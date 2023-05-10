PERU — For the fans lucky enough to be on hand to watch the Peru versus Ticonderoga unified basketball game on Monday afternoon, they were treated to a thriller. Ticonderoga didn’t let the long bus ride derail them from squeaking out a one-point win over the Nighthawks, 34-33, in a very close game that came down to the last possession.
Thanks to a great game by Ticonderoga, with Jason Kelley having 12 points, Haley Sutphen having four and handling the ball well, Davis Carr with eight points, Mason Thompson hitting two deep 3’s for six points, Braiden Duross hitting a huge shot and along with the rest of their amazing players who played so hard, the group picked up a solid win Monday.
“Coach Blanchard and Coach McCoy did a great job to get Ti the win today, but we had so much fun it didn’t matter the score for us. We were happy to be in a fun, close, back-and-forth game that the fans and players could enjoy,” Burdash said. “Thank you Ti and we look forward to the next one.”
Even though Ti carried a smaller squad of only 10 players, the group was able to match up well with a very deep Peru squad Peru of 16 players, which included 11 athletes and five partners.
For Peru, athlete Ricardo Dansby led a balanced attack with five points and five rebounds, athlete Luke Rathbun had four points and four steals, athlete Jack Dermody had four points on two very nice bank shots, athlete Michael Gilbert nailed a very nice jumper for his two points, athlete Roger Hewson, who had an amazing floor game with five steals, four assists and two points were spark plugs the whole game. Athlete Holly Sypek nailed a beautiful jumper from a beautiful double-assist from partner Kendra Lawliss and athlete Roger Hewson. Athlete Kat Grant nailed a beautiful bank shot from her low block area for her two points, athlete Rylie Kaplan scored her first ever career unified points on a beautiful jumper, off a pass from Hewson for her two points, athletes Emily Parks, Savannah Boula Tina Andrews all played stout defense and made many plays to round-out the solid play by all of the athletes.
“Today was one of the best unified games that I have coached and by far the best this season,” Peru coach Chris Burdash said. “The TI coaches run an amazing program and it really shows out there on the court. Just like the Peru coaches’ passion, the Ti coaches’ passion carries over to their team. We love playing against them. It was a back-and-Forth Game all the way until the end.”
Partner Keelyn Hornby had a solid game with four steals, partener Madisyn Robinson had lots of defensive plays and had five points, including a three at the buzzer. Partner Kendra Lawliss had two points and helped out with many baskets, partner Keith Parent and Emma St. Denis rounded out the solid play by the athletes.
“Our partners really facilitate and help out so much with our team. This group of partners are hands down some of the best kids I have ever coached. It goes way beyond basketball with these kids and our athletes, bonds and friendships are being formed that I hope last a lifetime and it would not be possible without this unified basketball program,” Burdash said.
“Emma is one of the best leaders on the team and does so much for everyone and with the ball in his hand, Keith [Parent] really makes a lot happen for the team. It is such a complete team from our scorekeeper to our managers to our coaches, admin, student body fans, parents and lastly the team. We are putting Peru unified basketball on the map.”
The Nighthawks next took on the Patriots yesterday, in front of a packed AuSable Valley gym while Ticonderoga hosted the Hornets later in the afternoon. However, the scores and stats from those games will be available in Friday’s edition of the Press-Republican.
Ticonderoga 34, Peru 33
Ticonderoga (34)
Sutphen 1-2-4, Carr 4-0-8, Hayes 0-0-0, Frazier 0-0-0, Gentles 0-0-0, Rand 1-0-2, J. Kelley 6-0-12, A. Kelley 0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-6, Duross 1-0-2. TOTALS: 15-2-34.
Peru (33)
Parks 0-0-0, Kaplan 1-0-2, Hornby 0-0-0, Robinson 2-0-5, Lawliss 1-0-2, Gilbert 1-0-2, Boula 0-0-0, Andrews 0-0-0, Hewson 1-0-2, Sypek 1-0-2, Grant 1-0-2, Dansby 2-1-5, Rathbun 2-0-4, Dermody 2-0-4, Parent 1-0-3, St. Dennis 0-0-0. TOTALS: 15-1-33.
Halftime- TIED, 13-13.
3-point field goals- Ticonderoga (2) Thompson 2. Peru (2) Parent, Robinson.
