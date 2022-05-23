The second day of the Section VII tennis sectionals was Monday, again with the boys at Plattsburgh High and the girls competing at Beekmantown.
The matches were played through the semifinals, and for the girls, both the singles and doubles will have a Beekmantown-Plattsburgh High matchup. For the boys, Plattsburgh will compete in both the singles and doubles finals, against Lake Placid in the singles and Saranac in the doubles.
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles lead the tournament in points, with 15, and the Hornets follow closely with 13, making it really a battle of the two squads.
Peru is next with nine points, followed by Saranac with seven, Northeastern Clinton with five, Lake Placid has three, Seton Catholic and Northern Adirondack both have two, and AuSable Valley secured one.
“It was a great day of tennis,” Beekmantown coach and Section VII girls coordinator Seth Spoor said. “The quality was excellent.”
SINGLES
For the singles matches, the day started with Sydney Myers (Saranac) taking down Rebecah Courson (Plattsburgh), Tessa Bonnabesse (Plattsburgh) winning over Jacklin Mitchell (Peru), Luci Brown (Beekmantown) taking down her teammate Hailey Williams, and Stephanie Davis (Peru) winning a three-set match against Maggie Sample (NCCS).
Brown won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, as well as Myers, 6-2, 6-1, and Bonnabesse (7-5, 6-3). The score for Davis vs. Sample was not recorded.
In the semifinals matchups, Bonnabesse took a win over Myers, 6-2, 6-2 as Brown beat Davis, 6-4, 6-3.
Now, the finals match is set, as Hornet Tessa Bonnabesse faces off against Eagle Luci Brown, today at 3:30 p.m. in Beekmantown.
The consolation matches will also take place at the same time, with Myers and Davis competing.
DOUBLES
The pairs also got started with the quarterfinals.
Dillon Bronson/Sophie Miller (Beekmantown) defeated Vera Saliba/Guiseppina Gallicchio (Plattsburgh), 6-0, 6-1 as Lia Parker/Raegan Mulverhill (Saranac) took down Jenni Davis/Elise Beauharnois (Peru), 6-2, 6-2 setting the semifinal match.
On the other side, the Plattsburgh pair of Olivia Nowosielski/Olivia Gottschall won over Elsie Fitzsimmons/Melanie Megliorie (Lake Placid), 6-0, 6-3. April Secore/Olivia Hagadorn (Beekmantown) knocked out teammates Rhianna Gilligan/Carly Hagadorn. 6-4, 6-3.
Bronson/Miller got the better of Parker/Mulverhill while Gottschall/Nowosielski did the same to Secore/O. Hagadorn, both in straight sets. The Eagles’ crew won, 6-0, 6-1, while the Plattsburgh duo got a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
Meaning, this sets the stage for another Hornet-Eagle matchup, set to take place, at the same time as the singles in Beekmantown.
The consolation match will be between Secore/O. Hagadorn and Parker/Mulverhill.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH — Meanwhile, in Plattsburgh, the boys were getting ready, first starting with the doubles quarterfinals and then moving to the singles, who were playing in the semifinals.
PLATTSBURGH — Meanwhile, in Plattsburgh, the boys were getting ready, first starting with the doubles quarterfinals and then moving to the singles, who were playing in the semifinals.
Editor’s Note: The scores for the boys matches were not provided by press time.
SINGLES
Sebastien Bonnabesse (Plattsburgh) took down Reid LaValley (NCCS) as Sonja Toishi (Lake Placid) defeated Lucas Dueso (NCCS).
This means Bonnabesse will meet Toishi in the finals matchup.
The consolation match between Northeastern Clinton teammates Dueso and LaValley will take place today too, with the winner going to states.
“It was a good day,” Beekmantown coach and Section VII boys coordinator Chuck Ko said. “We had eight good matches, six of them being doubles.”
DOUBLES
The Bula brothers, Nick and Andrew (Plattsburgh) took down fellow brother duo Nash and Harrison Carlisto (Lake Placid) as Gavin Mero/Elijah Lederman (Peru) defeated Bode Curilla/Eclipse Conroy (Beekmantown). Hunter Provost/Landen Smith (Saranac) also beat Tristan Spotts/Kenneth Lawless (Lake Placid) and Darren Dubois/Owen Roberts (NCCS) knocked out Lucas Curilla/Dylan Brown (Beekmantown).
For the semifinals matchups, Provost/Smith won over Roberts/Dubois and Nick and Andrew Bula defeated Mero/Lederman, setting the doubles championship match.
The doubles side will also have a consolation match, but it is more of a scrimmage as the four teams who won their quarterfinal matchups are heading to states anyway.
Plattsburgh High and Northeastern Clinton are currently tied at 13 points apiece, but the Hornets have a possibility for two more points in the finals matches, whereas the Cougars do not. Meaning, if Bonnabesse wins the singles final or the Bula brothers win in the doubles, Plattsburgh High will secure the Section VII title, and they will compete in the regional tennis matches on May 31.
