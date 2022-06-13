CICERO — Several North Country track and field athletes made their way down to the NYSPHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this past weekend.
The two-day event took place on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
DAY 1
GIRLS
Ticonderoga’s Lizzie Rich was the highest finisher from the North Country contingent, taking fourth place in the Division 2 girls’ shot put event with a 36-foot, 2.75-inch toss.
Peru’s Lilly Swyers competed in two events, finishing 11th in the Division 2 100-hurdles and 12th in the Division 2 triple jump.
Two Section VII athletes participated in the Div. 2 100-meters, with Plattsburgh’s Haley LaDue and Saranac’s Sarah Lavigne securing 19th and 21st place, respectively.
Other Chief athletes competing included Laura Denial, who finished 29th in the 3000-meter championship, and Madalyn Wynnik, who took the 15th spot in the long jump.
The Hornets’ Siri Sorensen grabbed 16th in the discus, while Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Juliana Riemersma finished 17th in the 200-meters.
Abby Pearl represented Seton Catholic in the 400-meters, finishing 14th with a time of 1:03.57.
In the Div. 2 800-meter championships, Northeastern Clinton’s Elizabeth Prairie took 23rd overall while teammate Alexa Turner finished 13th in the Div. 2 400-meter hurdles.
Saranac and Peru each also had a 12th place finish in a relay: in the 4x100 for the Chiefs and in the 4x400 for the Nighthawks.
BOYS
Beekmantown’s Alex Jock finished one spot shy of qualifying for day 2 of the Div. 2 110-meter hurdles, landing in ninth place with a 16.47 time.
He also ran in Eagle relay groups that took 14th and 10th in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, respectively. Beekmantown’s Connor Goodwin finished 25th in the 800-meter championship.
Saranac Lake’s Mitchell Ellsworth was one of the highlights of the boys’ side, taking the sixth spot in the Div. 2 shot put competition. Teammate Sam Ash took 28th in the 3200-meter championship.
Plattsburgh’s Ethan Mullholland competed in both the long and triple jumps, finishing 20th and 12th, respectively, while fellow Hornet Owen Mulligan ran a 11.38 time to finish 27th in the 100-meters.
Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Aiden Lobdell was another dual competitor, finishing 15th in the 400-meters and 18th in the 200-meters.
The Nighthawks’ Harrison Matthews and Saranac’s Branden Ashley each came away with 10th place finishes. Matthews got his in the 400-meter hurdles while Ashley competed in the discus.
DAY 2
GIRLS
Marissa LeDuc put forth a strong showing for the Chiefs, finishing 16th in the overall pentathlon standings while teammate Grace Damiani finished 15th in the high jump championship. Sienna Boulds also competed for Saranac, finishing 30th in the 1500-meter championship.
Nighthawk Ophelia Breen took 26th place in the 2000-meter steeplechase championship, while a Cougar relay squad finished in 23rd in the 4x800 relay championship.
BOYS
Northeastern’s Thomas Gilbo nearly cracked the top 10 in the overall pentathlon finish, grabbing 11th place with a 2975-point total.
The Knights also got in on the Day 2 action, with Sam DeJordy running to a 24th place finish and helping a Seton relay squad finish 26th in the 4x800-meters.
Saranac Lake’s Ash grabbed the 28th spot in the 1600-meter championship in his second day of competing.
—
Day 1
Girls
100 hurdles- 11, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 17.3.
100 meters- 19, Haley Ladue, PHS, 13.14. 21, Sarah Lavigne, SCS, 13.49.
400 meters- 14, Abby Pearl, SC, 1:03.57.
800 meter championship- 23, Elizabeth Prairie, NCCS, 2:24.6.
200 meters- 17, Juliana Riemersma, MBV, 28.03.
400 hurdles- 13, Alexa Turner, NCCS, 1:11.95.
4x100 relay- 12, Saranac (Emilee Pecore, Zoe Rainville, Paige Ubl, Olivia Davis), 55.65.
4x400 relay- 12, Peru (Mackenzie Arnold, Ophelia Breen, Ella Garrow, Maggie Garrow), 4:19.45.
3000 meter championship- 29, Laura Denial, SCS, 11:12.06.
Triple Jump- 12, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 31-8.25.
Long Jump- 15, Madalyn Wynnik, SCS, 15-7.
Discus- 16, Siri Sorenson, PHS, 91-9.
Shot Put- 4, Lizzie Rich, TCS, 36-2.75.
—
Boys
110 hurdles- 9, Alex Jock, BCS, 16.47
100 meters- 27, Owen Mulligan, PHS, 11.38.
400 meters- 15, Aiden Lobdell, MBV, 52.67.
800 meter championship- 25, Connor Goodwin, BCS, 2:07.04.
200 meters- 18, Aiden Lobdell, MBV, 23.66.
400 hurdles- 10, Harrison Matthews, PCS, 1:02.7.
4x100 relay- 14, Beekmantown (Alex Jock, Gabriel Reams, Elijah Magiera, Nolan Latinville), 45.72.
4x400 relay- 10, Beekmantown (Alex Jock, Carter Ducatte, Connor Goodwin, Branden VanAlpen), 3:36.29.
3200 meter championship- 28, Sam Ash, SLCS, 9:55.09.
Triple Jump- 12, Ethan Mullholland, PHS, 41-1.25.
Long Jump- 20, Ethan Mullholland, PHS, 19-7.
Discus- 10, Branden Ashley, SCS, 120-1.
Shot Put- 6, Mitchell Ellsworth, SLCS, 47-3.
—
Day 2
Girls
Pentathlon Overall- 16, Marissa LeDuc, SCS, 2376.
2000 meter Steeplechase Championship- 26, Ophelia Breen, PCS, 8:15.23.
1500 meter Championship- 30, Sienna Boulds, SCS, 4:58.27.
4x800 relay Championship- 23, Northeastern Clinton (Maddie Arno, Elizabeth Prairie, Alex Cone, Audrey Langlois), 10:32.67.
High Jump Championship- 15, Grace Damiani, SCS, 5-3.
—
Boys
Pentathlon Overall- 11, Thomas Gilbo, NCCS, 2975.
3000 meter Steeplechase Championship- 24, Sam DeJordy, SC, 10:40.64.
1600 meter Championship- 28, Sam Ash, SLCS, 4:31.49.
4x800 relay Championship- 26, Seton Catholic (Sam DeJordy, Aiden Pearl, Ashton Guay, Maxwell Grafstein), 8:44.79.
High Jump Championship- NH, Joshua Burgin, BCS.
