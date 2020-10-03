Seniors power Cougars past Eagles on Senior Night

BEN WATSON/STAFF PHOTOThe 2020 fall sports season will certainly be nothing that could be called normal, but the Northeastern Clinton fanbase did their best Friday to maintain as much normalcy as possible as they decorated a set of bleachers with "big heads" of seniors on the Cougars as part of Senior Night celebrations. The Cougars topped Chazy, 2-1, in a boys Northern Soccer League game.