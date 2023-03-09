BUFFALO — Section VII sent 10 gymnasts this past Saturday to Kenmore West High School, in Buffalo, to compete in the 2023 NYSPHSAA Gymnastics Championships, this past Saturday. In what was an all day competition that began bright-and-early, at 9 a.m., the gymnasts still posted some impressive scores and totals to represent their local school, community and section well.
Kennedy Beyer, Maleah Lunan, McKalyie Taylor, Maddy Witkiewicz, Oona Hall, Aubree Narducci, Shawna Manor, Kendra Lawliss, Danajiah Williams and Lauren Prescott all competed and Witkiewicz even took home the sportsmanship award for the section.
The following are the scores and results from the championship meet:
VAULT
31, Narducci (PCS), 8.125. T38, Lawliss (PCS) & Lunan (PHS), 7.850. 39, Taylor (PCS), 7.825. 43, Williams (PHS), 7.625. T44, Beyer (BCS), 7.600.
BARS
30, Witkiewicz (PCS), 7.150. 33, Beyer (BCS), 6.950. T39, Taylor (PCS), 6.475. T41, Lunan (PHS) & Manor (BCS), 6.400.
BEAM
43, Hall (SC), 7.850. 44, Lunan (PHS), 7.700. 45, Prescott (PCS), 6.050. 46, Witkiewicz (PCS), 7.400. 47, Beyer (BCS), 7.350. 48, Narducci (PCS), 7.250. 49, Taylor (PCS), 7.175.
FLOOR
24, Hall (SC), 8.400. 28, Manor (BCS), 8.100. 30, Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.000. T31, Beyer (BCS), 7.900. 32, Taylor (PCS), 7.800. 35, Lunan (PHS), 7.350.
ALL-AROUND
26, Beyer (BCS), 29.800. 28, Lunan (PHS), 29.300. 29, Taylor (PCS), 29.275.
