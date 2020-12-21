Section VII Girls Soccer 2020 All-State Team Members

PLATTSBURGH — Six girls soccer players from Section VII made the 2020 All-State team.
Those members include Payton Couture (Saranac), Sydney Myers (Saranac), Danielle Dyke (Beekmantown), Marlie Sample (Northeastern Clinton), Mikenna Valentine (Moriah) and Mackenzie Chapman (Chazy).
Four of those players were in Class B, as Couture made the second team, while Myers, Dyke and Sample placed on the third team.
Valentine earned second-team honors in Class C, while Chapman did the same in Class D.
