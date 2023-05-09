TICONDEROGA — It was an offensive day on Monday where Ticonderoga slugged out a 17-14 victory over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Jaelyn Whitford, Lizzie Rich and Sophia Dorsett paced the Sentinels offensively with three hits each, while Kaedence Porter and Sophia Johndrow added two each, with Johndrow driving in four runs.
Ashlyn Mandy accounted for three hits for the Vikings. Maddy Eichen, Amelia Kazlo, Reagan Baker, Lily Fields and Hannah Slattery all finished with two hits apiece.
Ticonderoga held an 11-1 advantage after three innings before Moriah made a bid at a comeback, scoring five runs in the seventh to make it interesting.
“Moriah would actually get the tying run at the plate with runners at the corners in the seventh,” Ticonderoga coach Eric Mullen said. “However, Jaelyn Whitford would make a running catch in center field to secure the victory.
“Both teams brought their bats today, which made for an exciting game. I give Moriah credit for not quitting and fighting back in the late innings of the game. They were able to string some hits together and take advantage of the eight walks we gifted them.”
—
Ticonderoga 17, Moriah 14
Moriah 100 332 5 — 14 16 3
Ticonderoga 056 222 x — 16 16 4
J. Eichen, Kazlo (4) and Anderson. Drinkwine, Montville (6) and Moore. WP- Drinkwine. LP- J. Eichen. 2B- M. Eichen (MCS), Mattison (TCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 15
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6
ELLENBURG — Winning pitcher Abby Peryea, who struck out two and walked five in going the distance, helped herself with a three-run home run over the new fence at Northern Adirondack.
Peryea also added a double, while Makenna Bushey added two singles for the Bobcats. Mackenna LaBarge contributed a two-run double. The Bobcats took the lead for good with seven runs in the second.
“Mckenna Bushey played a solid shortstop and Alexis McDonald had several real nice catches in center field,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said.
Michaela Bresnahan swung the big bat for the Cougars with two doubles and two RBI.
The big inning for NCCS was the third when it scored five runs to cut its deficit to 7-5 at the time.
—
NAC 15, NCCS 6
NCCS 005 100 0 — 6 5 5
NAC 070 323 x — 15 8 4
LaFountain and Bresnahan. A. Peryea and H. Gilmore. WP- A. Peryea. LP- LaFountain. 2B- Bresnahan 2 (NCCS), A. Peryea (NAC), M. LaBarge (NAC), I. Gilmore (NAC). HR- A. Peryea (NAC).
SARANAC LAKE 9
PERU 2
PERU — Karlie Goetz struck out nine in going the distance for the pitching win.
K. Myers led Saranac Lake offensively with two hits. The Red Storm, leading by a 2-1 score after four innings, pushed across six runs in the fifth to take control.
Lylee Lehman accounted for two of the Nighthawks’ hits with a double and single.
“Saranac Lake played a strong game defensively today and made plays when they counted,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “Goetz pitched an outstanding game for them and kept our bats silent for most of the day.
“Unfortunately, we had several key errors that allowed innings to continue, which resulted in runs.”
—
Saranac Lake 9, Peru 2
Saranac Lake 000 260 1 — 9 6 2
Peru 000 101 0 — 2 5 3
Goetz and Whitson. Malcolm, Prescott (6) and Geppner. WP- Goetz. LP- Malcolm. 2B- Lehman (PCS).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 24
WELLS 14
WELLS — A. Bennett, M. Mohowski and M. Mulligan accounted for three hits each and Julie Morris was the winning pitcher in Johnburg/Minerva’s MVAC win.
B. Allen and K. Bly led Wells with four hits apiece, while A. Dwyer added three hits, and E. Hoffman, L. Wright, J. Rust and Kiersten Bly two each.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 24, Wells 14
Johnsburg/Minerva 390 029 1 — 24 17 5
Wells 102 340 4 — 14 21 12
Morris and Sharp. Allen, Wright (6) and Rust. WP- Morris. LP- Allen. 2B- Bennett (J/M), Mohowski (J/M), Williams (J/M), Fusco (J/M), Allen 2 (WCS), Bly (WCS), Hoffman (WCS).
