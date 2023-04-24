TICONDEROGA — Jackson Dorsett had two key hits and Collin Lauzon pitched well in relief on Saturday as Ticonderoga recorded a 10-5 win over Beekmantown in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
The Sentinels used a seven-run third inning to take the lead for good and Lauzon pitched 4.1 innings and struck out six in relief to get the victory.
Dorsett finished with two hits and two RBI.
“Down 5-1 entering the bottom of the third, Jackson Dorsett led off with a line drive single, which was followed by multiple walks and a big two-run single by Tommy Montalbano and a two-run single by Jackson Dorsett, allowing us to score seven runs and take the lead,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said.
“Collin Lauzon was great on the mound in relief going the rest of the game without giving up a run to help get the win.”
Dorsett was the only player in the game to get two hits as there were only a combined nine hits by the two teams. The losing pitcher was Nathan Parliament.
—
Ticonderoga 10, Beekmantown 5
Beekmantown 302 000 0 — 5 4 1
Ticonderoga 017 020 x — 10 5 1
Parliament, LaPier (3), Hagadorn (5), Burdo (6) and Ely. LaCourse, Lauzon (3) and Dorsett. WP- Lauzon. LP- Parliament.
PLATTSBURGH 11
MORIAH 0
PLATTSBURGH — It was a scoreless game until the Hornets erupted for seven runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
Trenton Griffiths tossed a complete-game shutout to get the win as he allowed just one hit and walked one.
Nate Baker, Jace Lacey, Braeden Calkins and Dominic DeAngelo all rapped out two hits each for Plattsburgh, with Lacey accounting for two doubles and Baker adding one.
Losing pitcher Kaydin Sargent blanked the Hornets over the first four innings.
“Sargent threw well today,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “We had runners on and he was able to get out of 3-4 jams. We were able to get it going in the fifth inning.
“Jace Lacey, Braeden Calkins and Nate Baker continue to hit the ball well for us. Andre Anderson, Dom DeAngelo and Jack Sorrell all had their first varsity hits of their Hornet career.
“This was a great bounce-back game for Trenton today. He was around the zone and mixed his pitches well. He threw an 81-pitch complete game when he held Moriah to only one hit and one walk on the day.”
—
Plattsburgh 11, Moriah 0
Moriah 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Plattsburgh 000 074 x — 11 12 0
Sargent, Pelkey (6) and Nephew. T. Griffiths and Lacey. WP- T. Griffiths. LP- Sargent. 2B- Baker (PHS), Lacey 2 (PHS).
SARANAC 9
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
ELLENBURG — Winning pitcher Korbin Cranford, who went the first four innings, and reliever Ben Yanulavich combined for 11 strikeouts.
Logan Lucia and Kaiden Breyette each accounted for a single and double for the Chiefs. Breyette and Cranford each drove in two runs, while Gabe Spaulding had a double in the win.
Mike Boulrice went three-for-three for the Bobcats and stole four bases. Brady Boulrice was the losing pitcher.
“Saranac’s pitching staff threw well,” NAC coach Nate Bilow. “The only two free passes they allowed were on hit batsmen.
“Overall, it was a well-played game on both sides. They sent seven batters to the plate in the first and seventh innings but other than that, it was a pretty decent game of baseball today.”
—
Saranac 9, NAC 3
Saranac 211 210 2 — 9 9 3
NAC 002 001 0 — 3 6 5
Cranford, Yanulavich (5) and Lucia, Lashway (5). B. Boulrice, Lambert (7) and M. Boulrice. WP- Cranford. LP- B. Boulrice. 2B- L. Lucia (SCS), Spaulding (SCS), Breyette (SCS).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 19
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
AUSABLE FORKS — Jimmy Wells struck out seven in going the first six innings for the pitching win.
Lucas Hemingway led the Cougars with three hits, while Owen Ebersol and Gabe Surprenant added two each. Surprenant accounted for a three-run triple in the top of the seventh inning.
Losing pitcher Lucas Dashnaw paced the Patriots with a double and single, while Scott LaMountain and Zach Mclean had doubles.
“In our fourth game of the week, we had some trouble finding the strike zone,” AuSable Valley coach Andrew Bombard said. “Once Dashnaw settled in, he had a good first outing as a varsity player. He kept it close for a while, but then NCCS pulled away.
“There were a couple of firsts for both AuSable Valley and NCCS. NCCS eighth-grader Baylon Cronkite and AuSable Valley freshman Connor SantaMaria both got their first varsity hits.”
—
NCCS 19, AuSable Valley 3
NCCS 420 026 5 — 19 11 1
AuSable Valley 000 020 1 — 3 7 2
Ji. Wells, Suprenant (7) and Ebersol. Dashnaw, Mclean (4), Burns (6) and SantaMaria. WP- Ji. Wells. LP- Dashnaw. 2B- Ebersol (NCCS), Ji. Wells (NCCS), Dashnaw (AVCS), LaMountain (AVCS), Mclean (AVCS). 3B- Surprenant (NCCS).
FRIDAY
PLATTSBURGH 13
SARANAC LAKE 1
PLATTSBURGH — Braeden Calkins led the way offensively with three hits, while Jace Lacey added a triple and single, and Warren Miller two singles in the Hornets’ win.
Winning pitcher Daniel Hartmann allowed two hits, walked two and struck out five over the first five innings.
“Today was a great team win,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “Everyone got into the game and contributed. All three of our pitchers threw well and gave up only three walks and three hits.
“Jace Lacey continues to hit well for us. We played better defensively and ran the bases much better than in the previous games. We played well today and hope to keep it going.”
—
Plattsburgh 13, Saranac Lake 1
Saranac Lake 000 001 0 — 1 3 6
Plattsburgh 140 512 x — 13 8 1
Rivers, Lunais-Mortell (6) and Kratts. Hartmann, Miller (6), B. Calkins (7) and J. Calkins. WP- Hartmann. LP- Rivers. 3B- Lacey (PHS).
SARANAC 18
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
SARANAC — The Chiefs, after falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning, scored nine runs in the home half of the inning and then added seven more in the second.
Adrian Barnes led the way offensively for the Chiefs with three hits, while Zack Lucia, Bryce DeAngelo and Kaiden Breyette added two apiece. Collin Lashway picked up the pitching win in relief, striking out six in four innings.
Scott LaMountain, losing pitcher Konnor Facteau and Lucas Dashnaw paced the Patriots with two hits each, with LaMountain hitting a triple.
“We did a nice job being selective at the plate and were able to string together a couple of strong innings,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said. “We got some solid relief pitching and defense as well.
“I was very happy with the team’s performance for our first game of the season.”
—
Saranac 18, AuSable Valley 5
AuSable Valley 300 000 2 — 5 7 5
Saranac 971 100 x — 19 12 2
Facteau, Garcia (2), Turnbull (4) and Turnbull, Garcia (4). Spaulding, A. Barnes (2), Lashway (4) and Z. Lucia. WP- Lashway. LP- Facteau. 2B- Z. Lucia (SCS). 3B- LaMountain (AVCS).
MVAC
FRIDAY
BOQUET VALLEY 3
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 1
SCHROON LAKE — Maddox Rice allowed seven hits and struck out 13 in going the distance for the pitching victory as the Griffins continued their winning ways.
Landon Egglefield and Ben Burdo rapped doubles for Boquet Valley, which scored single runs in the first, second and seventh innings.
Bolton/Schroon Lake tallied its only run in the first as Rice shut them down the rest of the way. Sullivan Eager was the losing pitcher.
—
Boquet Valley 3, Bolton/Schroon Lake 1
Boquet Valley 011 000 1 — 3 4
Bolton/Schroon Lake 100 000 0 — 1 7
Rice and Buehler. Eager, Baker (4) and Wiktorko. WP- Rice. LP- Eager. 2B- Egglefield (BVCS), Burdo (BVCS).
CHAZY 13
WELLS 0 (5)
CHAZY — Novak Jarus was at it again with a home run, double, single and five RBI.
Parker Pratt added two doubles and four RBI for the Eagles, while Landon Duprey and Caden Columbus chipped with two hits each. Reagan Dudyak had a triple.
Elijah Valentin was the starting and winning pitcher, and three Chazy pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and one hit allowed. Tristan Purchase’s single was the lone hit for Wells.
“Novak Jarus was hot again at the plate for us, finishing a triple shy of a cycle,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “Elijah Valentin pitched hitless baseball over the first three innings.
—
Chazy 13, Wells 0 (5)
Wells 000 00 — 0 1 6
Chazy 344 2x — 13 11 0
DeCarr, Brooks (2), DeCarr (3), Brooks (4) and Simmons. Valentin, Pratt (4), Dudyak (5) and Columbus. WP- Valentin. LP- DeCarr. 2B- Jarus (CCRS), Pratt 2 (CCRS).
NON-LEAGUE
SATURDAY
SARANAC LAKE 9
LAKE PLACID 7
LAKE PLACID — Brady Roberts accounted for a double and single to help give the Red Storm a non-league win over the Blue Bombers.
P.J. Colby had a double and single, while Jon Caito rapped two singles for Lake Placid, which held a 9-3 advantage in hits.
Saranac Lake tallied seven runs combined in the first three innings to take a 7-2 lead at the time.
“Lake Placid pitchers handed out 10 base-on-balls, our catchers had eight passed ball and our fielders had four errors,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said.
“Our bats came alive in the fifth to score five runs and mount a comeback, only to fall two runs shy.”
—
Saranac Lake 9, Lake Placid 7
Saranac Lake 322 020 0 — 9 3 0
Lake Placid 020 050 0 — 7 9 4
Lewis, Kratts (5) and Willette. Morrelli, Colby (3), Mihill (5) and Thomsen, Gadwaw (2), Barney (4). WP- Lewis. LP- Morrelli, Sv- Kratts. 2B- Roberts (SLCS), Wood (LPCS), Mihill (LPCS), Colby (LPCS).
