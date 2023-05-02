KEENE — It may have taken two games, but the Sentinels finally got their first win in program history for girls flag football on Sunday afternoon, as they defeated the Beavers on the road, 27-13.
"Keene and Ticonderoga had a great flag football game and did a great job," Ticonderoga coach Kendra McCoy said.
Ticonderoga didn't waste anytime putting up points, as they opened the first half scoring with a touchdown pass from Sophia Dorsett to Sophia Johndrow, followed by a Gabby Dedrick 25-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 14-0.
The Sentinel defense all stepped it up in what was a huge first half, as Johndorw capped off the scoring with a pick-six to give the team a 20-0 advantage before intermission.
In the second half, Keene would find a away to put two touchdowns on the board, keeping the game within one possession. However, a second touchdown pass from Dorsett to Johndrow, iced the win for the Ticonderoga.
While Johndrow had the three touchdown day, Ticonderoga also saw strong performances from their running game.
"Jazzy Disbrow, Hannah McGrath and Gabby Dedrick were the running backs and ran a great game," McCoy said.
Ticonderoga, now 1-1, will look to try and win back-to-back games in their next contest, however, that won't be until Sunday, May 14, when they host Saranac Lake. Keene won't have quite as long of a wait, as they play today in Saranac Lake, tyring to avoid losing back-to-back games and falling to 1-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.