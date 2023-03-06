STATEN ISLAND — A handful of Section VII athletes ventured down to the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island this past weekend where they competed in the 2023 NYSPHSAA State Championships.
One of the many highlights from the event was the Saranac girls 4x200-meter relay team nearly breaking the sectional record, as the four-girl team (Olivia Daviz, Zoe Rainville, Madalyn Wynnik and Sarah Lavigne posted a time of 1:50.08 which was just two-tenths of a second shy of the benchmark. However, the time did set a season best for the girls by four seconds.
“I knew we had a good chance to run well today with the high level competition and the very fast track,” Saranac coach Chris Verkey said. “This was our first opportunity to get on a banked track this season and the girls made it count.”
There were also a pair of top-10 finishers at the championships, both of which coming in the first event. In the boys shot put, Saranac Lake’s Mitchell Ellsworth finished in seventh (48-3.25) while Seton Catholic’s Gavin Bobbie would place tenth (46-7.25).
Several athletes also set some personal best times and distances as well over the weekend, in both the preliminary heats and finals. Eagle’s Alexander Jock set a personal record in the 55-meter hurdle preliminaries (8.06) and Nighthawk’s Sawyer Schlitt (37.29) and Ryan Squire (38.28) would do the same in the 300-meter dash preliminaries.
There would be a pair of personal bests set in the boys 3200-meter run, as Saranac’s Andrew Denial would run a 9:58.04 and Slick would post a 10:21.35. Ticonderoga’s Garrett Beebe ran a personal best in the 1600-meter run, posting a 4:44.95.
Bobbie would set a personal benchmark in the weight throw, with a distance of 53.70 in what was overall a very accomplished day for the section’s male athletes.
The girls would certainly match some of that success, as Ticonderoga’s Isabelle Burroughs set a personal record in the 55-meter dash prelims (9.82). Plattsburgh’s Emilee Geiger set a personal best in the 600-meter run finals (1:47.13) and Peru’s Ophelia Breen would do the same in the 1000-meter run (3:24.09).
In the girls 3000-meter run, both Laura Denial and Maddy Welc would set personal bests, as Saranac’s Denial posted a 10:58.09 and Peru’s Welc ran a 11:11.27.
While the season has now come to a close for Section VII’s indoor track and field athletes, thats not to say it didn’t go out with a bang and the athletes are sure to be excited to get back on the track next season.
RESULTS
BOYS
55 hurdles (PRELIMS)- 15, Jock (BCS), 8.06 (PR). 26, M. Page (BCS), 8.43.
55 dash (PRELIMS)- 11, Schlitt (PCS), 6.58. 34, Ky. Norcross (SCS), 6.82.
300 dash (PRELIMS)- 33, Schlitt (PCS), 37.29 (PR). 35, Squire (PCS), 38.28 (PR).
600 run- 26, Matthews (PCS), 1:38.59.
1000 run- 30, Pandolph (PCS), 2:52.98. 31, Facteau (TCS), 3:04.16.
1600 run- 30, Beebe (TCS), 4:44.95 (PR). 33, Barney (PHS), 5:09.54.
3200 run- 27, A. Denial (SCS), 9:58.04 (PR). 31, Slick (BCS), 10:21.35 (PR).
200 relay (PRELIMS)- 22, Saranac ‘A’ (Daniels, Homburger, Morris, Ky. Norcross), 1:37.21.
400 relay (PRELIMS)- 21, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Reams, M. Page, Jock, Van Alphen), 3:43.41.
800 relay- 16, Saranac ‘A’ (A. Denial, Morris, Thayer), 8:45.08.
Long jump- 16, Nobles (SLCS), 20-6.50. 28, Homburger (SCS), 18-11.50.
Triple jump- 14, Nobles (SLCS), 42-3.25. 30, S. Page (BCS), 37-3.75.
High jump- 15, Lancto (PCS), 5-10. 27, Powers (SCS), 5-8.
Weight throw- 19, Bobbie (SC), 53-7.50 (PR). 28, Webber (SCS), 46-6.75.
Shot put- 7, Ellsworth (SLCS), 48-3.25. 10, Bobbie (SC), 46-7.25.
GIRLS
55 hurdles (PRELIMS)- 28, Burroughs (TCS), 9.82 (PR). 29, Quinn (BCS), 10.84.
55 dash (PRELIMS)- 30, McAuliffe (BCS), 7.60. 35, Lavigne (SCS), 7.77.
300 dash (PRELIMS)- 24, McAuliffe (BCS), 41.99. 33, Lavigne (SCS), 45.58.
600 run- 29, Geiger (PHS), 1:47.13 (PR). 31, Miner (SCS), 1:54.47.
1000 run- 34, Breen (PCS), 3:24.09 (PR). 35, Denton (BCS), 3:40.03.
1500 run- 29, S. Boulds (SCS), 5:17.87. 30, Blanchard (TCS), 5:18.88.
3000 run- 29, L. Denial (SCS), 10:58.09 (PR). 31, Welc (PCS), 11:11.27 (PR).
200 relay (PRELIMS)- 17, Saranac ‘A’ (Davis, Lavigne, Rainville, Wynnik), 1:50.08.
400 relay (PRELIMS)- 15, Saranac ‘A’ (LaPlante, Miner, Rabideau, S. Boulds), 4:22.45.
800 relay- 16, Saranac ‘A’ (S. Boulds, L. Denial, Miner, Ka. Norcross), 10:35.13.
Long jump- 26, Wynnik (SCS), 16-5.50. 32, Laundry (PHS), 15-5.25.
Triple jump- 23, Damiani (SCS), 32-11.75. 27, Clark (BCS), 31-5.50.
High jump- 18, Damiani (SCS), 5-0. 29, Quinn (BCS), 4-8.
Weight throw- 17, Palmer (PCS), 38-9.50.
Shot put- 14, Jean-Pierre (SCS), 33-3.50. 26, Palmer (PCS), 29-9.25.
