PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys’ hockey team enjoyed another successful weekend, recording two home non-conference wins to improve its record to 4-0 to start the season.
The Eagles skated to a 6-1 win over Grand Island (Buffalo) on Saturday and then posted a 5-2 victory over Kenmore East on Sunday.
BEEKMANTOWN 6
GRAND ISLAND 1
Sam Bingel and Keegin Rodier led the Eagles with two goals, while Reagan Dudyak and Luke Moser each added one.
Zach LaPier and Louis Sweenor added three assists apiece. Austin Doser stopped 30 of 31 shots in the Beekmantown nets.
“It was a solid team win from top to bottom against a really good opponent from Section VI,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “We won a lot of puck races in all three zones today and did a nice job possessing the puck throughout.
“Sam Bingel and Keegin Rodier played great games today and paced us offensively with two goals apiece.”
BEEKMANTOWN 5
KENMORE EAST 2
LaPier tallied three goals to power the Eagles past their opponent, while Cooper Burdo and Rodier also scored. LaPier scored the final two goals of the game after Kenmore East cut its deficit to 3-2.
Sweenor picked up four more assists, giving him seven for the weekend. Novak Jarus and Moser chipped in with two assists apiece and Doser picked up the win in net, stopping 35 of 37 shots.
“It was a great performance by our kids this afternoon for a hard-fought win against a Kenmore East program that is perennially one of the top teams in the state and who has won several state championships over the years,” Frechette said.
“Our special teams were dialed in all game and our defense, along with our goaltender Austin Doser, neutralized their top players throughout the game. The line of Sam Bingel, Luke Moser and Zach LaPier was dominant offensively, with LaPier scoring three goals.”
Saturday
Beekmantown 6, Grand Island 1
Grand Island 0 0 1 — 1
Beekmantown 1 2 3 — 6
First period- 1, BCS, Bingel (Sweenor, LaPier).
Second period- 2, BCS, Dudyak (Bingel). 3, BCS, Bingel ppg (LaPier, Sweenor).
Third period- 4, BCS, Moser (Bingel, LaPier). 5, BCS, Rodier shg (Sweenor). 6, BCS, Rodier. 7, GI, Smith.
Shots- Beekmantown, 39-31.
Saves- Baish, GI, 33. Doser, BCS, 30.
Sunday
Beekmantown 5, Kenmore East 2
Kenmore East 0 1 1 — 2
Beekmantown 1 2 2 — 5
First period- 1, BCS, Burdo (Jarus, Sweenor).
Second period- 2, BCS, LaPier ppg (Brandell, Sweenor). 3, KE, Simpson ppg (McDonald, Turnbull). 4, BCS, Rodier (Jarus, Sweenor).
Third period- 5, KE, Cerkiewicz (Stachowski, Yiengst). 6, BCS, LaPier (Moser, Bingel). 7, BCS, LaPier ppg (Moser, Sweenor).
Shots- Kenmore East, 37-36.
Saves- Freeman, KE, 30. Doster, BCS, 35.
CHIEFS GO 0-1-1
PLATTSBURGH — Saranac led their non-conference opponents late in both games, but wasn’t able to close the deal.
The Chiefs dropped a 6-5 contest to Kenmore East on Saturday and played Grand Island to a 2-all overtime tie on Sunday.
KENMORE EAST 6
SARANAC 5
Zach O’Connell’s goal gave the Chiefs a 5-4 lead at 13:49 of the third period, but the visitors pulled their goaltender in the late going and Noah Stachoski tied it, at 5-all, at 16:14.
Then, with just four seconds left in regulation, Jacob Simpson won it for Kenmore East.
O’Connell finished two two goals for Saranac, while Adrian Barnes, Landen Duprey and Brody Macomber each tallied once. It was the first varsity goal for Macomber.
Ashtyn Catlin added two assists and Mason Patnode made 24 saves in net for the Chiefs.
“We didn’t have a complete effort in this one,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We had an opportunity to gain separation in the second period, but we played too relaxed.
“Our puck management in the final minute of the third period ultimately cost us. Hopefully this experience will make us hungrier in these situations down the road.”
SARANAC 2
GRAND ISLAND 2, OT
Duprey and O’Connell each had a power-play goal and assist for the Chiefs, but Grand Island pulled into a 2-all tie on Tucker Schoen’s goal with 2:34 left in the third period.
Duprey’s first-period goal stood up until the third when Zachary Przybyl pulled the visitors into a 1-all tie at 8:30.
O’Connell put the Chiefs back in front, at 2-1, with 11:41 gone in the stanza.
Joey Mitchell stopped 38 of 40 shots in the Saranac nets.
“Our power play created good chances and we cashed in on two of those opportunities,” Knowles said. “On the other sides of special teams, we effectively killed off our only penalty of the weekend.
“Overall, we need to have more jump and win more loose puck battles.”
Saturday
Kenmore East 6, Saranac 5
Kenmore East 2 1 3 — 6
Saranac 2 2 1 — 5
First period- 1, KE, Cerkiewicz (Yiengst), 5:33. 2, SCS, O’Connell (Catlin), 10:55. 3, KE, North (Plapus, Peluch), 15:41. 4, SCS, A. Barnes ppg (Patrie, Catlin), 16:53.
Second period- 5, KE. Turnbull. 1:31. 6, SCS, Duprey (O’Connell, Roy), 12:16. 7, SCS, Macomber (E. Barnes), 12:39.
Third period- 8, KE, Long (Normandin, Crawford), 3:50. 9, SCS, O’Connell (Duprey, A. Barnes, 13:49. 10, KE, Stachoski (Cerkiewicz, North), 16:14. 11, KE, Simpson (Turnbull), 16:56.
Shots- Kenmore East, 30-26.
Saves- Anderson, KE, 26. Patnode, SCS, 24.
Sunday
Saranac 2, Grand Island 2, OT
Grand Island 0 0 2 0 — 2
Saranac 1 0 1 0 — 2
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey ppg (A. Barnes, O’Connell), 8:33.
Third period- 2, GI, Przbyl (Wright, Korte), 8:30. 3, SCS, O’Connell ppg (Duprey, Patrie), 11:41. 4, GI, Schoen (Leone), 14:26.
Shots- Grand Island, 40-30.
Saves- Swain, GI, 28. Mitchell, SCS, 38.
GIRLS
SLP FINISHES 1-1
MONSEY — The Saranac Lake/Lake Placid girls’ hockey team went on the road over the weekend for two non-league games and ended up with a 1-1 record, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Rockland Rockies on Friday and then skating to a 4-1 victory over the Rockies on Saturday.
ROCKLAND 3
SLP 2
Hannah Tiell scored two goals to lead the Rockies to their win.
Madison Blinn and Stephanie Kilbourne-Hill scored goals for SLP. Kilbourne-Hill’s goal at 6:35 of the third period brought the visitors to within 3-2.
Kelsey McKillip stopped 19 shots in the SLP nets.
“It was a great game for the SLP girls,” coach Butch Martin said. “We outplayed and outshot the Rockies. Eighth-grader Madison Blinn and ninth-grader Stephanie Kilbourne-Hill both scored their first varsity goal.
“This was the first of a two-game series with the Section I team. SLP was on a trip that included a tour of West Point Military Academy on Friday afternoon and a New York Islanders game Saturday night.”
SLP 4
ROCKLAND 1
Kilbourne-Hill, Marley Logan, Addy Colby and Mia Nichols each scored a goal and Karlie Goetz added three assists in SLP’s win.
Colby and Nichols tallied goals 11 seconds apart in the third after the Rockies had pulled to within 2-1.
McKillip stopped 23 shots in the SLP goal.
“It was a great way to end the weekend,” Martin said. “All the girls played their best game of the year so far and it was a total team effort. Seventh-grader Addy Colby scored his first varsity goal on a breakaway.
“We are all so very proud and pleased with the way the girls played over the weekend. We usually give out a Player of the Game award, but this time the Player of the Game was the whole team. Our seventh- and eighth-graders gained a lot of experience on the trip.”
Friday
Rockland Rockies 3, SLP 2
SLP 1 0 1 — 2
Rockland Rockies 1 2 0 — 3
First period- 1, RR, Tiell (Detoi), 7:48. 2, SLP, Blinn (Colby, Goetz), 12:25.
Second period- 3, RR, Brown (Frankland), 9:54. 4, RR, Tiell (Detoi), 10:34.
Third period- 5, SLP, Kilbourne-Hill (Colby, Shumway), 6:35.
Shots- SLP, 30-22.
Saves- McKillup, SLP, 19. Curley, RR, 28.
Saturday
SLP 4, Rockland Rockies 1
SLP 1 1 2 — 4
Rockland Rockies 0 0 1 — 1
First period- 1, SLP, Kilbourne-Hill (Colby, Gardner), 5:15.
Second period- 2, SLP, Logan (Nichols, Goetz), 9:17.
Third period- 3, RR, Detoi (McNulty), :39. 4, SLP, Colby (Goetz), 9:16. 5, SLP, Nichols (Goetz, Logan), 9:27.
Shots- SLP, 27-24.
Saves- McKillip, SLP, 23. Capone, RR, 23.
