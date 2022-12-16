Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.