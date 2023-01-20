WILLSBORO — A very fast paced and aggressive game was played between the Knights and Warriors, as Seton Catholic pulled away, winning 35-15.
Due to the frantic pace of the game, Willsboro’s coach Shannon Passno believed her team was still in it even down 10 at the end of the first half. But, when the third quarter started the Knights pulled away.
“The Lady Knights got the first run in the second half and dominated the third quarter,” Passno said. “The Warriors struggled closing the gap. Several turnovers throughout the game lead to the Lady Knights victory.”
Abby Pearl led Seton Catholic with 15 points with Madyson Whalen adding 11.
Mallory Arnold and Isabella Harrison led the way for Willsboro with seven and six points, respectively.
“It is always a pleasure playing the Lady Knights,” Passno said. “They are not only a competitive team, but they are quick, aggressive, and have great sportsmanship.”
—
Seton Catholic 35, Willsboro 15
SC (35)
Hughes 0-0-0, Langlois 0-2-2, Whalen 5-0-11, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 1-1-3, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 1-0-2, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 1-0-2, Pearl 7-0-15. TOTALS: 15–3-35
WCS (15)
Lexi Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 3-0-7, Laney Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 0-0-0, Reithel 0-0-0, Crowningshield 0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 1-0-2, Harrison 2-2-6. TOTALS: 6-2-15
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 17-7
3 point goals- Seton Catholic (2) Whalen, Pearl. Willsboro (1) Arnold
BOLTON 51
KEENE 36
BOLTON —Jadynn Egloff continues to show why she’s a premiere scorer in the MVAC with 22 points, and a double-double, helping the Eagles top the Beavers by 15, 51-36.
Bolton hit the ground running, with an offensive output spearheaded by Egloff and Maillie Kelley, who scored 10 of her 15 points in the first half, to push out to a 28-14 halftime lead.
Jane Pfau showed she was quick with the hands with seven assists and seven steals. Her lone bucket came on the team’s only 3-pointer. Egloff led all scorers with 22 points.
Haylie Buysse, who Bolton head coach Luke Schweickert said is hard to guard off the dribble, led Keene with 15 points.
“Keene is very well coached,” Schweikert said.
—
Bolton 51, Keene 36
KCS (36)
VanNess 1-1-3, LaVallee 0-0-0, Shambo 2-0-5, Smith 0-0-0, Harmer 4-2-12, Buysee 6-0-14, Jones 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-2. TOTALS: 14-3-36
BCS (51)
Egloff 11-0-22, Hubert 3-1-7, Pfau 1-0-3, LaBreque 0-0-0, Huck 0-0-0, Kelley 6-3-15, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Moskov 1-0-2, Figueroa 0-0-0. TOTALS: 23-4-51
Halftime- Bolton, 28-14
3 point goals- Bolton (1) Pfau
BOQUET VALLEY 68
CHAZY 44
WESTPORT — Abbey Schwoebel and Ella Lobdell cotinued the strong one-two punch for the Griffins in their 68-44 victory over the Eagles.
Boquet Valley was hot from the start as they began to pull away early, and by the end of the first half held a 38-23 lead. It was a repeat performance in the second as Chazy couldn’t find answers to the defense and attack of the Griffins.
Schwoebel led all scorers with 27 points, including two of the team’s four 3-pointers. Lobdell added 14 in the winning effort.
Emma Howell spearheaded Chazy’s attack with 13 points. Samanthan Gonyo-LaFountain added six.
“Both teams played hard for 32 minutes,” Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said. “Chazy is a young team that gets better every time we play them.”
—
Boquet Valley 68, Chazy 44
CCS (44)
Howell 2-8-13, Langlois 0-0-0, Turek 2-0-5, Gonyo-LaFountain 2-1-6, Columbus 0-0-0, LaPierre 7-3-17, Dunbar 0-1-1, Schwartz 1-0-2, McChesney 0-0-0, Jarvus 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-13-44
BV (68)
Conley 1-0-2, Lindsay 0-0-0, Pulsifer 1-0-2, Schwoebel 10-5-27, C. Reynolds 2-0-4, Bisselle 3-0-8, Lobdell 6-2-14, G. Reynolds 1-1-3, Hickey 2-0-4, Smith 1-0-2, Caputo 0-0-0, Denton 1-0-2, Lamotte 0-0-0. TOTALS: 28-8-63
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 38-23
3 point goals- Chazy (3) Howell, Gonyo-LaFountain, Turek, Bouquet (4) Schwoebel 2, Bisselle 2
BOYS
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 55
TICONDEROGA 40
ELLENBERG — The game felt closer than the final score, with NAC pulling away late against Ti, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.
The Sentinels jumped out to an early lead on the road, but by the end of the first quarter both teams found themselves tied at 16 apiece. The two squads played a fairly even second quarter as well, as Northern Adirondack would head into halftime up 25-24.
The Bobcat defense clamped down in the second half as seven of Ti’s 13 field goals came in the first quarter. Their only field goal in the third quarter came from a 3-pointer by Thomas Montalbano with under 10 seconds remaining.
Matt Boulrice led NAC in scoring with 23 points, 12 came in the third quarter as the Bobcats began to pull away. Coming off the bench, Caleb Damour scored a career-high 12 points, adding seven rebounds.
Montalbano and Kam Vigliotti led the way for Ti, scoring 11 points each.
“They killed us in every way imaginable in the first quarter,” NAC coach Nate Bilow said. “We switched defenses, and no matter what we did we were ineffective and looked vulnerable tonight against their offense. We didn’t create any turnovers defensively, and struggled to find our rhythm at times offensively.”
—
Northern Adirondack 55, Ticonderoga 40
TCS (40)
L.Smith 1-1-4, A.Smith 0-0-0, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 3-3-11, Vigliotti 3-5-11, Belden 0-0-0, Drinkwine 3-0-6, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 0-0-0, Swajger 3-2-8. TOTALS: 13-11-40
NAC (55)
Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 1-0-2, B.Boulrice 2-0-5, Lambert 3-0-6, Spooner 0-2-2, Damour 4-4-12, M.Boulrice 7-9-23, Magoon 1-1-3, King 0-0-0, Carter 1-0-2, Benware 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-16-55
Halftime- NAC, 25-24
3 point goals- TCS (3) Montalbano 2, L.Smith; NAC (1) B.Boulrice
BEEKMANTOWN 69
SARANAC 41
SARANAC — What started as a close contest in the first half, slowly got out of hand as the Eagles pulled away from the Chiefs, 69-41
The first half was a defensive slugfest as the score at the break was 18-14. Beekmantown head coach Gary Castine said in the second half his team got untracked and went on a tear, scoring 51 points. The offensive onslaught was too much for Saranac to overcome.
Josh Burgin led the Eagles with a game high 20 points. Castine said it was Burgin’s best game of the season as he let the game come to him. Nathan Parliament was a nightmare on defense, as Castine said he was possessed, and always found the open man on offense.
“It didn’t matter who I put in the game tonight,” Castine said. “Everybody gave their all and contributed.”
Sebastian Dandrow-Pellerin, Lucas Pierce and Caswell McCoy led the Chiefs with eight points each.
“The Chiefs had a lot of fight in them,” Castine said. “However, we were able to pressure them into many turnovers. Coach Mike Recore really had his team ready to battle tonight. They were very physical. There was so much banging, I thought I was at a roller derby match!”
—
Beekmantown 69, Saranac 41
BCS (69)
Mosley 0-0-0, Viau 0-0-0, Sorrell 1-0-3, Francois 0-0-0, Beebe 0-0-0, Laporte 0-0-0, J Sand 1-7-9, Mannix 6-2-17, Dixon 2-1-5, Parliament 5-0-12, Beauraguard 0-0-0, Burgin 8-4-20, N.Sand 1-1-3. TOTALS: 24-15-69
SCS (41)
Yanulavich 1-0-3, McCoy 4-0-8, Pecor1-0-2, Cayea 0-0-0, Cranford 0-1-1, DeAngelo 0-2-2, Dandrow-Pellerin 2-2-8, Bova 1-0-2, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-0-0, Pierce 4-0-8, Clark 0-1-1, Kiroy 0-0-0, Lucia 0-0-0, Duffield 3-0-6. TOTALS: 16-6-41
Halftime- Beekmantown, 18-14
3 point goals- Saranac 3 Yanulavich 1, Dandrow Pellerin 2 Beekmantown 6 Sorrell 1, Mannix 3, Parliament 2
MORIAH 63
SARANAC LAKE 33
PORT HENRY — Moriah continued its undefeated march through the CVAC, with a 63-33 dominance of Saranac Lake.
The Vikings jumped out to a quick 12 point lead in the first quarter, but the Red Storm wouldn’t allow it to go any further. While playing to an even standstill for the remainder of the first half, Saranac Lake found itself down 27-14 at the break. It would get worse as Moriah would open the lead up to 24 points in the third quarter.
Rowan Swan led the Vikings with a double-double of 14 rebounds and a game high 18 points. The team played well in transition and shared the ball well as Brady Olcott added 15.
The Red Storm had multiple players near double digits but were unable to go over the hill. Landon Ladue and Markus Navarra each had nine points with Carter Hewitt adding eight.
Moriah 63, Saranac Lake 33
SLCS (33)
LaDue 4-0-9, Navarra 4-1-9, M. Cirikovic 0-0-0, Akey 1-0-3, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Owens 0-0-0, Faubert 0-0-0, Martelle 1-0-2, Rivers 0-0-0, Hewitt 3-2-8, E. Cirikovic 1-0-2. TOTALS: 14-3-33
MCS (63
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 6-1-15, Swan 8-2-18, Pelkey 3-0-9, McGinness 2-0-5, Allen 1-1-3, Gilbo 1-0-2, Demarais 1-3-5, Sherman 0-2-2, Ouelette 1-0-2, Valentine 0-0-0, D. Olcott 0-2-2, Scoresome 0-0-0. TOTALS: 23-11-63
Halftime- Moriah, 27-14
3 points goals- MCS 6, SLCS 2
PLATTSBURGH 65
PERU 46
PLATTSBURGH — A physical contest saw both teams frequent the charity stripe during the Hornets, 65-46 victory over the Nighthawks.
With the lead well in hand, Plattsburgh coach Dan Hartmann said his team got too lazy during the second half giving away cheap fouls. Both teams combined to score 30 points for the line as the fouls piled up. The Hornets held a 17-13 advantage from the line.
Plattsburgh’s Michael Phillips continued his strong performance with a game high 16 points, while Max Filosca added 10.
Peru didn’t give up the fight and saw Zack Engstrom lead the team with 13 points.
“We shot the ball well in the first quarter and were able to get the early lead,” Hartmann said. “Second half our defense got lazy and we committed way too many fouls. The team played a much better team offense though and it feels good to get the win.”
—
Plattsburgh 65, Peru 46
PCS (46)
McCormick 0-0-0, Eagle 2-2-6, Breen 0-0-0, Mitchell 0-2-2, Dubay 0-2-2, Falvo 3-2-9, Osborne 2-1-5, Parent 1-0-2, Teller 0-0-0, Engstrom 5-3-13, Allen 3-1-7, Garvey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-13-46
PHS (65)
Phillips 6-0-16, Filosca 4-2-10, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 1-3-5, Sorrell 2-2-6, O’Neal 0-2-2, Rodriguez 1-2-4, Laravia 1-2-4, Ferris 0-0-0, Williams 2-2-6, Abbott 3-2-8, VanArman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 2-0-4. TOTALS: 22-17-65
Halftime- PHS, 37-19
3 point goals- PHS Phillips 4. PCS Falvo 1
