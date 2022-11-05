ELIZABETHTOWN — It was a high-speed, competitive day at the NYSPHSAA Section XII Cross Country State Qualifiers at Cobble Hill golf course, Friday. Runners across the North Country were putting their best feet forward, in hopes of securing a spot in states.
The boys hit the trail first, with a 1:30 p.m. start. In the overall results, the Red Storm would take the top spot for Class C, with a score of 30. Rounding out the top-three for the class were the Nighthawks, 58, and the Chiefs, 75. The Sentinels would finish best of the Class D group, with a score of 33.
Saranac Lake’s Sam Ash posted the best overall time of the event, 15:23.6, as he would take the top spot for Class C. Teammate Jake Kollmer would follow him with the second fastest time, 15:38.0, placing second for Class C.
Peru’s Ryan Squire would barely edge out Saranac’s Andrew Denial for third, beating him by just .8 seconds. Rounding out the top-five was Plattsburgh’s Connor Duda, who would finish with a time of 16:21.4.
For the boys from Class D, the Blue Bombers were well-represented by Andrew Scanio and Aidan Fay, as Scanio would take first, 15:47.8, and A. Fay would follow him in second, 15:57.4. Seton Catholic would find themselves with two top-five finishers as well, with Sam Dejordy in third, 16:13.2, and Maxwell Grafstein in fifth, 16:35.5. Ti’s Garrett Beebe would take fourth for Class D, running a 16:13.2, respectively.
At 2:30 p.m. it was the girls’ turn. This time the Chiefs would outrun the rest of Class C, as they would take the top overall spot, with a score of 28. The Nighthawks would again place second, this time with a score of 50, edging out the Red Storm in third, with a score of 52.
The lady Blue Bombers would have the lower score of the two Class D teams, narrowly getting past the Sentinels, 25-30.
Maddy Welc of the Nighthawks would prove fastest of the girls Class C group, taking first with a time of 18:32.2. Two Chiefs would follow in tow, as Laura Denial would place second, 18:53.6 and Sienna Boulds would finish third, 19:06.6; teammate Gillian Miner would take fourth as well for the Chiefs, 20:05.8. Opehlia Breen would give the Nighthawks multiple top-five finishers as well, by placing third with a time of 19:45.1.
In Class D girls’ category, Lake Placid would claim the first and third spot in the race, as Lilly Rother would finish with the best time overall for the girls’ race with a time of 18:31.0; Kai Mckinnon would finish third, 20:24.3. Ti’s Avery Blanchard would finish second, 19:20.2, and following her was Kiera Callahan in fourth, 20:35.9, giving Moriah/Boquet Valley their highest finisher of the day.
Qualifying runners will advance onwards to the 2022 NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, taking place on Nov. 12, with races starting at 10 a.m.
—
Boy’s results
Class C
1. Saranac Lake, 30; 2. Peru, 58; 3. Saranac, 75; 4. Plattsburgh, 85; 5. Beekmantown, 127; 6. AuSable Valley, 162; 7. Northeastern Clinton, 204.
Class D
1. Ticonderoga, 33; 2. Lake Placid, 38; 3. Moriah/Boquet Valley, 61.
Individual
Class C
1, S. Ash (SLCS), 15:23.6. 2, Kollmer (SLCS), 15:38.0. 3, Squire (PCS), 16:08.6. 4, A. Denial (SCS), 16:09.4. 5, Duda (PHS), 16:21.4. 6, Bickford (SLCS), 16:22.8. 7, Dormann (SCS), 16:37.3. 8, Morgan (PCS), 16:44.6. 9, Hesseltine (SLCS), 16:50.5. 10, Cortright (PHS), 16:56.0. 11, DuPuis (AVCS), 17:00.1. 12, Martin (SLCS), 17:00.6. 13, Graves (PCS), 17:06.6. 14, Slick (BCS), 17:09.9. 15, Barney (PHS), 17:12.5.
Class D
1, Scanio (LP), 15:47.8. 2, A. Fay (LP), 15:57.4. 3, DeJordy (SC), 16:13.2. 4, Beebe (TCS), 16:13.2. 5, Grafstein (SC), 16:35.5. 6, Facteau (TCS), 16:52.5. 7, VanBuren (M/BV), 18:21.0. 8, Francis (LP), 18:21.8. 9, O. Porter (TCS), 18:36.0. 10, Chavez (M/BV),18:42.0. 11, Belden-Schar (TCS), 18:58.0. 12, Lerkees (TCS), 19:08.9. 13, Mack (TCS), 19:17.6. 14, Perry (M/BV), 19:18.2. 15, Burke (TCS), 19:31.2.
Girl’s results
Class C
1. Saranac, 28; 2. Peru, 50; 3, Saranac Lake, 52; 4, Beekmantown, 107.
Class D
1. Lake Placid, 25; 2. Ticonderoga, 30.
Individual
Class C
1, Welc (PCS), 18:32.2. 2, L. Denial (SCS), 18:53.6. 3, Boulds (SCS), 19:06.6. 4, Breen (PCS), 19:45.1. 5, Miner (SCS), 20:05.8. 6, Bruno (SLCS), 20:20.2. 7, Peer (SLCS), 20:26.4. 8, K. Fay (SCS), 20:45.6. 9, Cone (NCCS), 20:47.0. 10, A. Ash (SLCS), 21:09.3. 11, Pelkey (AVCS), 21:23.9. 12, Rainville (SCS), 21:26.7. 13, Denis (SCS), 21:33.2. 14, Rostak (BCS), 21:36.6. 15, Shumway (SLCS), 22:02.6.
Class D
1, Rother (LP), 18:31.0. 2, Blanchard (TCS), 19:20.2. 3, McKinnon (LP), 20:24.3. 4, Callahan (M/BV), 20:35.9. 5, Cohen (LP), 20:50.0. 6, H. Porter (TCS), 21:40.1. 7, Burroughs (TCS), 21:46.4. 8, Parent (TCS), 21:46.8. 9, Erenstone (LP), 22:13.4. 10, J. Fay (LP), 22:22.0. 11, Stacy (TCS), 22:43.2. 12, Marshall (LP), 25:09.2. 13, Costello (M/BV), 27:08.4. 14, Trybendis (M/BV), 28:40.1. 15, Lender (TCS), 28:42.0.
