HUDSON FALLS — The Seton Catholic track and field team competed at the Anthony Luciano Memorial Invitational held at Hudson Falls High School over the weekend.
A quartet of Max Grafstein, Sam DeJordy, Aiden Pearl and Ashton Guay finished second overall in the 3200-relay in a season’s best time of 8:57.44 to highlight the night for the Knights.
Aiden Pearl grabbed third in the 400-meters with a 53.34 time, and Sam Dejordy snagged fourth in the 3200-meters with a 10:05.29 time.
For the girls, Falene Yang set a personal record 11:15.78 time in the 3000-meters to take fourth place.
—
Boys
Seton Catholic (Thirteenth Place)
Individual Events
3200 relay- 2, SC (Max Grafstein, Sam DeJordy, Aiden Pearl and Ashton Guay), 8:57.44.
400- 3, Pearl, 53.34.
3200- 4, DeJordy, 10:05.29. 7, Grafstein, 10:48.75.
Shot put- 7, Bobbie, 38-10.25
Girls
Seton Catholic (Thirteenth Place)
Individual Events
3200 relay- 8, SC (Whalen, Allen, Pearl, Yang), 11:07.18.
400- 7, Pearl, 1:04.55.
3000- 4, Yang, 11:15.78.
SLU SHOWCASE
CANTON — The Beekmantown Eagles track and field team made the trip over to St. Lawrence University over the weekend to participate in the SLU Section X Showcase.
Alex Jock and Gabriel Reams both broke the meet record in the 100-meters, running a 11.59 time.
Jock earned first place, however, running a 11.584 time to Reams’ 11.589.
Jock also took first place in the 110-hurdles while Connor Goodwin won the 3000-meter steeplechase and the 4x400m relay.
Reilly Quinn had the high finish for the Eagles on the girls side, securing second place in the high jump.
Boys
Beekmantown 147 (Second Place)
Individual Events
110 hurdles- 1, Jock, 17.87. 3, M. Page, 19.64.
100- 1, Jock, 11.59. 2, Reams, 11.59. 7, Burgin, 12.58.
1600- 1, Eagan, 6:10.71.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Reams, Burgin, Frennier, Jock), 46.95.
400- 2, Goodwin, 53.19. 4, Ducatte, 53.36. 7, Van Alphen, 55.61.
400 hurdles- 3, M. Page, 1:10.91.
800- 4, Slick, 2:25.38. 5, Sand, 2:26.95.
3000-steeplechase- 1, Goodwin, 11:25.05. 2, Slick, 11:44.66.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Ducatte, Van Alphen, Jock, Goodwin), 3:41.67.
High jump- 4, Burgin, 5-4. 6, Owen, 5-0.
Long jump- 2, Sand, 18-6.75. 6, Magiera, 17-4.75.
Triple jump- 3, Magiera, 35-11. 5, Page, 34-8.
Shot put- 4, Martin, 35-2.
Discus- 8, Martin 91-0.
Girls
Beekmantown, 27 (Seventh Place)
Individual Events
100- 5, Hamel, 14.42.
400 relay- 5, BCS (LaMora, Roberts, Wypyski, Hamel), 56.74.
400- 4, LaMora, 1:07.64. 7, Wypyski, 1:09.81.
200- 11, Hamel, 30.58. 12, Roberts, 30.98.
High jump- 2, Quinn, 4-8.
Long jump- 5, Quinn, 13-10.75. 11, Brown, 12-3.25.
Shot put- 10, Lyons, 21-11.
