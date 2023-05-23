PLATTSBURGH — Monday’s Section VII Class C girls’ softball semifinals and Class D girls’ quarterfinals held true to form.
Except for one mild upset.
Third-seeded Northeastern Clinton edged out an 8-6 win over second-seeded Northern Adirondack in the C semifinals. Top-seeded Ticonderoga advanced to the title contest with a 17-8 win over fourth-seeded Moriah.
Top-seeded Crown Point had a bye in the opening round of the Class D playoffs and second-seeded Bolton/Schroon Lake, third-seeded Boquet Valley and fourth-seeded Chazy all advanced to semifinal play with one-sided victories.
CLASS C
SEMIFINALS
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 8
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 6
ELLENBURG — The Cougars, down by a 5-2 score after five innings, rallied to take the lead with five runs in the top of the sixth.
Kylee Surprenant led the NCCS offense with three hits, while Michaela Bresnahan, Eaven Deso and Lexi Roberts all chipped in with a couple of hits each.
The winning pitcher was Bailee Lafountain.
Abby Peryea was the lone NAC player to get two hits.
“It took a few innings for NCCS to string some hits together to score,” NCCS coach Carrie McComb said. “NAC did a great job working out of trouble and not allowing runs.
“NCCS was able to have an inning of their own in the sixth to take the lead, with five hits and a walk in the inning.
“This was a great game to be part of. Both teams battled and really made it anyone’s game. I’m extremely proud of our team today. We won this with a total team effort, with everyone contributing.”
—
NCCS 8, NAC 6
NCCS 000 025 1 — 8 11 5
NAC 003 020 1 — 6 6 5
Lafountain and Bresnahan. Cook and H. Gilmore. WP- Lafountain. LP- Cooks. 2B- Surprenant (NCCS). 3B- Deso (NCCS).
TICONDEROGA 17
MORIAH 8
TICONDEROGA — Alyssa Mydlarz, who finished the game with two hits and five RBI, doubled in three runs in the fourth to stake the Sentinels to a 10-4 lead. Ticonderoga then put the game out of reach with seven runs in the fifth.
Lizzie Rich accounted for three hits for the Sentinels, while Mydlarz, Cassidy Mattison, Jaelyn Whitford and winning pitcher Stevie Montville added two each. Rich drove in three runs.
Alexis Mascarenas and losing pitcher Jillian Eichen paced the Vikings with two hits apiece.
“We came out ready to play today, but the biggest key was our defense,” Ticonderoga coach Eric Mullen said. “We made the routine plays and turned a double play in the second inning to stop any possible threat.
“Hopefully, we can continue this level of play going into Thursday.”
—
Ticonderoga 17, Moriah 8
Moriah 000 401 3 — 8 7 5
Ticonderoga 340 370 x — 17 15 2
J. Eichen, Kazlo (3) and Anderson. Montville, Johndrow (7), Montville (7) and Moore. WP- Montville. LP- J. Eichen. 2B- J. Eichen (MCS), M. Eichen (MCS), Mydlarz (TCS), Rich (TCS).
CLASS D
QUARTERFINALS
BOQUET VALLEY 31
LAKE PLACID 11
WESTPORT — The two teams were tied at 11-all before the Griffins erupted for four runs in the fifth and 16 more in the sixth.
Sophie Pulsifer paced Boquet Valley’s 23-hit attack with four singles, while winning pitcher Abbey Schwoebel, Alessia Caputo, Scarlett Behm, Alaina Denton and Emily Hickey all added three hits apiece, with Schwoebel and Behm getting doubles. Scarlett Faber contributed two hits.
Schwoebel struck out five and walked four in going the distance for the pitching win.
Haylie Buysse led the Blue Bombers with three hits, while Brooke Beaney, Kiera Levitt, Abbey Light and Kyra Jordon all added two apiece, with Light and Jordon getting doubles.
—
Boquet Valley 31, Lake Placid 11
Lake Placid 130 700 0 — 11 15 6
Boquet Valley 623 04(16) x — 31 23 4
Pedu, Levitt (1) and Herzog. Schwoebel and Reynolds. WP- Schwoebel. LP- Levitt. 2B- Light (LPCS), Jordon (LPCS), Schwoebel (BVCS), Behm (BVCS).
CHAZY 18
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 7
CHAMPLAIN — Carly Lapierre and Katana Coon led the Eagles offensively with four hits each.
Gaby Rodolakis added three hits, while winning pitcher Kennedy Columbus and Pender Bechard chipped in with two each in Chazy’s 18-hit attack.
Chazy built up a 14-1 lead after three innings and was never threatened.
Megan Mohowski and Lucia Williams paced Johnsburg/Minerva with three hits each, with Williams getting a triple. Mackenzie Mulligan, Lexi Sharp and Hannah Sharp added two hits apiece.
“The bats were flying in this Class D sectional quarterfinal,” Chazy coach Cory Thompson said.
“I’m extremely proud of my girls for the way they played today. Kennedy Columbus pitched a solid game for us and Kassidy Turek was great behind the plate. Katana and Carly accounted for eight of our 18 hits and eight of our 17 RBI.
“A lot of credit to Johnsburg/Minerva for playing hard to the end. We look forward to heading to Crown Point on Wednesday.
—
Chazy 18, Johnsburg/Minerva 7
Johnsburg/Minerva 100 050 1 — 7 14 0
Chazy 275 103 x — 18 18 2
H. Sharp, Morris (4) and L. Sharp. Columbus and Turek. WP- Columbus. LP- H. Sharp. 2B- H. Sharp (J/M), Noel (J/M), Coon (CCRS), Columbus (CCRS), Collins (CCRS). 3B- Williams (J/M).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 21
WILLSBORO 2
SCHROON LAKE — Jadynn Egloff went four-for-five, including two doubles and three RBI, for the Wild Eagles.
Ali Baker added a grand slam for Bolton/Schroon Lake, while Kayla Navitsky had a double.
Bolton/Schroon Lake broke the game open early on by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Jane Trowbridge pitched five innings to get the win.
Kyla Crowningshield hit a home run for the Warriors and was the losing pitcher.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 21, Willsboro 2
Willsboro 010 000 1 — 2 7
Bolton/Schroon Lake 191 343 x — 21 11
Crowningshield and Harrison. Trowbridge, Egloff (5), Trowbridge (7) and Navitsky, Smith (6). WP- Trowbridge. LP- Crowningshield. 2B- Egloff 2 (B/SL), Navitsky (B/SL). HR- Crowningshield (WCS), Baker (B/SL).
