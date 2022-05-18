PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic came away on the right end of a close Champlain Valley Athletic Conference matchup at Bluff Point Golf Course against Plattsburgh High.
The Knights’ Thane Shalton tallied the low score of the day, shooting a 51 to beat Cohen Fitzwater in the No. 2 match by a stroke.
Oliver Hughes, Evan Waldron and Cooper Metcalf won the No. 3 through 5 matches to account for Seton’s other victories.
Drew Knowles accounted for the Hornets’ low score, winning the No. 1 match, 54-58, while Ava O’Brien was awarded the win in the No. 6.
Seton Catholic 4, Plattsburgh High 2
No. 1- Knowles (PHS) def. Trzaskos, 54-58.
No. 2- Shalton (SC) def. Fitzwater, 51-52.
No. 3- Hughes (SC) def. DeGrandpre, 56-59.
No. 4- Waldron (SC) def. Hackett, 64-66.
No. 5- Metcalf (SC) def. Insley, 64-65.
No. 6- O’Brien (PHS) won by forfeit.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
BEEKMANTOWN 2
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars won a hard fought battle at North Country Golf Course, edging out the Eagles.
Zach Dubray beat Ben Fredette by a stroke, 41-42, in the No. 2 match to earn medalist honors and take one of Beekmantown’s two matches, but Chase Letourneau’s 45-49 win in the No. 1 match accounted for Northeastern’s low score of the day.
Carter Fredette, Dawson Guay and Alain Juneau were the Cougars’ other three wins, while Owen Beebie edged out a 57-58 win for the Eagles in the No. 5 match.
“This was a very close match with a couple matches decided by only one stroke,” Northeastern coach Matt Fredette said. “Alain Juneau came up big for us in the six spot.”
Northeastern Clinton 4, Beekmantown 2
No. 1- Letourneau (NCCS) def. Seamone, 45-49.
No. 2- Dubray (BCS) def. B. Fredette, 41-42.
No. 3- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. Burdo, 46-50.
No. 4- Guay (NCCS) def. Giddings, 53-56.
No. 5- Beebie (BCS) def. Manor, 57-58.
No. 6- Juneau (NCCS) def. Loughan, 52-56.
LAKE PLACID 3.5
MORIAH 2.5
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers dealt a dominant Viking team its first defeat of the season, taking down previously undefeated Moriah, 3.5-2.5.
Brady Tremblay shot even par at Craig Wood Golf Course to take medalist honors and win the No. 1 match, 35-49, for Lake Placid.
Chris Byrne and Logan Gilbo tied, 36-36, in the No. 2 match to split a point between Moriah and the Blue Bombers.
Nick Winters and Silas Reeder were the Vikings other two victors on the day, winning the No. 3 and 5 matches, respectively.
Carver Bell and Sebil Cencunjanin locked down the No. 4 and 6 matches for Lake Placid.
Lake Placid 3.5, Moriah 2.5
No. 1- Tremblay (LPCS) def. Clarke, 35-49.
No. 2- Byrne (LPCS) ties Gilbo (MCS), 36-36.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. Draper, 41-42.
No. 4- Bell (LPCS) def. Hickok, 43-48.
No. 5- Reeder (MCS) def. Wright, 47-49.
No. 6- Cecunjanin (LPCS) def. Snyder, 49-54.
PERU 6
SARANAC LAKE 0
PORT KENT — Keegin Smith carded another big day for the Nighthawks, winning the No. 1 match, 37-49, to tie for medalist honors with teammate Nicholas Palmer, who also shot 37.
Palmer’s 37 earned him the win in the No. 3 match, while Liam Clark, Connor Sweeney, Hayden Pelkey and Brady O’Connell all also won matches for Peru.
Evan Hochwald’s 49 ended up as low score for the Red Storm.
Peru 6, Saranac Lake 0
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Hochwald, 37-49.
No. 2- Clark (PCS) def. Rutgers, 41-57.
No. 3- Palmer (PCS) def. Rascoe, 37-57.
No. 4- Sweeney (PCS) def. Patnode, 55-62.
No. 5- Pelkey (PCS) def. McGinnis-Theis, 47-80.
No. 6- O’Connell (PCS) def. Laba, 50-61.
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
TICONDEROGA 0
TICONDEROGA — Jack Thomas shot a 38 to lead the Patriots and card the lowest score of the afternoon in his No. 2 match win over his Sentinel counterpart, Gage Mosier.
Porter Goodman and Grant Weerts shot a 44 and 45, respectively to win the No. 1 and 3 matches.
Kim Wojcik recorded the low score of the day for Ticonderoga.
AuSable Valley 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Porter Goodman (AVCS) def. Facteau, 44-73.
No. 2- Jack Thomas (AVCS) def. G. Mosier, 38-72.
No. 3- Grant Weerts (AVCS) def. O’Neil, 45-72.
No. 4- Allen (AVCS) def. Wojcik, 47-71.
No. 5- Ethan Crowningshield (AVCS) won by forfeit.
No. 6- Oliver Dorr (AVCS) won by forfeit.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 6, WILLSBORO 0
BOQUET VALLEY 6, KEENE 0
BOQUET VALLEY 3, KEENE 1
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins came away from Cobble Hill Golf Course with Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference golf championships all-around on Wednesday.
Senior Oakley Buehler won the No. 1 match for Boquet, 1-up, over Willsboro’s Tekla Fine-Lease, while Boden Buehler earned medalist honors for his 42-stroke, 5-and-3 win over the Warriors’ Finn Walker in the No. 2 match.
Ben Burdo, Leo Hatch, Braden Liberi and Grayson King all also took matches for the Griffins in the victory.
“What a great way to celebrate senior night as we send Oakley Buehler, Ailsa Kohler and Madelyn Liberi out as MVAC league champions,” Bouquet coach Keith Lobdell said. “Oakley has been our No. 1 for the past two seasons and has embraced the role this season.”
Fine-Lease was low score of the day for Willsboro with 47, while Ethan Sawyer’s 60 was good for low score on the Beavers.
GIRLS
Boquet Valley and Keene were the only two girls’ teams competing in the MVAC this season.
Senior Ailsa Kohler took the No. 1 match for the Griffins, beating Sarah Tansey, 4-and-2. Wednesday, her 58-stroke score earning her medalist honors.
Ella Lobdell and Rachel Behm grabbed Boquets’ other two wins, taking the No. 2 and 3 matches with identical 4-and-3 scores.
“Kohler has been a tremendous leader for the girls squad over the past two years, as well as the entire Griffin program,” Lobdell said. “Her classmate Madelyn Liberi came out this season and has shown great progress and puts our team in contention for a girls sectional title.”
Abby Smith was the Beavers’ lone victor, taking the No. 4 match against Liberi, 1-up.
Boquet Valley 6, Willsboro 0; Boquet Valley 6, Keene 0
No. 1- O. Buehler (BVCS-48) def. Fine-Lease (WCS-47), 1-up; O. Buehler (BVCS) beat KCS by forfeit.
No. 2- B. Buehler (BVCS-42) def. Walker (WCS-55), 5-and-3; B. Buehler (BVCS) beat KCS by forfeit.
No. 3- Burdo (BVCS-45) def. Duso (WCS-65), 4-and-3; Burdo (BVCS) beat KCS by forfeit.
No. 4- Hatch (BVCS-47) def. Hathaway (WCS-70), 5-and-4; Hatch (BVCS) def. Sawyer (KCS-60), 3-and-2.
No. 5- Liberi (BVCS-47) beat WCS by forfeit; Liberi (BVCS) def. Durant (KCS-70), 5-and-4.
No. 6- King (BVCS-53) beat WCS by forfeit; King (BVCS) def. Kelly (KCS-77), 4-and-3.
Boquet Valley 3, Keene 1
No. 1- Kohler (BVCS-56) def. Tansey (KCS-64), 4-and-2.
No. 2- Lobdell (BVCS-58) def. Harmer (KCS-69), 4-and-3.
No. 3- Behm (BVCS-57) def. Cantwell (KCS-72), 4-and-3.
No. 4- Smith (KCS-63) def. Liberi (BV-68), 1-up.
No. 5- Not contested.
No. 6- Not contested.
SCHROON LAKE 4
CROWN POINT 0
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats came out with a win over the Panthers at Schroon Lake Golf Club.
Austin Hartwell took the No. 1 match, beating Crown Point’s Dmitri Duval, while Ronin Deslauriers took the No. 2 match for Schroon Lake, beating Cole Potter.
Josiah Melville was the Wildcats’ other contested victor, winning the No. 3 match against Brooklyn Huestis.
Schroon Lake’s AJ Masiello was awarded the No. 4 match by forfeit, and the No. 5 and 6 matches were not contested.
Schroon Lake 4, Crown Point 0
No. 1- Hartwell (SLCS,49) def. Duval (CPCS), 5-and-3.
No. 2- Deslauriers (SLCS, 49) def. Potter (CPCS, 53), 2-up.
No. 3- Melville (SLCS, 50) def. Huestis (CPCS), 5-and-3.
No. 4- Masiello (SLCS) won by forfeit.
No. 5- Not contested.
No. 6- Not contested.
