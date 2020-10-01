Section VII fall season gets underway Friday

SARANAC [mdash] Cathy S. Rathbun, 69, of Saranac, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the UVM Health Network-CVPH. She is survived by her loving husband Charles, her children; Donna Simmons, Jean Taft, Margaret Rathbun, Richard Rathbun, and her 6 grandchildren. A celebration of her life…