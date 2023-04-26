PLATTSBURGH — Ticonderoga fought the conditions and earned their third consecutive win, defeating Plattsburgh, 10-7.
“Ti can flat out hit the ball,” Hornets coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “They did a great job of getting in hitters counts and then capitalizing on it.
“They are a well coached team that is always prepared. No matter the situation, they seem to make the right decision. I have a lot of respect for Dan and his program. It is always a tough game playing Ti.”
Tommy Montalbano came in the third inning and pitched solidly to limit the Plattsburgh bats, earning the victory. Shaughnessy said he was also dangerous at the top of the Sentinel lineup.
Garrett Drinkwine had a couple of monster hits to lead his team and recorded multiple RBIs.
Plattsburgh saw a bright spot in Jake Lacey, who had been struggling lately. He went 2-2 with two walks and three runs scored.
“We did a good job of getting on base today, we are just lacking that big hit with RISP,” Shaughnessy said. “We need someone to step up and come through for us. In our 3 losses, we have left the bases loaded multiple innings as well as left runners on 2nd and 3rd in multiple innings.”
—
Ticonderoga 10, Plattsburgh 7
TCS 111 232 0 - 10 14 2
PHS 101 022 1 - 7 5 2
Perron, Montalbano (3). O’Neal, Hartmann (4), B. Calkins (5), Ferriss (7). WP- Montalbano. LP- O’Neal. 2B- Dorsett (Ti), LaCourse (Ti), Drinkwine (Ti). Lacey (PHS), Miller (PHS), Griffiths (PHS).
PERU 7
SARANAC LAKE 0 (5)
SARANAC LAKE — The worst thing about playing outside is how the weather behaves determines how long you can play.
The game between the Nighthawks and Red Storm was called after five innings due to inclement weather, with Peru leading 7-0.
Zach O’Connell was credited with the win, allowing only one hit over the innings played.
The lone hit was by Evan Willett who laced a double into the outfield.
Peru’s Jake Frechette had the lone extra base hit for the Nighthawks, in a game where hits were limited.
The Nighthawks offense took time to get rolling but after a two run 3rd, they would score in the remaining innings before the game was called.
—
Peru 7, Saranac Lake 0
PCS 002 14 - 7 3 0
SLCS 000 00 - 0 1 3
O’Connell. Roberts, Kratts (5). WP- O’Connell. LP- Roberts. 2B- Willett (SLCS), Frechette (2B)
