CADYVILLE — The weather finally gave a break from the heat, and gave near perfect conditions for a race at Cadyville Recreation Park, Saturday.
While it was the Section VII Cross Country Invitational, many schools from Section X were welcomed and joined in the event.
The girls team race was won comfortably by Norwood-Norfolk with a team score of 56 points. They had their five scoring runners finish in the top 20 overall.
Saranac Lake finished off the pace with a team score of 78, good for second place.
In the individual race, Maddy Welc of Peru won the race with a time of 19:59. Second place went to Spartan Laura Denial while third went to Canton’s Bennett Schmitt.
The boys race was just as competitive, if not more.
In the team event, Canton just edged out Saranac with a score of 93-91.
Saranac Lake finished just behind the two schools at 94 points.
The individual race featured a five kilometer battle between Jake Kollmer, from Saranac Lake, who finished first in a time of 16:55, nipping Dominic Fiacco, from Norwood-Norfolk, right behind him with a time of 16:58. Garrett Beebe, from Ticonderoga, took third place in the contest.
Section VII boys cross country coordinator said with temperatures in the 70s, it was a nice departure from earlier in the week.
He also wanted to thank the volunteers who helped make the event a success.
Girls Varsity — Section 7 XC Invitiational
Team Overall Results
Place Name Average Time {Score}
1 Norwood-Norfolk 00:22:32.19 {56}
2 Saranac Lake 00:23:09.58 (78)
3 Canton 00:23:10.38 (83)
4 Saranac 00:23:23.44 (98)
5 Peru 00:25:00.90 (135)
6 Lake Placid 00:25:16.35 (168)
7 Beekmantown 00:25:25.95 (175)
8 Northeastern Clinton 00:25:43.68 (176)
9 Ticonderoga 00:26:05.69 (199)
10 Brushton-Moira 00:28:45.36 (254)
11 Ausable Valley 00:32:52.29 (313)
Non-Scoring Teams
Name Average Time (Finishers)
Gouverneur 00:24:57.94 (4)
Plattsburgh 00:27:04.36 (4)
Moriah/Boquet Valley 00:32:26.78 (4)
Seton 00:27:21.20 (2)
Boys Varsity — Section 7 XC Invitational
Team Overall Results
Place Name Average Time (Score)
1 Canton 00:18:43.35 (91)
2 Saranac 00:18:45.78 (93)
3 Saranac Lake 00:18:42.11 (94)
4 Plattsburgh 00:19:14.93 (119)
5 Beekmantown 00:19:19.70 (134)
6 Norwood-Norfolk 00:19:27.87 (141)
7 Seton 00:22:20.38 (168)
8 Ticonderoga 00:19:59.76 (183)
9 Peru 00:20:32.21 (215)
10 Lake Placid 00:21:05.95 (227)
11 Ausable Valley 00:22:59.88 (295)
12 Brushton-Moira 00:21:59.49 (313)
13 Northeastern Clinton 00:22:45.64 (321)
Non-Scoring Teams
Name Average Time (Finishers)
Massena 00:24:35.41 (4)
Moriah/Boquet Valley 00:31:48.87 (3)
Gouverneur 00:22:36.89 (2)
