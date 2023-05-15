WESTPORT — Female golfers from across Section VII competed in the second girls golf invitational on Sunday afternoon at the Westport Country Club, as golfers vied for a spot in the NYSPHSAA State Tounrament.
The sectional tournament will take place on Thursday, May 18, back at Westport with the winning team and top nine individual golfers advancing to the state round.
The following are the full results from Sunday’s invitational:
1. Leah Hamel, Saranac — 49
2. Hanna Bechard, NCCS — 51
3. Steffi Trombley, PHS — 54
4. Emma Vilegi, AVCS — 56
5. Lily Cushman, BVCS — 58
6. Lila Kullman, BVCS — 62
7. Brianna Aubrey, NCCS — 67
8. Elizabeth Olson, BVCS — 70
9. Julianna Marino — 80
FRIDAY
Peru 3
Lake Placid 3 (155-170)
LAKE PLACID — It came down to strokes to determine the winner between the Blue Bombers and Nighthawks.
After each winning three matches, Peru would win on a tiebreaker, 155-170.
It would be Lake Placid’s first loss of the season.
Brady Tremblay was the medalist with an even par 35.
Along with Tremblay, Chris Byrne and Carver Bell secured wins for the Blue Bombers.
Liam Clark, Hayden Pelkey and Brady O’Connell would grab wins for the Nighthawks.
—
Lake Placid 3 (155), Peru 3 (170)
No 1. Tremblay (LP) def. Paler (PCS). 35-42
No 2. Clark (PCS) def. Draper (LP), 39-41
No 3. Byrne (LP) def. Sweeney (PCS), 37-45
No 4. Bell (LP) def. Clark (PCS), 42-48
No 5. Pelkey (PCS) def. Cecunjanin (LP), 44-45
No 6. O’Connell (PCS) def. Gotham (LP), 49-59
CROWN POINT 4
WILLSBORO 2
WILLSBORO — Playing under MVAC rules, Crown Point defeated Willsboro 4-2.
Warrior Finn Walker would be the medalist with a low round of 44.
Jared Kimbal would be the low round for the Panthers.
Mallory Arnold would defeat Connor Hamilton to secure Willsboro’s second win of the match.
The final three matches would go to Crown Point by way of forfeit.
—
No 1. Walker (WCS) def. Hustis (CP), 5&4
No 2. Kimball (CP) def. Bruno (WCS), 2 up
No 3. Arnold (WCS) def. Hamilton (CP) 1 up
No 4. Little (CP) win by forfeit
No 5. Greenan (CP) win by forfeit
No 6. Peters (CP) win by forfeit
