VERONA — A contingent of North Country athletes made the trek downstate this past weekend, with many standing out at the State Cross Country Championships, Saturday.
In the Class D boys race, Ticonderoga placed eighth overall in the final results. They were led by Garrett Beebe (18:04) and Christopher Facteau (18:55.7), who finished 28th and 49th, respectively.
Lake Placid’s Andrew Scanio (17:28.1) and Sam DeJordy (17:46) of Seton Catholic paved the way for Section VII, crossing the line in 10th and 16th, respectively.
The lone racer for Moriah/Boquet Valley, Sawyer VanBuren, placed 110th with a time of 22:41.
Sam Ash paced the Saranac Lake boys to a second overall finish in the Class C boys race, with a time 17:04.4, good for third overall.
Red Storm runner Jake Kollmer added a second top 10 finish, placing seventh at 17:24.1, while Aiden Hesseltine placed 45th with a time of 18:30.5
Andrew Denial was the highest finisher for Saranac, crossing the line in 29th place with a time of 18:06.5.
Peru’s Ryan Squire was just off the pace for a top 20 finish, placing in 22nd. His time of 17:53.6 was three seconds from jumping three spots forward.
Finishing just a second behind Squire, was Plattsburgh’s Connor Duda.
Duda crossed the line in 52nd place with a time of 18:39.3
The Blue Bombers of Lake Placid came in eighth in the Class D girls race.
The Bombers were led by Lily Rother, who raced to a 10th place finish. Her time of 20:36.6 was 10 seconds from jumping two runners.
Lake Placid teammate Kai McKinnon finished two minutes after Rother and placed 52nd.
Ti’s Avery Blanchard (21:48.9) and Hannah Porter (23:54.4) led the way for the Sentinels finishing in 34th and 69th, respectively.
The lone Moriah/Boquet Valley runner Kiera Callahan placed 66th overall, crossing the line at 23:28.3.
Saranac continued their strong showing at states with a sixth overall placement in the Class C girls race.
The Chiefs were led by Sienna Boulds, who crossed the line at 20:59 placing her in 26th.
15 spots behind her was teammate Laura Denial who completed the race in a time of 21:33.2.
Astacia Bruno of Saranac Lake teamed up with Phoebe Peer to represent the Red Strom. Bruno placed 72nd with a time of 22:33.1, while Peer crossed the line with a time of 23:11.3 good for 91st.
Maddy Welc (21:09.8) and Ophelia Breen (22:31.3) were the only two runners from Peru. Welc’s time was good for 31st, while Breen crossed the line in 70th place.
The lone Cougar Alex Cone finished in 90th place with a time of 23:10.1
Class D boys
Andrew Scanio, Lake Placid, 10th, 17:28.1
Aidan Fay, Lake Placid, 29th, 18:04.2
Placed 8th
Garrett Beebe, Ticonderoga, 28th, 18:04.0
Christopher Facteau Ticonderoga, 49th, 18:55.7
Ollie Porter, Ticonderoga, 95th, 20.55.6
Isaac Burker, Ticonderoga, 99th, 21:07.8
Connor Belden-Schar, Ticonderoga, 102nd, 21:16.9
Brady Leerkes, Ticonderoga, 104th, 21:28.1
Carter Mack, Ticonderoga, 105th, 21:32.6
Sam DeJordy, Seton Catholic, 16th, 17:46.0
Maxwell Grafstein, Seton Catholic, 57th, 19:04.0
Sawyer VanBuren, 110, 22:41.0, Moriah/Boquet Valley
Class C boys
Andrew Denial, Saranac, 29th, 18:06.5
Sean Dormann, Saranac, 61st, 18:47.9
Placed 2nd
Sam Ash, Saranac Lake, 3rd, 17:04.4
Jake Kollmer, Saranac Lake, 7th, 17:24.1
Aiden Hesseltine, Saranac Lake, 45th, 18:30.5
Sam Bickford, Saranac Lake, 63rd, 18:52.6
Max Hall, Saranac Lake, 90th, 19:29.4
Paul Fogarty, Saranac Lake, 97th, 19:47.4
Morgan Martin, Saranac Lake, 104th, 19:52.4
Ryan Squire, Peru, 22nd, 17:53.6
Zach Morgan, Peru, 72nd, 19:08.8
Connor Duda, Plattsburgh, 52nd, 18:39.3
Class C Girls
Placed 6th
Sienna Boulds, Saranac, 26th, 20:59.0
Laura Denial, Saranac, 41st, 21:33.2
Hannah Hamel, Saranac, 92nd, 23:12.3
Kaelyn Fay, Saranac, 93rd, 23:12.6
Zoe Rainville Saranac, 103rd, 23:46.6
Molly Denis, Saranac, 109th, 23:57.3
Gillian Miner Saranac, 117th, 24:37.4
Astacia Bruno, Saranac Lake, 72nd, 22:33.1
Phoebe Peer, Saranac Lake, 91st, 23:11.3
Maddy Welc, Peru, 31st, 21:09.8
Ophelia Breen, Peru, 70th, 22:31.3
Alex Cone, Northeastern Clinton, 90th, 23:10.1
Girls Class D
Placed 8th
Lilly Rother, Lake Placid, 10th, 20:36.6
Kai McKinnon, Lake Placid, 52nd, 22:37.3
Harley Cohen, Lake Placid, 70, 23:58.9
Holly Erenstone, Lake Placid, 87th, 25:19.6
Jenna Fay, Lake Placid, 90th, 25:59.1
Mya Marshall, Lake Placid, 99th, 28:06.0
Erin Roth, Lake Placid, 107th, 33:23.9
Avery Blanchard, Ticonderoga, 34th, 21:48.9
Hannah Porter, Ticonderoga, 69th, 23:54.4
Aimee Parent, Ticonderoga, 85th, 25:00.5
Isabelle Burroughs, Ticonderoga, 79th, 25:58.9
Kiera Callahan, Moriah/Boquet Valley, 66th, 23:28.3
