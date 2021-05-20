Section VII to bring back spring sectional tournaments

PLATTSBURGH — Normalcy continues to be restored for Section VII sports.
A bit more than a year ago, the spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now in 2021, spring sports are in full swing, and sectionals will now be taking place as well in June.
The typical postseason conclusion to this season was confirmed Thursday by Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk to the Press-Republican.
“The kids got one week of a season last year, and the whole world stopped,” Walentuk said. “To be where we are now and to offer a chance for these kids to continue to compete and offer sectionals is a great accomplishment and a credit to everyone involved in local sports.”
The sectional schedule has been completed but is subject to change.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament (state playoffs) have already been canceled.
For now, baseball will be the first sport to have its sectional tournament kick off on June 7, and softball (June 9), golf (June 10), track and field (June 11) and tennis (June 11) sectionals will begin shortly after.
Under the New York State Department of Health Guidance, a maximum of 500 spectators is currently allowed at outdoor events.
“That is what it is now, and it could certainly change again before sectionals get underway, but we will monitor that,” Walentuk said. "It just went from 200 to 500 recently."
Spectators can attend sectional events for free as Section VII has decided not to charge admission.
Mask wearing is still required for all athletes, coaches and spectators.
“From where we were in the end of August and early September, it seems like two different worlds,” Walentuk said.
“We are following similar guidance to then, and people may be frustrated by this, but we are not here for the adults. We are here for the kids. We are in a place that we feel that we can give these kids this opportunity.”
—
Section VII Tournament Schedules
Baseball (All Games at Higher Seed)
Class B & C
Monday, June 14th – Seeding
Tuesday, June 15th – Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 17th – Semifinals
Saturday, June 19th – Finals
Class D
Monday, June 7th – Seeding
Wednesday, June 9th – Quarterfinals
Friday, June 11th – Semifinals
Monday, June 14th – D Final
Golf
(Saranac Inn – Lake Clear)
Thursday, June 10th – Team Championship
Friday, June 11th – Individual Championship
Softball (All Games at Higher Seed)
Class D
Wednesday, June 9 — Play in games if necessary
Friday, June 11 — (Quarterfinals) 8@1, 7@2, 6@3, 5@4
Saturday, June 12 – (Semifinals) 5/4W vs 8/1W @higher seed, 6/3W vs 7/2W @higher seed
Monday, June 14 - D Final @higher seed
Class C
Monday, June 14 – (Semifinals) 4@1, 3@2
Tuesday, June 15 — C Final @higher seed
Class B
Monday, June 14 – Quarterfinals- 6@3, 5@4
Tuesday, June 15 – Semifinals- 6/3W@2, 5/4W@1
Friday, June 18 - B Final @higher seed
Tennis
Girls @ Beekmantown
Boys @ MacDonough Courts (SUNY Plattsburgh)
Friday, June 11th – Main Draw
Monday, June 14th – Quarterfinals & Semifinals (starting at 3 PM)
Tuesday, June 15th – Finals (starting at 3 PM)
Track & Field
Lake Placid Horseshow Grounds
Friday, June 11th – 10 AM – Field Events begin - 11 AM – Track Events begin.
