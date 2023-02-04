WRESTLING
SARANAC — The Chiefs took down the Bobcats, 57-18, Thursday at home. Along with the team’s win, Chiefs’ Ashton Seymour picked up his 100th career win in what was an overall eventful evening on the mats.
“The best match of the night was at 110 between Owen Stiles and Hayden Bartlemus. Hayden tied the match up in the third [period] then with a few seconds left Owen got an escape for the win,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said.
Seymour would earn the milestone victory with his win at 126 over Northern Adirondack’s Nicholas Gilmore. With the win Seymour joined his fellow teammates Landen Smith, Alex Clancy and Ryan Devins in the 100 win club.
The other victorious Chief wrestlers at the duel were Devins (118), Clancy (132) and Landen Gadway (145). Xavier Manalong (285), Cayden Bouvia (138), Kaiden Breyette (152), Kannon Kriblin (160) and Smith all won their matchups by forfeit.
For the Bobcats, Troy McGee would nab a win at 215, pinning Dylan Cogswell, and Jackson Labarge would pin Chiefs’ Colby Roesler at 102, two matches later. Trent Snide would win at 189 by forfeit, respectively.
Northern Adirondack will have sometime to regroup following the loss, as they won’t be back in action until Tuesday, Feb. 7, when they host AuSable Valley. Tuesday Saranac will also get back on the mats for senior night at home against Peru. Tuesday is also Alumni night for Saranac.
“If you wrestled for Saranac in the past please come and support the seniors,” said Smith.
—
OVERALL RESULTS
Saranac 57, Northern Adirondack 18
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
215- McGee (NACS) over Cogswell (SCS), 3:32.
285- Manalong (SCS) by forfeit.
102- Labarge (NACS), over Roesler (NACS), 2:44.
110- Stiles (SCS) by decision over Bartlemus (NACS), 8-7.
118- Devins (SCS) over O. Smith (NACS), 1:00.
126- Seymour (SCS) over Gilmore (NACS), :47.
132- Clancy (SCS) over Burnell (NACS), 2:53.
138- Bouvia (SCS) by forfeit.
145- Gadway (SCS) over Turner, 1:34.
152- Breyette (SCS) by forfeit.
160- Kriblin (SCS) by forfeit.
172- L. Smith (SCS) by forfeit.
189- Snide (NACS) by forfeit.
BOY’S HOCKEY
PLATTSBURGH — “When you play a team like Beekmantown, a top team in the state, you have to find ways to weather the storm,” said Plattsburgh coach Joe Tolosky. “The scoresheet may say otherwise, but I feel like we did that and gave ourselves a chance for most of the night.”
While the Hornets may not have come away with the win, they certainly made things interesting late in what was a, 5-2, loss to the Eagles, at Ameri-Can North Sports Center on Thursday.
The first period got off to a slow start, as both teams went scoreless for nearly the first 15 minutes. However, at the 14-minute mark, Beekmantown’s Quinn Brandell stopped the drought with a score that gave his team a 1-0 lead.
The Eagles would add a couple more scores in the second period, as Luke Moser would give the team a two-goal lead at the five-minute mark followed by Reagan Dudyak scoring just two minutes later to go up 3-0.
While it seemed the Eagles were going to run away with the game, as they headed to the third period still up 3-0, the Hornets weren’t going to go away quietly. At the 11-minute mark of the final period Hutch Ovios gave the Hornets their first score of the game, trimming the lead to 3-1.
Eagle’s Zach LaPier would put the team back up by three a minute later with a powerplay goal of his own but Ovios would score his second goal of the game 2 minutes later, to keep the game close.
Down 4-2, the Hornets pulled their goalie, Owen Chapple, but it would backfire, as LaPier would net his second goal of the game on an empty net chance at the 16-minute mark.
While the Hornets would be outshot in the contest, 55-11, Chapple still had a nice night in goal, stopping 49 shots in the loss.
“Our young goaltender Owen Chapple set the tone and we were pleased with our discipline and attention to detail in the defensive zone,” said Tolosky. “We just have to create more opportunities on the other side of the ice.”
—
Beekmantown 5, Plattsburgh 2
BCS;1;2;2;—;5
PHS;0;0;2;—;2
First Period- 1, BCS, Brandell, 13:57.
Second Period- 2, BCS, Moser (Bingel, Sweenor), 4:50. 3, BCS, Dudyak (Brandell, Rodier), 7:02.
Third Period- 4, PHS, B. Calkins (Ovios, Lacey), 11:00. 5, BCS, LaPier (Moser, Sweenor), 12:32, PP. 6, PHS, Ovios (Lacey), 14:59. 7, BCS, LaPier (Brandell, Moser), 15:49, EN.
Shots- BCS, 55-11.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 9. Chapple, PHS, 49.
BOY’S SWIMMING
CLINTONVILLE — For the second straight meet the Patriots defeated the Hornets in the pool, this time by a score of 113-49. While the team celebrated their second straight win, Patriots’ swimmer Alix Perras celebrated breaking the school’s record in the 100 breaststroke that was set nearly 30 years ago.
The old record was set in 1995 by Andy Johnson (1:06.06) and 28 years later, Perras smashed the record by nearly a whole second, with a time of 1:05.13.
Other victorious Patriots were Patrick Hagadorn in both the 50 and 200 yard freestyle, Tim Lloyd in the 200 I.M., Chandler Perry in both the 100 yard freestyle and the 100 yard backstroke and Logan Young in the 500 freestyle.
AuSable Valley also came in first in the 200 yard medley relay (1:55.12), the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:41.53) and the 400 yard freestyle relay (3:54.79).
While the Hornets may not have placed first in any event, the team still saw some solid second place performances. Jacques Gervich would take second in the 200 freestyle (2:26.74), Hayden Wells placed second in both the 50 freestyle (25.64) and 100 backstroke (1:10.81), Cohen Fitzwater came in second in the 100 freestyle (58.19) and Bailey VanArmann placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.13).
This meeting was the last regular season matchup between the two schools before next Saturday, Feb. 11, when they meet again at Sectionals, at Maxcy Hall, in Potsdam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.