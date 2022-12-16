PLATTSBURGH — The North Country track and field runners got off and running with their 2022-23 winter season last Thursday, Dec. 8, with a meet at the Plattsburgh State University Field House.
Both boys and girls from Saranac, Beekmantown, Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic, AuSable Valley, Ticonderoga and Moriah/Boquet Valley all competed in what was a highly competitive start to their season.
BOYS
The Chiefs came away with first place overall, 135, in the boys field, despite only winning three of the 14 events. Andrew Denial would take first place in both the 1000-meter and the 1600-meter run, while teammate Connor Homburger would claim first in the long jump.
For second-place Beekmantown, who scored 83 overall as a team, it was Brendan VanAlpen and Maxime Page that would come in as the groups top finishers. VanAlpen would take first in the 600-meter run while Page would leap to first in the 55-meter hurdles.
The Nighthawks, who were edged out for second place, taking third overall with a score of 80, won four individual events as well as a relay. Sawyer Schlitt would pace the field in both the 55-meter and 300-meter dash, taking first in both. Landon Pandolph would claim the top spot in the 3200-meter run and teammate Oliver Lancto would take first in the high jump. The Peru ‘A’ team, a group comprised of Michael Welc, Alex Watts, Brennan Peters and Pandolph, would also dash to first in the 800 relay.
The Plattsburgh ‘A’ team, made up of Tyler Baker, Trenton Griffiths, Simon Meyer and Owen Mulligan, would win the only other relay event, taking first in the 200-meter relay.
Seton Catholic would have success as well, with Gavin Bobbie taking first in the weight throw. Saranac Lake would also claim two individual events, as Liam Nobles would place first in the triple jump and Mitchell Ellsworth would claim the top spot in the shot put.
GIRLS
The Chiefs’ would have much more success against the field in the girls events, as the group would take the top spot in nine of the fourteen events, finishing first overall with a 204 score. Sarah Levigne would place first in the 300-meter dash, Sienna Boulds would take the high-finish in the 1500-meter run and Laura Denial would run uncontested for first in the 3000-meter run.
Saranac would also sweep the jump competitions, with Grace Damiani winning both the high jump and triple jump and teammate Madalyn Wynnik would take first in the long jump. The group would also place first in the shot put, with Desiree Jean-Pierre out-muscling the field.
The Chiefs would also claim both relay events, as Olivia Davis, Lavigne, Zoe Rainville and Wynnik would place first in the 200-meter and Boulds, Gillian Miner, Morgan Sanger and Gemma Kivett would take the top spot in the 800-meter.
Moriah/Boquet Valley would claim their only event of the day in the girls competitions as well, with Sophia McKiernan taking first in the 55-meter hurdles.
All teams will be back in action next Thursday, Dec. 22, back at the PSU Fieldhouse, for a 4:30 p.m. meet.
BOYS
Team Results
1, Saranac 135; 2, Beekmantown 83; 3, Peru 80; 4, Plattsburgh 67; 5, Saranac Lake 61; 6, Seton Catholic 18; 7, AuSable Valley 14; 8, Ticonderoga 11; 9, Moriah/Boquet Valley 7.
55 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 6.62. 2, Mulligan (PHS), 6.97. 3, Wolford (SLCS), 6.98.
300 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 38.62. 2, Wolford (SLCS), 40.47. 3, Norcross (SCS), 42.08.
600 run- 1, VanAlpen (BCS), 1:41.16. 2, Watts (PCS), 1:42.81. 3, Duttine (PHS), 1:43.65.
1000 run- 1, Denial (SCS), 2:54.60. 2, Morris (SCS), 2:59.93. 3, Watts (PCS), 3:05.35.
1600 run- 1, Denial (SCS), 4:45.60. 2, Slick (BCS), 5:00.40. 3, Beebe (TCS), 5:06.22.
3200 run- 1, Pandolph (PCS), 10:41.50. 2, Slick (BCS), 10:49.16. 3, Castle-Hackett (PHS), 11:21.54.
55 hurdles- 1, Page (BCS), 9.00 2, Powers (SCS), 9.50. 3, Sinclair (SLCS), 9.51.
200 relay- 1, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Baker, Griffiths, Meyer, Mulligan), 1:42.98. 2, Saranac ‘A’ (Homburger, Daniels, Norcross, Wells), 1:43.86. 3, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Reams, Page, Frennier, Martin), 1:48.78.
800 relay- 1, Peru ‘A’ (Welc, Watts, Peters, Pandolph), 9:38.06. 2, Saranac ‘A’ (Kelley, Thayer, Dormann, Lynch), 9:47.24. 3, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Page, Bibeau, Nelson, Slick), 9:52.07.
High jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 1.77. 2, Powers (SCS), 1.67.
Long jump- 1, Homburger (SCS), 6.03. 2, Nobles (SLCS), 6.00. 3, Daniels (SCS), 5.70.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 12.29. 2, Kelley (SCS), 10.41.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth (SLCS), 15.06. 2, Bobbie (SC), 14.19. 3, Barry (SLCS), 11.55.
Weight throw- 1, Bobbie (SC), 14.56. 2, Lefevre (AVCS), 13.71. 3, Giddings (BCS), 13.15.
GIRLS
Team Results
1, Saranac 204; 2, Beekmantown 67; 3, Peru 55; 4, Saranac Lake 47.5; Plattsburgh 36; 6, Ticonderoga 26.5; 7, Moriah/Boquet Valley, 7.
55 dash- 1, Michael Steele (PHS), 7.37. 2, Lavigne (SCS), 7.85. 3, Kujabi (SLCS), 8.02.
300 dash- 1, Lavigne (SCS), 46.87. 2, Riemersma (M/BV), 48.01. 3, Rainville (SCS), 48.52.
600 run- 1, McAuliffe (BCS), 1:47.91. 2, Miner (SCS), 1:57.54. 3, Geiger (PHS), 1:58.5.
1000 run- 1, Welc (PCS), 3:25.89. 2, Breen (PCS), 3:25.95. 3, Norcross (SCS), 3:56.38.
1500 run- 1, Boulds (SCS), 5:26.94. 2, Denial (SCS), 5:29.63. 3, Blanchard (TCS), 5:31.4.
3000 run- 1, Denial (SCS), 11:43.99.
55 hurdles- 1, McKiernan (M/BV), 10.52. 2, Gillis (SLCS), 11.23. 3, Macomber (SCS), 11.86.
200 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Davis, Lavigne, Rainville, Wynnik), 1:57.25. 2, Saranac ‘B’ (Bishop, Rabideau, Pelkowski, LaPlante), 2:04.26. 3, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Hamel, Harvey, Brown, Hagadorn), 2:08.34.
800 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Boulds, Miner, Sanger, Kivett), 11:18.66. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Denton, Drowne, Benware, McAuliffe), 11:49.26. 3, Ticonderoga ‘A’ (Blanchard, Porter, Parent, Stacy), 12:04.35.
High jump- 1, Damiani (SCS), 1.57. 2, Taylor (SCS), 1.27. 3, TIE, Lender (TCS) & Hotchkiss (SLCS), 1.21.
Long jump- 1, Wynnik (SCS), 4.85. 2, Laundry (PHS), 4.77. 3, Clark (BCS), 4.22.
Triple jump- 1, Damiani (SCS), 9.99. 2, Wynnik (SCS), 8.87.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre (SCS), 10.13. 2, Kidder (SLCS), 8.05. 3, Palmer (PCS), 7.97.
Weight throw- 1, Palmer (PCS), 10.26. 2, Secore (BCS), 7.78. Heuer (SCS), 6.88.
