NORTH CREEK — The Knights were tied at half, but that didn’t stay for long, as they led a second half surge to beat the Irish, 2-0.
“This was a very hard fought game by both teams.,” said Johnsburg/Minerva coach Zach Pierson, “Aiden Pearl and Ashton Guay did a great job of controlling the midfield for Seton.”
Pearl didn’t only control the midfield; after a scoreless first half, Pearl would find the back of the net, off an assist from Evan Waldron, to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. Pearl would then assist Aiden Pearl to put the team up, 2-0, all before the 10-minute mark.
They would hold on to that lead, securing the road victory.
Seton Catholic will face Chazy next Monday, back on their home field. Johnsburg/Minerva will get a little bit more recovery time, as they are set to host Indian Lake/Long Lake next Wednesday.
Seton Catholic 2, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
SC 0 2 — 2
JOH 0 0 — 0
Second Half- 1, SC, Pearl (Waldron), 4:25. 2, SC, Astiz (Pearl), 8:25.
Shots- SC, 13-10.
Saves- Metcalf, SC, 7. Poirier, JOH, 10.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
Lake Placid 5
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers exploded in the second half for four goals, proeplling them to victory over Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 5-2.
“The Lake Placid defense knew coming into the game they were up against an offensive powerhouse led by Logan Bush,” Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley said. “Things didn’t start well for the the Bombers.”
It looked like Schroon Lake/Newcomb was off and running, as Isiah Pelkey scored just 32 seconds into the first half. However, Lake Placid would respond 15 minutes later, when Brady Tremblay scored off an assist from Drew Ferebee.
However, Antonio Brown would score again for Schroon Lake/Newcomb just before the end of the half, to give the team a 2-1 lead.. But in the second half, it was all Lake Placid, as Cody Montaglia would assist on four-straight unanswered goals, en route to the teams 5-2 win.
“Our entire team worked hard from front to back tonight and I’m happy for the third win in seven days, it’s a good habit to get into,” Hemsley said.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2, Lake Placid, 5
SLN 2 0 — 2
LP 1 4 — 5
First Half- 1, SLN, Pelkey (Gillings), :31. 2, LP, Tremblay (Ferebee), 15:17. 3, SLN, A. Brown (L. Brown), 34:08.
Second Half- 4, LP, Tremblay (Montagnolia), :28. 5, LP, Ferebee (Montagnolia), 4:55. 6, LP, Cecunjanin (Montagnolia), 6:33. 7, LP, Byrne (Montagnolia), 30:47.
Shots- LP, 15-4.
Saves- Carniglia, SLN, 15. Deforest, LP, 6.
Crown Point 1
Keene 5
KEENE VALLEY — Pablo Marin scored his first two career varsity goals for the Beavers Thursday, besting the Panthers, 5-1.
Crown Point suffered a self-inflicted wound that would open the match’s scoring, late in the first half. However, just before the teams went to break, Marin would get career goal number one, off an assist from Keenan Warner.
In the second half, it was more Beavers. Warner would score one of his own to start the half, but Panthers’ Cole Potter would strike back with a goal, to cut the lead to 3-1.
Keene wasn’t ready to let the game slip away from them, as Warner would score his second goal of the match to get the lead back to three. Marin would get his second goal just moments later, leading to a 4-1 final score.
Crown Point 1, Keene 5
CP 0 1 — 1
KCS 2 3 — 5
First Half- 1, Crown Point (own goal), 32:31. 2, KCS, Marin (Warner), 41:24.
Second Half- 3, KCS, Warner (Hyman), 8:16. 4, CP, Potter (PK), 20:00. 5, KCS, Warner (Hyman), 31:57. 6, KCS, Marin (Morrelli), 34:58.
Shots- KCS, 13-10.
Saves- Tompkins, CP, 11. Gagnon, KCS, 10.
Chazy 7
Boquet Valley 0
WESTPORT — The Eagles were flying high Thursday, beating the Griffins, 7-0. An incredible, six-goal first half, led the Eagles to a dominant victory on the road.
“We started strong, but Chazy overwhelmed us in the middle of the first half,” said Boquet Valley coach Evan George. “While we played better in the second half Chazy continued to push forward and be dangerous.”
The Eagles didn’t get their first goal until Dylan McAfee scored off an assist from Peter LaBarge at the 15-minute mark. After that, the flood gates were open for the road team, as Gunner Frenyea, Isaac Merrill, LaBarge, Luke Moser and Reagan Dudyak would all score first half-goals, just a combined five minutes apart.
After not being able to overcome Chazy’s scoring barrage, Bouquet Valley will look forward to their next matchup on Monday, versus Saranac Lake. Chazy will seek to continue this offensive output on Monday as well, against Seton Catholic.
Chazy 7, BVCS 0
CCRS 6 1 —7
BVCS 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, CCRS, McAfee (LaBarge), 15:00. 2, CCRS, Frenyea (Moser), 23:00. 3, CCRS, Merrill (LaBarge), 24:00. 4, CCRS, LaBarge (Tyndall), 26:00. 5, CCRS, Moser (McAfee), 27:00. 6, CCRS, Dudyak (Moser), 28:00.
Second Half- 7, CCRS, LaBarge (Poirer), 11:30.
Shots- CCRS, 17-6.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 6. King, BVCS, 11.
Northeastern Clinton 0
Saranac 2
SARANAC — A goal in each half was all the Chiefs needed to stand tall at home, defeating the Cougars, 2-0.
The standouts in the victory for Saranac were the two goal scorers, Mason Brown who scored on a penalty kick in the first half and Korbin Cranford, who iced the victory with a goal in the second.
In goal, Matt Hebert made a crucial six saves leading to the shutout win.
“This was a very good win for our program against a very talented NCCS team,” Chiefs’ coach Calvin Hamel said. “We played very well as a team for the full eighty minutes.”
Northeastern Clinton 0, Saranac 2
NCCS 0 0 — 0
SCS 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, SCS, Brown, 36:17.
Second Half- 2, SCS, Cranford, 26:19.
Shots- Tie, 8-8.
Saves- Manor, NCCS, 5. Hebert, SCS, 6.
Peru 2
Beekmantown 1
BEEKMANTOWN — It was a battle of the birds Thursday, as the Nighthawks narrowly edged out the Eagles, 2-1. A two-goal first half was all it would take for the Nighthawks to come away victorious, away from the home nest.
Peru would score their first goal quite early, when Morgan McCormick scored just before the three minute mark, off an assist from Seanen Edwards. Then, with about 10 minutes to play in the half, Ptro would score on a header that would prove to be the eventual game winner.
Beekmantown would put the pressure on in the second half however, as Matt Macner would score from the short corner, catching Peru on their heels, to cut the deficit in half. But it wouldn’t be enough, as they would drop the contest at home.
Peru will look to build off this win come Monday, when they travel for a matchup with Northeastern Clinton. Beekmantown will only get one off day, as they meetup with Franklin academy this Saturday.
Peru 2, Beekmantown 1
PCS 2 0 — 2
BCS 0 1 — 1
First Half- 1, PCS, McCormick (Edwards), 2:53. 2, PCS, Petro (Manchester), 29:20.
Second Half- 3, BCS, Macner (Mannix), 5:32.
Shots- BCS, 14-12.
Saves- Perrotte, PCS, 8. Burdo, BCS, 7.
Plattsburgh 3
AuSable Valley 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Hornets gave the Patriots a good sting Thursday, winning on the road, 3-0. After a scoreless first half, the Hornets would take over in the second, scoring three times to secure the victory.
“I was really proud of our boys tonight as they played with tenacity and heart for 80 min,” Patriot coach Tim Butler said. “We were able to keep PHS off the board for 65 minutes which is a difficult task as they have some explosive offensive players.”
Jack Ferris would score two goals in the second half, before Momin Khan would add a third, leading Plattsburgh to victory.
“We will keep working hard to keep getting better,” Butler added.
Plattsburgh 3, AuSable Valley 0
PHS 0 3 — 3
AVCS 0 0 — 0
Second Half- 1, PHS, Ferris (Mulligan), 14:47. 2, PHS, Ferris (Bonnabesse), 33:21. 3. PHS, Khan, 37:15.
Shots- PHS, 20-3.
Tuesday
Chazy 2
Northern Adirondack 0
ELLENBURG — The Eagles handled business on Tuesday, winning on the road versus the Bobcats, 2-0.
Chazy’s Isaac Merrill had his fingerprints all over this win, as he would score the team’s opening goal then assist on the second to Luke Moser, all in the first half.
Northern Adirondack goalie Parker Manor did everything he could to keep the Chazy offense at bay, saving nine shots and shutting out the opposition in the second half. But it wouldn’t be enough, as they would drop the match at home.
Chazy 2, Northern Adirondack 0
CCRS 2 0 — 2
NACS 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, CCRS, Merrill (PK), 14:20. 2, CCRS, Moser (Merrill), 17:15.
Shots- CCRS, 11-4.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 4. Manor, NACS, 9.
Girl’s Soccer
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
Wells 1
WELLS — Saige Shaughnessy scored an overtime goal Thursday, lifting Schroon Lake/Newcomb to victory over Wells, 2-1.
It was a hard fought match all around, as both sides traded goals in the first and couldn’t break the tie in regulation. Ava Dwyer would score on a corner kick to open the scoring for the Indians, but Riley Smith would bury a direct kick into the net for Schroon Lake Newcomb in response, to tie the game at 1-1.
Neither team could crack through the other’s defense in the second half, until overtime, when Shaughnessy would score off an assist from Riley Smith, to win the game for Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
After this road win, Schroon Lake/Newcomb will look ahead to their next matchup when they take on Keene, Monday. Wells will seek to rebound off this loss quickly, when they face Indian Lake/Long Lake today, at 4:30.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2, Wells 1
SLN 1 0 1 —2
WCS 1 0 0 —1
First Half- 1, WCS, Dwyer, 2:27. 2, SLN, Smith, 13:53.
Overtime- 3, SLN, Shaughnessy (Smith), 6:14.
Shots- SLN, 26-18.
Saves- Arnold, SLN, 20. Talarico, SLN, 6. Allen, WCS, 18.
Northern Adirondack 2
Moriah 5
PORT HENRY — The Vikings jumped to an early first half lead as they went on to defeat the Bobcats, 5-2
Moriah broke the scoring open when Dava Marcil scored within the first five minutes. It would be 10 minutes later before a second goal was notched when Amelia Kazlo took the pass from Vylette Shaw.
Allie Huchro joined in with a goal five minutes later as Sophia McKierran assisted her. Huchro would return the favor in the second half as McKierran would score the Vikings last goal.
Kazlo would add her second goal with less than two minutes remaining to push the lead to four.
A 5-0 deficit proved too much for the Bobcats, but they didn’t give up. Mackenna LaBarge netted NACS’ first goal 15 minutes into the second half. Ashlyn Seguin added one more with 13 minutes remaining to get the final score.
Action resumes for Moriah when they host Lake Placid, Tuesday. NACS has a quick turnaround when they travel to Chazy, today.
Northern Adirondack 2, Moriah 5
NACS 0 2 — 2
MCS 4 1 — 5
First Half- 1, MCS, Marcil, 4:51. 2, MCS, Kazlo (Shaw), 25:40. 3, MCS, Huchro (McKiernan), 29:09. 4, MCS, Kazlo, 38:03.
Second Half- 5, MCS, McKiernan (Huchro), 9:58. 6, NACS, LaBarge, 14:57. 7, NACS, Seguin, 26:21.
Shots- Tie, 17-17.
Saves- Gilmore, NACS, 10. Gaddor, MCS, 16.
CORRECTION: In yesterday’s addition there was a scoring error in the Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid girl’s soccer game. SC’s second goal was scored by Madyson Whalen, with the assist going to Charlotte Hughes. SC’s third goal, scored by Whalen, was assisted by Grace Trombley.
