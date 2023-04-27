PLATTSBURGH — The Sentinels nabbed their first win in their first match of the season on Wednesday, as they topped the Hornets on their home course, at Bluff Point, 4-2.
Ticonderoga saw their top score come from their No. 1, N. Wells, as he shot a 50 to win his matchup.
Even in the loss, Plattsburgh’s Porter Hackett would shoot the top score of the match, as he posted a 49 in the No. 2 position, winning his individual matchup.
Plattsburgh will be back on the course for their second matchup of the young season today, this time on the road versus Moriah. Ticonderoga won’t be competing as a team again until Monday, May 1, when they take on AuSable Valley, however, all schools will be sending its female golfers to Cobble Hill Golf Course this Saturday, for Section VII girls invitational, where they will compete for spots at sectionals.
Ticonderoga 4, Plattsburgh 2
No. 1- Wells (TCS) def. Fitzwater (PHS), 50-52.
No. 2- Hackett (PHS) def. Porter (TCS), 49-61.
No. 3- Coffman (TCS) def. Gervich (PHS), 61-65.
No. 4- Cook (TCS) def. Edwards (PHS), 60-66.
No. 5- Osier (TCS) def. Trombley (PHS), 67-68.
No. 6- O’Brien (PHS) def. Smith (TCS), score not submitted.
Beekmantown 4
Moriah 2
PORT HENRY — The Eagles and Vikings also teed up for their season opener Wednesday, however, Keegan Seamone didn’t show any rust as he helped lead the Eagles to victory with a match-low score of 38.
Seamone would see help from both Seth Beebe and Reese Seamone, as Beebe would post a 48 and Reese Seamone would tally a 49 to notch the opening day victory.
Silas Reeder still put together a notable round, even in the loss, as he shot a 40 in the No. 2 slot to record one of the two wins in the match for Moriah.
Both Beekmantown and Moriah will be back on the links today, as Beekmantown hosts Saranac Lake at the Barracks Golf Course while Moriah will host Plattsburgh.
Beekmantown 4, Moriah 2
No. 1- K. Seamone (BCS) def. Hickock (MCS), 38-42.
No. 2- Reeder (MCS) def. O. Beebe (BCS), 40-43.
No. 3- Olcott (MCS) def. Burdo (BCS), 50-55.
No. 4- S. Beebe (BCS) def. Mero (MCS), 48-70.
No. 5- R. Seamone (BCS) def. Bosarge (MCS), 49-65.
No. 6- Peryer (BCS) def. Smith (MCS), 51-71.
Boquet Valley 3.5
Schroon Lake 2.5
SCHROON LAKE — After sweeping their opponent in their opening match, Boquet Valley saw a little more of a challenge in match two, as they narrowly defeated Schroon Lake, 3.5-2.5, at Schroon Lake Golf Club.
Braden Liberi and Leo Hatch continued their strong starts to the year, as they both shot a 42 in the No. 1 and No. 2 slots to help lead the Griffins to their second win of the year.
Josiah Melville and AJ Masiello would tally the two wins for the Wildcats, as Melville shot a 51 in the No. 3 position while Masiello posted a 61 at No. 6. In the No. 4 duel, Owen Gillings and Ella Lobdell would finish the round all square.
Boquet Valley will be back on the links today, as they host Keene at 3:30 p.m., while Schroon Lake will have to wait until next Monday, May 1, for their next matchup, where they will travel to play Keene at Craig Wood Golf and Country Club.
Boquet Valley 3.5, Schroon Lake 2.5
No. 1- Liberi (BVCS) def. Hartwell (CS), 42-50.
No. 2- Hatch (BVCS) def. Deauriers (CS), 42-50.
No. 3- Melville (CS) def. Costin (BVCS), 51-62.
No. 4- Lobdell (BVCS) def. Gillings (BVCS), 61-65.
No. 5- Liebeck (BVCS) def. Belrose (CS), 51-53.
No. 6- Masiello (CS) def. Tompkins (BVCS), 61-63.
Crown Point 5
Keene 1
TICONDEROGA — Crown Point got their revenge after their season-opening debacle, as after falling 6-0 on Monday, they defeated Keene Wednesday, 5-1.
Crown Point would win every matchup besides one, as Tansy for Keene won in the No. 1 position, by a 5-and-2 margin.
The Panthers will host Willsboro, while Keene will travel to Cobble Hill Golf Course for a matchup with Boquet Valley in each team’s next contest, both today at 3:30 p.m.
Crown Point 5, Keene 1
No. 1- Tansy (KCS) def. Huestis (CP), 5-and-2.
No. 2- Kimball (CP) def. Cantwell (KCS), 8-and-1.
No. 3- Hamilton (CP) def. Durant (KCS), 3-and-1.
No. 4- Greenan (CP) def. Vancompen (KCS), 5-and-0
No. 5- Peters (CP) def. Smith (KCS), 2-and-0.
No. 6- Fuller (CP) def. Kelley (KCS), 3-and-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.