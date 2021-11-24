Section VII lands 11 players, 1 coach on girls All-State soccer team

PLATTSBURGH — Section VII had plenty of recognition on this year's All-State girls soccer team.
The local members can be found below and in the image above.
—
Class B
First Team
Sydney Myers (Saranac)
Second Team
Olivia Davis (Saranac)
Fourth Team
Hannah Myers (Peru)
Fifth Team
Lia Parker (Saranac)
Sixth Team
Kiera Regan (Beekmantown)
Class C
Coach of the Year
Lindsey Douglas (AuSable Valley)
First Team
Addie Stanley (AuSable Valley)
Lilley Keyser (AuSable Valley)
Third Team
Jillian Bezio (AuSable Valley)
Jenna Stanley (AuSable Valley)
Class D
Second Team
Jenna Ford (Willsboro)
Third Team
Ava McAuliffe (Chazy)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.