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 4-8.
Long jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 14-5.75.
Triple jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 32-1.5.
Shot put- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 27-3.25.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 78-7.75.
—
Boys
Peru 77, Plattsburgh 54
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Tedesco, Squire, Eagle, Recore) 9:32.
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 19.75.
100- 1, Mulligan, PCS, 11.94.
1600- 1, Recore, PCS, 5:03.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Crawford, Hanson, Hunter, Schlitt) 48.3.
400- 1, Squire, PCS, 56.3.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:03.9.
800- 1, Recore, PCS, 2:22.4.
200- 1, Schlitt, PCS.
3200- 1, Tedesco, PCS, 12:00.6.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Matthews, Tedesco, Eagle, Squire), 4:03.2.
High jump- 1, Mulholland, PHS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, Mulholland, PHS, 19-9.5.
Triple jump- 1, Mulholland, PHS, 39-1.25.
Shot put- 1, Hunter, PCS, 38-1.5.
Discus- 1, Eban, PHS, 102-8.5.
