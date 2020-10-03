Seniors power Cougars past Eagles on Senior Night

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton was led to 2-1 victory over Chazy by two seniors on Senior Night in Northern Soccer League action Friday.
Lucas Bedard and Sam Bulson each netted a goal in the Cougars’ win over the Eagles, a game that was made the ceremonial night for the last-year players to ensure that any possible COVID-19 related closures down the road wouldn't deny that opportunity to them.
“We wanted to make sure that we recognized them,” said NCCS head coach Nick Trombley. “Lucas is a defender, so he doesn’t get a lot of goals but he has a really strong shot, and Sam is a very good outside midfielder who scores a couple goals (a year), and typically they’re timely goals like (Friday).”
It looked like it would be a close match in the early goings of the game, with both the Cougars and Eagles trading chances while locked in a back-and-forth battle for the first 20 minutes of the game.
Then, NCCS was awarded two free kicks in quick succession, and, at 26:10 into the first half, Lucas Bedard made the second kick count, putting the Cougars up 1-0.
“It felt pretty good for Senior Night,” Bedard said. “We’ve been working hard for the past two weeks, and it paid off.”
It would stay 1-0 through the first half.
Early in the second, a header from Chazy’s Riley Hansen went just wide of the NCCS net in what would be a strong push by the Eagles to start the half.
But then, 11:10 in, Sam Bulson would put a shot over Chazy goalie Dale Gonyo to make it 2-0 Cougars shortly after Gonyo had made a nice fingertip save on a different NCCS shot.
“It’s always great to score a goal, especially on Senior Night,” Bulson said.
He was assisted by Kai Birtz-Sisson on the goal.
Joey deOndarza would score for the Eagles with just over six minutes left to make it a one-goal game, but the Cougars held on.
“We made some mistakes (Friday) that Northeastern punished us for,” said Rob McAuliffe, Chazy head coach. “We battled to the end and had some good chances to tie it up; hopefully we get better from this.”
COVID-19 CHANGES
From the reduced crowd to the masks worn by players, coaches and referees throughout the entire game, it was certainly an adjustment to play in the first game of the season.
“It was more like soccer than we were even hoping,” Bulson said. “It’s the same rules and regulations and thrills, even without the amount of fans we usually have, so you take what you can get in these times.”
The COVID-19 precautions were a challenge for all involved, but the players and coaches seemed happy to just have a chance to get the season started.
“It was a bit surreal, for a whole variety of reasons,” McAuliffe said. “Playing our first game of the season on Oct. 2 is a little odd, and throw the mask wearing and small crowd in, it makes it weird, but we’re all just very thankful to be out here and playing.”
Northeastern Clinton 2, Chazy 1
Chazy 0 1 — 1
NCCS 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, NCCS, L. Bedard, 26:50.
Second half- 2, NCCS, S. Bulson (Birtz-Sisson), 11:10. 3, CCRS, J. deOndarza (Conners), 33:44.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 11, Chazy 4
Saves- J. Bulson, NCCS, 4. Gonyo 4, Stevens 0, CCRS, 4.
