PLATTSBURGH — Section VII’s outdoor track and field season officially got underway on Tuesday afternoon with several meets in the North Country area. At Plattsburgh High School, the Hornets, Knights and Sentinels all battled it out under sunny skies in what was most athletes first return to the track since the winter indoor season.
BOYS
In the boys overall results, Plattsburgh came away victorious over both Ticonderoga, 63-57, and Seton Catholic, 48-43. Seton Catholic however, would come out on top of Ticonderoga, 48-43.
The boys meet saw a trio of event winners, as Tyler Baker, Gavin Bobbie and Garrett Beebe all placed first in a pair of events each. Seton’s Bobbie would win both the shot put (17’5’’) and the discus throw (92’4’’), Plattsburgh’s Baker would win the 200-meter dash (23.9) and the 110-meter hurdles (17.7) and Ticonderoga’s Beebe would claim first in the 1600-meter run (4:57.9) and the 3200-meter run (10:56.6).
In the relays, the Knights would take the top spot in both the 3200 and 1600-meter events. The quartet of Ashton Guay, Aiden Pearl, Max Grafstein and Sam DeJordy would run a 9:01.43 in the 3200 while Guay, Pearl, Grafstein and Cooper Metcalf would run a 3:55.9 in the 1600.
Other event winners for Plattsburgh were Owen Mulligan (100 dash), Nathaniel Lambert (high jump), Kobe Harris (long jump). For Seton Catholic, Grafstein and Pearl would also win some individual events, as Grafstein would win the 800-meter dash (2:13.9) and Pearl would win the 400-meter dash (54.2.).
GIRLS
On the girls’ side of the meet, Ticonderoga would be the group to come away with two of its three matchups in the overall results, as they would top Plattsburgh, 63-56, and Seton Catholic, 72-51. Plattsburgh would finish over Seton Catholic in their matchup, winning 53-42.
Ticonderoga’s Isabelle Burroughs had one of the most impressive individual performances at the meet, winning both the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump. Burroughs would post a height of 4’8’’ on the high jump while running an 18.4 in the hurdles.
All three schools would win a relay event as well, as the Knights took the 3200-meter relay (11:23.2), the Hornets the 400-meter (54.1) and the Sentinels the 1600-meter (5:38.8).
The host-Hornets would place first in four of the individual events, as Winisha Steele-Michael would win the 100-meter dash (13.4), Aubree Mulligan the 200-meter dash (26.6), Ninah Keliihananui the shot put (25’3’’) and Maria aLyons the discus (63’6.5’’).
Both Seton Catholic and Ticonderoga will be back in action for their second meets come next Tuesday, April 18, while Plattsburgh will wait a day longer, as they don’t take on Saranac in their next meet til Wednesday, April 19.
—
BOYS
OVERALL RESULTS
Plattsburgh 51, Seton 46
Ticonderoga 48, Seton Catholic 43
Plattsburgh 63, Ticonderoga 37
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, SC (Guay, DeJordy, Grafstein, Pearl), 9:01.43.
100/110 hurdles- 1, PHS, Baker, 17.7.
100 dash- 1, PHS, Mulligan, 11.6.
1500/1600 run- 1, TI, Beebe, 4:57.9
400 dash- 1, SC, Pearl, 54.2.
800 run- 1, SC, Grafstein, 2:13.9.
200 dash- 1, PHS, Baker, 23.9.
3000/3200 run- 1, TI, Beebe, 10:56.6.
1600 relay- 1, SC (Guay, Pearl, Metcalf, Grafstein), 3:55.9.
High jump- 1, PHS, Lambert, 5ft.
Long jump- 1, PHS, Harris, 17ft 5in.
Shot put- 1, SC, Bobbie, 45ft 5in.
Discus- 1, SC, Bobbie, 92ft 4in.
Multiple event winners- Baker (PHS), Bobbie (SC), Beebe (TI).
—
GIRLS
OVERALL RESULTS
Plattsburgh 53, Seton 42
Ticonderoga 72, Seton 51
Ticonderoga 63, Plattsburgh 56
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Trombley, Lyarogo, Pearl), 11:23.2.
100/110 hurdles- 1, TI, Burroughs, 18.4.
100 dash- 1, PHS, Steele-Michael, 13.4.
1500/1600 run- 1, TI, Blanchard, 5:26.7.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Tuller, LaDue, Mulligan, Steele-Michael), 54.1.
400 dash- 1, SC, Pearl, 1:05.4.
400 hurdles- 1, TI, Lender, 1:30.9.
800 run- 1, SC, Spiegel, 3:09.9.
200 dash- 1, PHS, Mulligan, 26.6.
3000/3200 dash- 1, TI, Blanchard, 12:13.2.
1600 relay- 1, TI (Porter, Blender, Parent, Cossey), 5:38.8.
High jump- 1, TI, Burroughs, 4ft 8in.
Long jump- 1, SC, Trombley, 14ft 6.5in.
Triple jump- 1, TI, Holeman, 26ft 3.25in.
Shot put- 1, PHS, Keliihananui, 25ft 3in.
Discus- 1, PHS, Lyons, 63ft 6.5in.
Multiple event winners- Burroughs (TI).
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 111
AuSable Valley 13
Northeastern Clinton 83
Beekmantown 54
CHAMPLAIN — Outdoor athletes from the Northeastern Clinton, Beekmantown and AuSable Valley girls’ track and field teams were also in action on opening day, as the trio squared off on the Cougars home turf.
In the overall results, the Cougars topped both the Patriots, 111-13, and Eagles, 83-54, as the group placed first in 10 of the 15 events.
Ava McAuliffe was a catalyst of the dominant Cougars performance, as she won three different individual events. In the 100-meter dash she was victorious, running a 11.7, and in the 400-dash she would replicate the win, running a 1:02.3. She’d win her third event in the 200-dash, running a 27.0 to cap-off a prolific day on the track.
Other individual events won by the Cougars were Cone in both the 1500-meter run (6:01) and 800-meter run (2:56.1), Holly Visconti in the 100-meter hurdles (19.1), Shyloh Carroll in the 400-meter hurdles (1:20.05) and Lexi Clark in the triple jump (36’6’’).
Clark would also tie with Beekmantown’s Reilly Quinn for first in the high jump, as they each leaped a height of 4’6’’ to take the draw.
However, the Cougar girls would split the relay events, as they would take the top spot in the 3200-meter, while the Eagles placed first in the 400-meter relay. Alex Cone, Anna Racine, Lucille Deso and Quinn Jolicouer ran a 11:52 in the 3200 for the Cougars, while Kathryn Hamel, Olivia Burgin, Elizabeth Chapman and Payton Parliament ran a 54.8 in the 400-meter for the win.
The Eagles would also see individual wins from Lexie Rostak, Parliament and Katie Bishop. Bishop would win the shot put with a throw of 29’4’’, Parliament would take the long jump (15’) and Rostak would win the 3000-meter run (13:05).
Beekmantown and Northeastern Clinton will get a rematch of this matchup in their next meet, next Tuesday, April 18, while AuSable Valley will look for a rebound in their next meet versus Seton Catholic, on the same date.
—
GIRLS
OVERALL RESULTS
Northeastern Clinton 111, AuSable Valley 13
Northeastern Clinton 83, Beekmantown 54
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Cone, Racine, Deso, Jolicoeur), 11:52.
100/110 hurdles- 1, NCCS, Visconti, 19.1.
100 dash- 1, NCCS, McAuliffe, 11.7.
1500/1600 run- 1, NCCS, Cone, 6:01.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Hamel, Burgin, Chapman, Parliament), 54.8.
400 dash- 1, NCCS, McAuliffe, 1:02.3.
400 hurdles- 1, NCCS, Carroll, 1:20.5.
800 run- 1, NCCS, Cone, 2:56.1.
200 dash- 1, NCCS, McAuliffe, 27.0.
3000/3200 run- 1, BCS, Rostak, 13:05.
High jump- 1, TIE, Clark (NCCS) & Quinn (BCS), 4ft 6in.
Long jump- 1, BCS, Parliament, 15ft.
Triple jump- 1, NCCS, Clark, 36ft 6in.
Shot put- 1, BCS, Bishop, 29ft 4in.
Discus- 1, NCCS, Trudeau, 73ft 6in.
Multiple event winners- Clark (NCCS), McAuliffe (NCCS), Cone (NCCS).
