MORRISONVILLE — The Clinton County Senior Mariners were shut out to end the season, losing 7-0 over the weekend, but the team will be taking positives away from the summer.
“It wasn’t the ending we had hoped for but it was a good season nevertheless,” coach Gary Duquette said. “With 26 wins, including three tournament championships, we can hold our heads high.”
Ian McCasland recorded a double in the loss to the Rockland County Pirates, while Bostyn Duquette and Will Shea tallied the Mariners other two hits in the game, each recording a single.
“The Pirates are a great team with great coaching, we can only tip our hats to them,” Duquette said. “Their pitcher, Vazquez, was dominant, probably the best pitcher we saw all year.”
Duquette added his thanks to those who helped the season go as smooth as it did.
“A ton of thanks to everyone who helped us along the way,” he said. “All of our parents were great and this team was a pleasure to coach.”
—
Rockland County Pirates 7, Clinton County Mariners 0
RCP 001 312 0 — 7 10 0
CCM 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Vazquez and Barney. Shea, McCasland (5) and Rainville. WP- Vazquez. LP- Shea. 2B- McCasland (CCM). 3B- Becker (RCP). HR- Becker (RCP), Cahill (RCP).
FRIDAY
14UMARINERS
COLCHESTER 5
CLINTON COUNTY 4
MORRISONVILLE — The first game of a Friday night doubleheader went to nine innings before the Cannons edged out the Mariners.
Eli Gilbert, Aiden Brown and Austin Grzych each tallied a double for Colchester in the win, while pitcher Masyn Mercure earned the win on the mound.
For the Mariners, Adrian Barnes hit a double and recorded two runs in the loss, while four pitchers saw time for Clinton County.
—
Colchester Cannons 5, Clinton County Mariners 4 (9)
CHC 101 000 021 — 5 6 2
CCM 010 100 020 — 4 3 1
Gilbert, Mercure(9) and Grzych. Hartmann, Frechette(5), Taylor(8), DeAngelo (9) and Frechette, DeAngelo(5), Peters(8). WP- Mercure. LP- Taylor. 2B- Barnes (CCM), Gilbert (CHC), Brown (CHC), Grzych (CHC).
CLINTON COUNTY 3
COLCHESTER 1
MORRISONVILLE — In game two of a doubleheader, the 14U Mariners came out on top of the second low-scoring tilt of the day, with Clinton County pitcher Austin LeReau coming one strike away from a no-hitter.
“I can’t say enough good things about Austin, just a great kid from a great family who comes to play everyday,” coach John DeAngelo said. “We battled back after losing the first game in extras, we could have just rolled over. There was a lot of good pitching from both teams tonight.”
Dominic DeAngelo registered a homerun for the Mariners while Carson Duval had two hits in the game.
—
Clinton County Mariners 3, Colchester 1
CHC 100 000 0 — 1 1 0
CCM 210 000 X — 3 3 0
Brown and Grzych. LeReau, Hartmann(7) and Peters. WP- LeReau. LP- Brown. HR- DeAngelo.
