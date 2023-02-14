PLATTSBURGH — Sectional action was underway Saturday at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse, as athletes from schools across the region battled it out for sectional crown.
Beekmantown (156.50) would nab the title for the boys, narrowly finishing ahead of Saranac (154.50). However, the Saranac girls (192) would return the favor as they would take the top spot ahead of Beekmantown (129) to earn a sectional title of their own.
While the Eagles would come in first overall for the boys, the Nighthawk boys quietly had one of the top days at the event. The Nighthawks would come in first in six of the 15 events, including the 400-meter relay (3:50.57) and the 800-meter relay (9:12.89). Sawyer Schlitt would place first in a pair of events for the Nighthawks, as he’d win both the 55-meter dash (6.59) and the 300-meter dash (38.30). Landon Pandolph would take first in the 1000-meter run (2:57.14) and Oliver Lancto would claim the top spot in the high jump (1.77) to round out the winners for the Nighthawks.
For the title-winning Eagles however, they would be led by Alexander Jock and Jonathan Slick. Slick would take second in the 3200-meter run (10:44.64) and third in the 1600-meter run (4:48.43) while Jock would take first in the 55-meter hurdles (8.08), second in the 55-meter dash (6.82) and third in the 300-meter dash (38.70). The Eagles would also post a pair of strong performances in the relay events, coming in second in both the 200-meter relay (1:44.02) and the 400-meter relay (3:53.28).
The Chief boys, who fell just short of a sectional crown after what had been an exceptional season, were led by Andrew Denial and Landon Morris. Morris would place first in the 600-meter run (1:32.40) and Denial would take first in both the 1600-meter run (4:46.38) and the 3200-meter run (10:28.99); Denial would also take second in the 600-meter run (1:33.36).
Saranac Lake would again leave their mark on the jumping and shot put competitions. Liam Nobles would take first place in both the long jump (6.26) and triple jump (12.82) while teammate Mitchell Ellsworth would win the shot put (14.47).
The weight throw competition however, would be won by Seton Catholic’s Gavin Bobbie (16.20) who continues to prepare for a shot at states.
On the girls’ side of things, the Chief girls would cap off their season with a sectional crown thanks to a handful of first place performances on Saturday. Sarah Lavigne would start things off with a win in the 300-meter dash (44.90) and would also take second in the 55-meter dash (7.73). Sienna Boulds would follow that up with a win in the 1000-meter run (3:29.87) and teammate Laura Denial would win both the 1500-meter run (5:14.28) and the 3000-meter run (11:35.25). The Chief girls would also claim both the 200-meter (1:56.98) and 400-meter relays (4:31.39).
Grace Damiani would continue to impress in the high jump (1.60) competition this season, as she would claim another first place spot for the Chiefs. Rounding out the Chief winners was Desiree Jean-Pierre who took first place in the shot put (11.02).
Other top performers from the girls competition were Ava McAuliffe and Lexi Clark from the second place Eagles. McAuliffe would take first in both the 55-meter dash (7.48) and the 600-meter run (1:44.52) and Clark would nab the top spot in the triple jump (10.40).
The Ticonderoga girls made their presence known at the meet as well, with Isabelle Burroughs taking first in the 55-meter hurdles (9.89) and their relay team placing third in the 200-meter relay (2:08.35).
While the team competitions may have come to a close, the season is still not over for many of the North Country’s top runners, jumpers and throwers. This Saturday, the athletes with some of the top times of the season in each event will compete at qualifiers in the PSU Fieldhouse, at 10 a.m. From there, winners of each qualifying event will advance onward to States.
BOYS
OVERALL RESULTS
1, Beekmantown 156.50; 2, Saranac 154.50; 3, Peru 96; 4, Plattsburgh 49; 5, Saranac Lake 47; 6, Seton Catholic 18; 6, Ticonderoga 18; 8, AuSable Valley 6; 9, Moriah/Boquet Valley 3.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
55 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 6.59. 2, Jock (BCS), 6.82. 3, Norcross (SCS), 6.83.
300 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 38.30. 2, Squire (PCS), 38.50. 3, Jock (BCS), 38.70.
600 run- 1, Morris (SCS), 1:32.40. 2, A. Denial (SCS), 1:33.36. 3, VanAlpen (BCS), 1:35.16.
1000 run- 1, Pandolph (PCS), 2:57.14. 2, Morris (SCS), 2:59.71. 3, Beebe (TCS), 2:59.77.
1600 run- 1, A. Denial (SCS), 4:46.38. 2, Pandolph (PCS), 4:48.02. 3, Slick (BCS), 4:48.43.
3200 run- 1, A. Denial (SCS), 10:28.99. 2, Slick (BCS), 10:44.64. 3, Dormann (SCS), 11:12.98.
55 hurdles- 1, Jock (BCS), 8.08. 2, Page (BCS), 8.51. 3, Powers (SCS), 8.51.
200 relay- 1, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Duttine, Griffiths, Meyer, Mulligan), 1:43.76. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (VanAlpen, Frennier, Smart, Page), 1:44.02. 3, Saranac ‘A’ (Wells, Strack, Lannon, Homburger(, 1:45.93.
400 relay- 1, Peru ‘A’ (Fuller, Squire, Watts, Matthews), 3:50.57. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Reams, Page, Frennier, VanAlpen), 3:53.28. 3, Saranac ‘A’ (Hamel, Lannon, Morris, Norcross), 4:01.03.
800 relay- 1, Peru ‘A’ (Pandolph, Mi. Welc, Watts, Matthews), 9:12.89. 2, Saranac ‘A’ (Thayer, Dormann, Kelley, Prial), 9:30.13. 3, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Egan, Bibeau, Bell-Carter, Miller-Whipple), 9:38.73.
High jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 1.77. 2, Powers (SCS), 1.67. 3, Baker (PHS), 1.67.
Long jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 6.26. 2, Homburger (SCS), 5.87. 3, Daniels (SCS), 5.77.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 12.82. 2, Page (BCS), 12.05. 3, Daniels (SCS), 12.02.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth (SLCS), 14.47. 2, Bobbie (SC), 13.23. 3, Giddings (BCS), 13.05.
Weight throw- 1, Bobbie (SC), 16.20. 2, Giddings (BCS), 14.74. 3, Frenyea (BCS), 13.62.
GIRLS
OVERALL RESULTS
1, Saranac 192; 2, Beekmantown 129; 3, Peru 82; 4, Plattsburg 74; 5, Ticonderoga 38; 6, Moriah/Boquet Valley 17; 7, AuSable Valley 14; 8, Saranac Lake 9.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
55 dash- 1, McAuliffe (BCS), 7.48. 2, Lavigne (SCS), 7.73. 3, Ladue (PHS), 7.75.
300 dash- 1, Lavigne (SCS), 44.90. 2, Arnold (PCS), 46.25. 3, Rainville (SCS), 46.55.
600 run- 1, McAuliffe (BCS), 1:44.52. 2, Boulds (SCS), 1:47.58. 3, Geiger (PHS), 1:50.53.
1000 run- 1, Boulds (SCS), 3:29.87. 2, Breen (PCS), 3:32.09. 3, Blanchard (TCS), 3:35.42.
1500 run- 1, L. Denial (SCS), 5:14.28. 2, Ma. Welc (PCS), 5:17.10. 3, Blanchard (TCS), 5:26.50.
3000 run- 1, L. Denial (SCS), 11:35.25. 2, Ma. Welc (PCS), 11:38.11. 3, Chase (PHS), 12:18.95.
55 hurdles- 1, Burroughs (TCS), 9.89. 2, Laundry (PHS), 10.35. 3, McKiernan (M/BV), 10.42.
200 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Wynnik, LaPlante, Rabideau, Davis), 1:56.98. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Hamel, Hagadorn, Jewell, Quinn), 2:05.89. 3, Ticonderoga ‘A’ (Burroughs, Holman, H. Porter, I. Porter), 2:08.35.
400 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (LaPlante, Lavigne, Rainville, Rabideau), 4:31.39. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Denton, Boling-Canales, Aguilar-Oropeza, Harvey), 5:05.09. 3, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Hall, LaValley, Meyer, Whitbeck), 5:11.36.
800 relay- 1, Peru ‘A’ (Breen, Ma. Welc, Davey, Arnold), 10:56.11. 2, Saranac ‘A’ (Miner, Thayer, Sanger, Norcross), 11:03.77. 3, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Ladue, Neale, Chase, Geiger), 11:10.00.
High jump- 1, Damiani (SCS), 1.60. 2, Quinn (BCS), 1.54. 3, Burroughs (TCS), 1.49.
Long jump- 1, Laundry (PHS), 5.14. 2, Wynnik (SCS), 5.10. 3, Clark (BCS), 4.56.
Triple jump- 1, Clark (BCS), 10.40. 2, Damiani (SCS),10.32. 3, Laundry (PHS), 10.10.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre (SCS), 11.02. 2, Palmer (PCS), 9.41. 3, Giovazzino (M/BV), 8.68.
Weight throw- 1, Palmer (PCS), 12.31. 2, Heuer (SCS), 9.09. 3, Secore (BCS), 8.91.
