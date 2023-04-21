CLINTONVILLE — The Sentinels erased a 3-2 deficit with six runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
Jaelyn Whitford led Ticonderoga offensively with two hits and Myleigh Drinkwine was the winning pitcher.
The Patriots were paced by Cassidy Richards with three singles, Raven Sessoms a triple and single, and both Addie Stanley and Annika LaMountain with two hits each.
“We came out strong in the first two innings and were able to hold them scoreless until the third inning,” AuSable Valley coach Kayla Taylor said. “Then, they had a big fourth inning, scoring six runs helped out by a few fielding errors.
“We were unable to answer until the last two innings. We had a good rally going in the bottom of the seventh.”
Ticonderoga 9, AuSable Valley 6
Ticonderoga;002;601;0;—;9;9;0
AuSable Valley;210;001;2;—;6;13;6
Drinkwine and Johndrow. Hickey and Richards. WP- Drinkwine. LP- Hickey. 3B- Sessoms (AVCS).
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 6
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 2
WESTPORT — Winning pitcher Abbey Schwoebel struck out nine in going the distance for the pitching win.
Schwoebel helped her cause on offense with a double and two singles, while Scarlett Behm added three singles. Alaina Denton contributed a double and single, and both Alessia Caputo and Emily Hickey two singles.
Lexi Sharp accounted for a triple and two singles for Johnsburg/Minerva, while Lucia Williams added two singles. The losing pitcher was Hannah Sharp, who had two strikeouts.
Boquet Valley jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings and weren't in trouble the rest of the way.
