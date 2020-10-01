Section VII fall season gets underway Friday

PLATTSBURGH — A lot of time and effort has been made by many to allow for a fall interscholastic sports season to be held in this bizarre year of unexpected scenarios.
All of that time and effort will begin to pay off Friday as boys and girls soccer games within Section VII kick off and will be followed by two cross country meets Saturday.
Throughout all the chaos that started when Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the initial OK in late August for certain low-risk and moderate-risk interscholastic sports to begin, it's been a whirlwind to get to this moment.
There's been one driving factor during the entire process.
"It's all about the student-athletes and giving them that opportunity," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said. "It's going to be great to see them represent their schools and following all the protocols for health that are in place. I'm cautiously optimistic about all this. We are here, and hopefully, we can stay here in terms of schools playing games."
FRESH SEASONS AHEAD
There are two girls soccer games on the docket Friday with Northeastern Clinton at Chazy (4:30 p.m.) and Willsboro at Moriah (4 p.m.) as well as the Chazy boys traveling to Northeastern Clinton for a 7 p.m. start.
Cross country gets underway Saturday with Seton Catholic at Northeastern Clinton at 11 a.m. followed by Moriah/Boquet at Saranac at 2 p.m..
Section VII's soccer and cross country schedules have been released in their entirety and showcase games and events throughout the next few weeks.
Various member schools within Section VII that compete in gymnastics and swimming have started to practice, but a schedule is not complete at this time.
"Our goal is to create the safest environment for student-athletes, and the schools, superintendents, athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes have all stepped up to do so," Walentuk said.
"It has to be a complete buy-in in terms of the protocols to make sure that we do this in the best, efficient and safest way we know how."
THINGS TO KNOW
As far as spectator guidelines, each student-athlete is limited to two spectators at each event.
Each school taking part in this fall season has coordinated with their athletes to disclose who will be allowed to attend their sporting events.
"The athletic directors are working through their coaches and athletes and coming up with a spectator list that has two spectators per student-athlete as per New York State Department of Health guidelines," Walentuk said.
"Those lists will be communicated between both schools before each sporting event. Each school is probably going to (enforce) it differently. It's easier if you have a gate and a fenced in area to control that."
Spectators are asked to wear face masks and remain six feet apart from people other than those from within their own households.
No spectators other than the two permitted per student-athlete are allowed to attend a sporting event this fall.
"This is unique because this is the first time I have officially requested spectators to not attend a game unless you are on the authorized list for your school," Walentuk said.
HOW WE GOT HERE
Once Cuomo gave the OK to begin play, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association established and publicized guidelines for all its sections to follow.
NYSPHSAA left the decision whether to hold a fall season up to the sections.
Section VII elected to allow each of its member schools to decide for themselves whether to opt in or opt out of the season.
NYSPHSAA will not hold any regional or state championship games this fall, and the possibility of a Section VII tournament has not been determined at this time.
"Every day presents a new set of challenges that we try and figure out," Walentuk said.
"It's just that approach of taking things one step at a time. If you think about when Gov. Cuomo gave us the go-ahead to where we are now, it took so many steps to get to here. We have taken each challenge one at a time and put each protocol in place to make sure we can compete."
