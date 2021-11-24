Section VII lands 11 players, 1 coach on girls All-State soccer team

PLATTSBURGH — Section VII had plenty of recognition on this year's All-State girls soccer team.

The local members can be found below and in the image above.

Class B

First Team

Sydney Myers (Saranac)

Second Team

Olivia Davis (Saranac)

Fourth Team

Hannah Myers (Peru)

Fifth Team

Lia Parker (Saranac)

Sixth Team

Kiera Regan (Beekmantown)

Class C

Coach of the Year

Lindsey Douglas (AuSable Valley)

First Team

Addie Stanley (AuSable Valley)

Lilley Keyser (AuSable Valley)

Third Team

Jillian Bezio (AuSable Valley)

Jenna Stanley (AuSable Valley)

Class D

Second Team

Jenna Ford (Willsboro)

Third Team

Ava McAuliffe (Chazy)

