WILLSBORO — The Knights were able to secure themselves a double-digit victory Thursday night on the road over the Warriors, however, it was a much closer contest than the score would suggest.
“Seton Catholic got up early and pulled away late after a spirited Willsboro rally. Willsboro, trailing by eight at the half, rallied to take a, 25-24, lead midway through the third quarter,” said Willsboro coach Eric Arnold, “but foul trouble, turnovers and the need to foul late led to the 12 point final margin.”
Seton Catholic’s Aiden Pearl led all scorers with 19 points. He would get some help as well, with Ashton Guay scoring eight points, including making two, three-pointers.
Avery Lee would be the lone Warrior in double figures, scoring 12. Kayden Reynolds chipped in nine points and Harvey Merrill contributed seven points and a whopping seven steals, however, it wouldn’t be enough in the home loss.
—
Seton Catholic 44, Willsboro 32
Seton Catholic (44)
Guay 3-0-8, Shalton 0-4-6, Ciao 2-1-5, Pearl 8-3-19, Hughes 1-0-3, Trzaskos 1-1-5. TOTALS: 1-8-44.
Willsboro (32)
Reynolds 3-1-9, Lee 4-2-12, Merrill 3-1-12, Jaquish 2-0-4, Crownshield 0-0-0, Hathaway 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-3-32.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 17-9.
3-point field goals- SC (4) Guay 2, Hughes, Trzaskos. WCS (3) Lee 2, Merrill.
Newcomb 54
Indian Lake/Long Lake 43
NEWCOMB — Logan Bush was in control Thursday for Newcomb, scoring 33 points, including knocking down three, three-pointers, in the team’s double-digit win over Indian Lake/Long Lake, 54-43.
While Newcomb was only able to open-up a slim, three-point lead at halftime, it was the performance of Logan Bush that helped the group open things up down the stretch. His teammate, Eric Bush, would finish second on the squad in scoring, with nine points, followed by Camden Lamphear who chipped in seven points of his own.
Indian Lake/Long Lake had a trio of double-digit scorers, as Austin Bruso led the team with 17 points, followed by Griffin Farr, who scored 13 points, and Deuce Hosley, who tallied 11 in the contest. However, it wouldn’t be enough as the team would fall behind too far, too late.
—
Newcomb 54, Indian Lake/Long Lake 43
Indian Lake/Long Lake (43)
Clark 0-0-0, Fisher 0-0-0, Strader 0-0-0, Bruso 8-1-17, Hosley 4-3-11, Kendall 0-0-0, Straton 2-0-2, Farr 4-2-13, Fraiser 0-0-0, Mack 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-6-43.
Newcomb (54)
L. Bush 14-2-33, Lamphear 3-0-7, Fifield 1-0-3, Richards 0-0-0, E. Bush 4-1-9, Alvarez 1-0-2. TOTALS: 23-3-54.
Halftime- Newcomb, 26-23
3-point field goals- IL/LL (3) Farr 3. NCS (5) L. Bush 3, Lamphear, Fifield.
Boquet Valley 65
Chazy 43
ELIZABETHTOWN — Boquet Valley was sharing the rock on Thursday night and it paid off with a huge victory over conference-foe Chazy, 65-43.
“It was a nice team victory tonight. The guys shared the ball well leading to each guy getting into the scoring column,” said Griffins coach Colby Pulsifer.
Griffins’ Jackson Hooper led the way for the victory, putting together an all-around performance with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Ted Gay and Maddox Rice would also turn in double-digit performances for the Griffins, both scoring 10 points in the win.
Chazy’s Evan Dwyer posted a stellar performance, scoring 22 points, yet it wouldn’t be enough in the lopsided loss.
—
Boquet Valley 65, Chazy 43
Chazy (43)
Dwyer 8-2-22, McAfee 6-0-13, Salimando 2-1-6, Cross 1-0-2, Pratt 0-0-0, Hernandez 0-0-0, Dickerson 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-3-43.
Boquet Valley (65)
Wekin 1-0-3, Hooper 7-1-18, Buehler 2-2-8, Gay 3-1-10, Furman 1-0-2, Leibeck 2-1-6, Rice 5-0-10, Egglefield 1-0-2, Phinney 3-0-6. TOTALS: 25-5-65.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 34-13.
3-point field goals- CCRS (6). BVCS (10).
Bolton 63
Keene 57
BOLTON — The Eagles were able to hang on for a home victory Thursday, as Jaxon Egloff scored 26 points to help lead the team to a slim, 63-57, win.
“Bolton used a fast start and a strong fourth-quarter to hold off a competitive Keene team,” said Bolton head coach Cody Kober. “Keene had balanced scoring with Robjent leading the way with 19. In a game with many runs, Bolton was able to control the pace and harness some key rebounds.”
Jaxon Egloff erupted for 26 points, while Sullivan Eager chipped in 15 points and Jace Hubert posted 18, including hitting two, huge late-game free throws. Lukas Becker and Tyler Trowbridge would also combine for a staggering 28 boards in the Eagles’ win.
Keene featured three players getting into double-digit scoring totals in the contest, as Vann Morrelli would score 12, Asa Sprague would post 13 and Peter Robjent, who led the team with 19 points, in the loss.
—
Bolton 63, Keene 57
Keene (57)
Caito 1-0-3, Harmer 0-0-0, Morrelli 5-2-12, Gagnon 0-0-0, Sprague 5-2-13, Robjent 7-3-19, Litton 3-0-7, Jacobsen 1-1-3. TOTALS: 21-8-57.
Bolton (63)
French 0-0-0, Egloff 10-1-26, Hubert 7-3-18, Eager 7-0-15, Kelley 0-0-0, Trowbridge 1-0-2, Hens 0-0-0, Morehouse 0-0-0, Becker 1-0-2, Foy 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-4-63.
Halftime- Keene, 39-30.
3-point field goals- KCS (7) Sprague 3, Robjent 2, Caito, Litton. Bolton (7) Egloff 5, Hubert, Eager.
GIRLS
Northern Adirondack 52
Moriah 27
MORIAH — It was a true team victory for the Bobcats Thursday evening on the road, as they used seven different scorers to nab a victory over Moriah, 52-27.
Northern Adirondack was firing on all cylinders right out of the gate, as they opened the contest on a 15-0 run and eventually went to the half with a, 23-13, lead.
“We struggled to get any rhythm going early but were able to get within single digits to start the fourth,” said Moriah coach Gary Olcott. “NACS came out red hot in the 4th to close out the game on a 20-4 run.”
While everyone got a chance to score for the Bobcats in the road win, the group was led by Alexis McDonald and Sophia Charland, who each scored 10 points.
—
Northern Adirondack 52, Moriah 27
Northern Adirondack (52)
Labarge 2-3-7, M. Peryea 1-0-2, Moore 2-2-6, Mcdonald 4-1-10, Gilmore 4-0-9, Charland 4-2-10, A. Peryea 4-0-8. TOTALS: 21-8-52.
Moriah (27)
Marcil 2-0-6, Harrington 2-0-4, Eichen 1-0-2, Nephew 1-0-2, Cheney 1-0-2, Belden 1-0-2, Drake 1-0-2, Bosarge 0-0-0, Pinheiro 0-0-0, Trow 3-1-7, Mascarenas 0-0-0. TOTALS:12-1-27.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 23-13.
3-point field goals- NACS (1) Gilmore. MCS (2) Marcil 2.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 46
Crown Point 18
INDIAN LAKE — The Orange were efficient at both ends of the floor Thursday night, as they held the Panthers to just 18 points offensively, while they scored 46 on their end of the floor, for a lopsided victory.
It was the three-girl scoring trio of Kaitlyn Cannan, Olivia Zumpano and Haylie Puterko that helped pave the way for the Indian Lake/Long Lake victory. Zumpano would post 11 points while Cannan would score 14 points to go along with 12 boards. However, Puterko would lead the contest overall in scoring, tallying 15 points as well as 10 rebounds.
For Crown Point, Abigail LaMotte and Gabrielle Mazzotte combined for 14 of their team’s 18 points in the tough loss.
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 46, Crown Point 18
Crown Point (18)
Thomas 1-0-2, Mazzotte 2-4-8, Duprey 1-0-2, Greenan 0-0-0, Lamotte 3-0-6, Thompson 0-0-0. TOTALS: 7-4-18.
Indian Lake/Long Lake (46)
Zumpano 5-0-11, Vaughn 0-0-0, Sotomayor 0-0-0, Cannan 6-0-14, Strader 0-0-0, Staniford 2-0-4, Puterko 6-2-15, Liddle 1-0-2. TOTALS: 20-2-46.
Halftime- Indian Lake/Long Lake, 17-9.
3-point field goals- IL/LL (3) Cannan 2, Zumpano.
Northeastern Clinton 59
Beekmantown 24
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars put on a full complete game as they shut down the Eagles, winning 59-24.
The NCCS defense locked down Beekmantown in the first half as they pounced and took a 25-9 lead going into the break. That would prove insurmountable as the lead would increase to the 25 points in the final score, leaving no doubt.
Desiree Dubois led all scorers with 21 points on the night while Bailee LaFountain chipped in 17 for the Cougars.
The bright spot for Beekmantown was the scoring of Payton Parliament who led her team with 18 points.
“The girls played well defensively and played with great heart,” NCCS head coach Robb Garand said. “We still have many areas that we will continue to work on including moving the ball offensively and boxing out.
Beekmantown worked hard on the court and Payton Parliament was a strong leader for them. Coach Girard has her girls playing hard and they will continue to improve throughout the season.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 59, Beekmantown 24
Beekmantown (24)
Castine 1-0-2, McCasland 0-1-1, Gregoire 0-1-1, Parliament 7-4-18, Dutil 1-0-2, Chapman 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0, LaPier 0-0-0. TOTALS: 9-6-24.
Northeastern Clinton (59)
Hite 3-0-6, LaFountain 8-0-17, La. Roberts 1-0-3, Le. Roberts 1-0-2, Turner 0-2-2, Dubois 9-0-21, Racine 2-0-4, Trudo 0-0-0, Richards 2-0-4, Deso 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-2-59.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 25-9.
3-point field goals- NCCS (5).
Tuesday
Boys
Beekmantown 77
Northeastern Clinton 44
BEEKMANTOWN — Even as the Eagles found themselves with a comfortable lead, head coach Gary Castine didn’t relief until the game entered the final minutes, in Tuesday’s 77-44 victory over the Cougars.
““I didn’t feel comfortable until the end of the third quarter,” he said. “The Cougars usually give us a battle.”
The game had alternating quarters of Beekmantown being in control, then a dogfight for a quarter of play. The Eagles were aggressive as they exploded to a 24-7 first quarter lead to gain early control of the game. The second quarter was a different animal as both teams battled to get to the break.
“The second quarter was a back-to-back affair, as we could not extend the lead as I had hoped,” Castine said.
Coming out of the break, Beekmantown poured on the pressure to thwart any hopes of a NCCS comeback. The third quarter score of 27-10 in favor of the Eagles gave Castine the ability to find relief as his team headed towards the victory.
Josh Burgin paced Beekmantown with 18 points while Evan Dixon had a career high 13. Nathan Parliament and Josh Sand added 11 points, which was also a career high for Sand.
“The kids worked hard and shared the ball,” Castine said. “It was nice having four guys get double figures. They’re not the Fab Four, but they’re pretty good! However, we had too many turnovers as we may have overpassed. I guess that’s not a bad thing in a way. We’re trying.”
Evan Manor once again set the tone for NCCS with 18 points, making the Cougars lone 3-pointer.
While expecting revenge when Beekmantown visits NCCS later in the season, Castine said he expects the Cougars to be ready for his team when they arrive, and is excited for the rematch.
“We beat them twice in the regular season last year, before they took it to us in the sectionals,” he said. “I can guarantee that won’t happen in the playoffs this year......We’re in the B’s and they are now a C!”
—
Beekmantown 77, Northeastern Clinton 44
NCCS (44)
Brown 4-0-8, Prarie 0-1-1, Sisco 0-0-0, Billitier 0-0-0, Marshall 2-0-4, Magoon 1-1-3, Castine 2-0-4, Manor 8-1-18, Garrow 3-0-6. TOTALS: 20-3-44.
BCS (77)
Mosley 1-0-2, Sorrell 0-0-0, LaBorde 2-0-5, J. Sand 5-1-11, Mannix 3-0-8, Dixon 6-0-13, Parliament 5-1-11, Beauregard 1-0-3, Burgin 7-2-18, N. Sand 3-0-6. TOTALS: 33-4-77
Halftime- Beekmantown, 35-19.
3-point goals- NCCS (1), Manor. BCS (7) J. Sand, Mannix 2, Dixon, Beauregard, Burgin 2.
Moriah 64
Northern Adirondack 44
ELLENBURG — 10 days between games always has the chance for a little rust to build up. That turned out to be the case as the Vikings defeated the Bobcats, 64-44.
“We played one pretty good quarter of basketball,” NAC head coach Nate Bilow said. “And overall I was pleased with our boys tonight. It’s been 10 days since our last game, and we just weren’t ready for what Moriah was able to bring to the floor tonight.”
The game started off poorly for the Bobcats as they turned the ball over 17 times in the first half while only scoring 19 points. Heading into the break they were already facing a daunting task, trailing 37-19.
NAC wouldn’t give up, holding Moriah to 10 points in the third quarter to make things interesting in the final frame. But, it was just too much for the Bobcats to overcome.
The Vikings were led by three players who reached double digits. Rowan Swan led all scorers with 16 points while adding five assists and seven steals. Colby Allen added 14 points and seven rebounds while Riley Demarais added 12.
Brady Boulrice led the Bobcats with 15 points, with 12 of those coming from beyond the arc.
“[Moriah] scored way too easily, and we had a hard time putting the ball in the hole,” Bilow said. “Our defense is borderline terrible. The good thing is that it is fixable, and at least tonight lets us know what we need to focus on. The turnovers are concerning however. We just need to be ready for the next game.”
—
Moriah 64, Northern Adirondack 44
MCS (64)
B.Olcott 4-0-8, Swan 7-2-16, Whitman 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-3-5, Allen 5-2-14, Gilbo 1-0-2, McGiness 2-1-5, Demarais 6-0-12, Sherman 0-0-0, Ouelette 0-0-0, D.Olcott 0-0-0, Scoresome 1-0-2 TOTALS: 27-8-64
NAC (44)
Burnard 0-0-0, Taylor 1-0-2, Lagree 1-0-2, B.Boulrice 5-1-15, Lambert 1-0-2, Spooner 0-0-0, Damour 1-0-2, M.Boulrice 4-1-9, Magoon 4-0-8, Carter 1-0-2, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 1-0-2 TOTALS: 19-2-44
Halftime- Moriah, 37-19.
3-points goals- MCS (2) Allen 2. NAC (4) Boulrice 4.
