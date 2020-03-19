Section VII officially suspends all sports

PLATTSBURGH — Section VII sports continue to be on hold.
A press release publicized Wednesday by Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk reinforced and stressed what the future weeks will hold for local sports.
"The Section VII Executive Committee met today and unanimously approved the suspension of all athletic activities indefinitely until further notice including practices, captains’ practices, scrimmages and contests," the press release stated.
"The health of our communities is at the forefront of our thoughts. We encourage everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC, NYS Department of Health and our local health departments to reduce the spread of COVID-19."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.