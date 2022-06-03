BEEKMANTOWN — Section VII’s track and field athletes took to Beekmantown Central School for the 2022 Section VII State Qualifiers, Friday.
The winner of each individual event or winning group of each relay event will go on the compete at the NYSPHSAA 2022 Track and Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on June 10 and 11.
BOYS
Alexander Jock put in a strong day for the Eagles on home turf, winning the 110-hurdles and helping Beekmantown win the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays. Connor Goodwin won the 800-meters for the Eagles and joined Jock in the 4x400-meter relay.
Beekmantown’s Joshua Burgin tied with Saranac Lake’s Gabe Wilson in the high jump, with each of them achieving a 5-11 leap.
Sam Ash took the long distances for the Red Storm, winning the 1600- and 3200-meter events while teammate Mitchell Ellsworth took first in the shot put.
Plattsburgh’s Ethan Mullholland leapt his way to wins in the long and triple jumps while fellow Hornet Owen Mulligan won the 100-meters.
Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Aiden Lobdell qualified in two events, taking first place in the 400- and 200-meter events, and Saranac’s Branden Ashley finished with the top spot in discus.
Harrison Matthews grabbed the top spot in the 400-hurdles for Peru, while Northeastern Clinton’s Thomas Gilbo won the pentathlon, finishing over 400 points higher than his closest competitor.
Sam Dejordy helped his Seton Catholic teammates, Aiden Pearl, Ashton Guay and Maxwell Grafstein, win the 4x800-meter relay, and also qualified with the top spot in the steeplechase.
The steeplechase event was not contested Friday, and the qualifier was decided by top times from during the season.
—
Individual Event Qualifiers
Boys
4x800 relay- 1, SC “A” (Sam Dejordy, Aiden Pearl, Ashton Guay, Maxwell Grafstein), 8:42.20. 2, SCS “A” (Dylan Medley, Gabe Cayea, Brandon Reyes, Andrew Denial), 8:55.02. 3, LPCS “A” (Will Douglas, Aidan Fay, Andrew Scanio, Jackson Rupert), 8:57.09.
110 hurdles- 1, Alexander Jock, BCS, 15.79. 2, Carter Hewitt, SLCS, 16.05. 3, Robert Sinclair, SLCS, 18.36.
100- 1, Owen Mulligan, PHS, 11.47. 2, Sawyer Schlitt, PCS, 11.54. 3, Soren Wolford, SLCS, 11.78.
1600- 1, Sam Ash, SLCS, 4:35.61. 2, Jake Kollmer, SLCS, 4:47.56. 3, Nik Recore, PCS, 4:54.11.
4x100 relay- 1, BCS “A” (Gabriel Reams, Nolan Latinville, Elijah Magiera, Alexander Jock), 45.02. 2, PHS “A” (Asher Anderson, Tyler Baker, Simon Meyer, Owen Mulligan), 45.74.
400- 1, Aiden Lobdell, MBV, 52.03. 2, Carter Ducatte, BCS, 52.74. 3, Will Douglas, LPCS, 54.08.
400 hurdles- 1, Harrison Matthews, PCS, 1:01.43. 2, Stephen Fleury, SCS, 1:03.17. 3, Landon Lopez, LPCS, 1:03.31.
800- 1, Connor Goodwin, BCS, 2:00.89. 2, AIden Pearl, SC, 2:07.16. 3, Landon Morris, SCS, 2:11.49.
200- 1, Aiden Lobdell, MBV, 23.59. 2, Sawyer Schlitt, PCS, 23.75. 3, Alexander Jock, BCS, 23.82.
3200- 1, Sam Ash, SLCS, 10:09.77. 2, Nik Recore, PCS, 10:39.67. 3, Aidan Fay, LPCS, 10:45.72.
4x400 relay- 1, BCS “A” (Carter Ducatte, Branden VanAlpen, Alexander Jock, Connor Goodwin), 3:35.51. 2, SCS “A” (Stephen Fleury, Kye Norcross, Dylan Medley, Dominic Harkness), 3:39.20. 3, PCS “A” (Sawyer Schlitt, Owen Tedesco, Harrison Matthews, Ryan Squire), 3:42.07.
High jump- T1, Gabe Wilson, SLCS, 5-11. T1, Joshua Burgin, BCS, 5-11. 3, Caswell McCoy, SCS, 5-10.
Long jump- 1, Ethan Mullholland, PHS, 20-04.25. 2, Elijah Magiera, BCS, 19-01.5. 3, Gabe Wilson, SLCS, 18-09.5.
Triple jump- 1, Ethan Mullholland, PHS, 41-07. 2, Gabe Wilson, SLCS, 40-10. 3, Connor Homburger, SCS, 38-03.5.
Shot put- 1, Mitchell Ellsworth, SLCS, 49-03. 2, Branden Ashley, SCS, 42-05. 3, Gavin Bobbie, SC, 40-09.
Discus- 1, Branden Ashley, SCS, 124-05. 2, Nathan Webber, SCS, 122-03. 3, Mitchell Ellsworth, SLCS, 121-09.
Steeple Chase- 1, Sam DeJordy, SC, 10:42.82. 2, Andrew Denial, SCS, 10:53.09. 3, Morgan Martin, SLCS, 11:38.22.
Pentathlon- 1, Thomas Gilbo, NCCS, 2878. 2, Nathan Sand, BCS, 2473. 3, Celton Dupuis, AVCS, 2227.
GIRLS
Saranac’s Grace Damiani and Madalynn Wynnik took first in the high and long jumps, respectively, while teammate Sienna Boulds won the 1500-meters and Marissa LeDuc took home first place in the pentathlon.
The Chiefs’ Laura Denial won the 3000-meters, and a Saranac group of Emilee Pecore, Paige Ubl, Zoe Rainville and Olivia Davis ended up on top in the 4x100-meter relay.
The 100-meter hurdles and high jump events went to the Nighthawks’ Lilly Swyers, and teammate Ophelia Breen qualified in the steeplechase.
Breen also ran with Mackenzie Arnold and Ella and Maggie Garrow to help Peru take the 4x400-meter relay.
Alexa Turner and Elizabeth Prairie were individual winners for the Cougars, taking first place in the 400-meter hurdles and 800-meters, respectively, while the quartet of Maddie Arno, Alex Cone, Prairie and Audrey Langlois finished in the top spot in the 4x800-meter relay.
Haley Ladue won the 100-meters and Siri Sorenson threw her way to first in the discus to secure two state qualifications for Plattsburgh High. Saranac’s Sarah Lavigne also qualified for states in the 100-meters due to running a 12.78 time earlier in the season.
The Knights’ Abby Pearl took the 400-meters, Juliana Riemersma won the 200-meters for Moriah/Boquet Valley, and Lizzie Rich nabbed the top spot in the shot put for Ticonderoga.
—
Girls
Individual Event Finals
4x800 relay- 1, NCCS “A” (Maddie Arno, Alex Cone, Elizabeth Prairie, Audrey Langlois), 10:16.54. 2, SCS “A” (Laura Denial, Kaelyn Fay, Hannah Hamel, Sienna Boulds), 10:34.95. 3, PCS “A” (Ella Garrow, Lauren Davey, Ophelia Breen, Maggie Garrow), 10:41.73.
100 hurdles- 1, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 16.52. 2, Bethany Clark, SLCS, 17.02. 3, Sophia McKiernan, MBV, 18.41.
100- 1, Haley Ladue, PHS, 12.96. 2, Sarah Lavigne, SCS, 13.33. 3, Olivia Davis, SCS, 13.35.
1500- 1, Sienna Boulds, SCS, 5:12.14. 2, Samantha Damico, LPCS, 5:16.45. 3, Faline Yang, SC, 5:20.73.
4x100 relay- 1, SCS “A” (Emilee Pecore, Paige Ubl, Zoe Rainville, Olivia Davis), 51.85. 2, SC “A” (Megan Mast, Abby Pearl, Grace Trombley, Madyson Whalen), 54.94. 3, PHS “A” (Kennedy Baker, Madeline Boule, Lily Clermont, Haley Ladue), 55.68.
400- 1, Abby Pearl, SC, 1:03.0. 2, Mackenzie Arnold, PCS, 1:05.0. 3, Pia Morelli, LPCS, 1:06.07.
400 hurdles- 1, Alexa Turner, NCCS, 1:11.72. 2, Ophelia Breen, PCS, 1:14.95. 3, Michaela Gillis, SLCS, 1:15.14.
800- 1, Elizabeth Prairie, NCCS, 2:28.24. 2, Maggie Garrow, PCS, 2:28.26. 3, Lydia Wamsganz, SLCS, 2:33.5.
200- 1, Juliana Riemersma, MBV, 27.20. 2, Haley Ladue, PHS, 27.94.
3000- 1, Laura Denial, SCS, 11:24.34. 2, Faline Young, SC, 11:38.26. 3, Kiera Callahan, MBV, 12:26.71.
4x400 relay- 1, PCS “A” (Mackenzie Arnold, Ella Garrow, Ophelia Breen, Maggie Garrow), 4:14.74. 2, SCS “A” (Zoe Rainville, Sarah Lavigne, Sienna Boulds, Brenna Ducatte), 4:15.68. 3, SLCS “A” (Addison Ash, Bethany Clark, Michaela Gillis, Awa Kujabi), 4:24.46.
High jump- 1, Grace Damiani, SCS, 5-00. 2, Andrea Cooke, TCS, 4-11. 3, Lexi Clark, NCCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, Madalynn Wynnik, SCS, 15-03. 2, Lily Snide, PHS, 15-01. 3, Andrea Cooke, TCS, 15-00.
Triple jump- 1, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 33-09. 2, Grace Damiani, SCS, 33-07. 3, Lily Snide, PHS, 32-10.
Shot put- 1, Lizzie Rich, TCS, 38-02. 2, Mia Sanford, SLCS, 35-03.5. 3, Leah Coulombe, NCCS, 32-09.
Discus- 1, Siri Sorenson, PHS, 102-05. 2, Brenna Ducatte, SCS, 97-07. 3, Desiree Jean-Pierre, SCS, 95-06.
Steeple Chase- 1, Ophelia Breen, PCS, 8:24.6. 2, Megan Wilson, SLCS, 8:52.1. 3, Kaelyn Fay, SCS, 9:09.9.
Pentathlon- 1, Marissa LeDuc, SCS, 2656. 2, Gabriella Laundry, PHS, 2111. 3, Emma Pokey, AVCS, 2057.
