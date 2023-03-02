The point in the season has been reached. From late November when the season began, teams have held the dream of winning the sectionals as their ultimate goal.
Beginning Friday, 12 teams will compete to accomplish that goal. Unfortunately in sports, only six teams will achieve it.
That’s what makes sports exciting: the thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat.
With all six games scheduled to be at Clinton Community College, it’s set for a busy two days. Before the chaos begins, take a minute to get familiar with the teams.
Tickets for each game are sold digitally. There will be no cash admissions. To purchase tickets go to https://gofan.co/nysphsaa7 .
TODAY
Girls Class B
(1) Saranac vs (4) AuSable Valley
TIPOFF: 5 p.m.
Both teams have had over a week to prepare for this contest, so there’s always a possibility for rust or slow play as they get used to the flow of the game early on.
The Chiefs enter the contest as arguably one of the hottest teams in Section VII, as they’re on an 18-game winning streak, which includes a 14-0 regular season run of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.
With a 19-1 overall record, CVAC champion Saranac is led by the duo of Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte. The Chiefs were one of two teams that secured a bye in Class B.
Their lone victory in the playoffs has been a 60-28 victory over Beekmantown.
AuSable Valley looks to be peaking at the right time, entering the contest on a four game winning streak.
The Patriots needed to win two games in four days to make the final. That began with a 65-29 victory over Saranac Lake in the preliminaries. They next eliminated second seed Plattsburgh, Friday, 46-26 to advance to the championship game.
Standing at 10-6 overall and 8-5 in the CVAC, the Patriots have fought hard to get to this point, led by senior Lilley Keyser.
In their lone meeting this year, Saranac defeated AuSable Valley 49-28 on Jan. 31.
BOYS
CLASS B
(1) Beekmantown vs. (2) Saranac Lake
TIPOFF: 7:15 p.m.
Both the Eagles and Red Storm have played one game in the playoffs to reach this point.
Saranac Lake just got here in a more dramatic fashion.
Beekmantown used a second half surge, mixed with a balanced offensive attack and defensive pressure to pull away from Saranac, 70-37.
The Red Storm advanced on a heave and a prayer, with a touch of confidence by Ladon LaDue as his halfcourt shot found the bottom of the net as time expired.
The Eagles enter the championship with a 16-5 overall and 9-2 conference record. Their two conference losses came at the hands of Moriah, who Beekmantown doesn’t have to worry about.
Coming in, the Eagles don’t have one player that shoulders the load, rather a collection of players that can take over at any moment. Josh Burgin, Nate Parliament and Josh Sand are both lethal scorers and unselfish teammates, a deadly combination.
Saranac Lake is led by leading scorer Caleb Akey, but anyone can play the hero when needed. Head coach Steve Crist said they practice do-or-die situations all the time in practice. He wants his team ready for any situation that is presented.
In their lone meeting of the season, Beekmantown held on to win on Jan. 20, when Saranac Lake visited. The Eagles 58-49 victory sets a good teaser for what’s to come. The Red Storm wouldn’t let Beekmantown get too far ahead, staying within striking distance.
SATURDAY
CLASS C
(1) NAC vs. (2) NCCS
TIPOFF: Noon
The Bobcats and Cougars finished second and third, respectively, in the CVAC and played close in their lone matchup this year.
At 17-4 overall, NAC defeated NCCS (15-5) in a hard fought and tight contest, 48-41. All signs point to another great matchup when the teams come together for the Class C title.
The Bobcats got here after defeating Ticonderoga, 54-30, Tuesday.
Abby Peryea is the straw that stirs the NAC attack, routinely scoring over the 20-point mark for her team.
NAC comes in on a hot streak, winning four games in a row.
The Cougars come in looking to start a new winning streak. A previous season high of four was interrupted in their last game of the regular season.
NCCS is led by Bailee LaFountain who is a do-everything player. From rebounding, to assists, shooting from deep and driving, she can do it all. Desiree Dubois is often found lingering at the three point line ready to make that key shot.
BOYS
CLASS C
(1) Moriah vs. (2) NAC
TIPOFF: 2:15 p.m.
The CVAC champion Moriah looks to remain undefeated and claim the Class C title as 3-seed NAC looks for revenge.
In the two contests the schools played this year, Moriah won both by an average of 23 points. Ask anyone and they’ll tell you the difficulty in beating a team three straight times. It’s possible the Vikings’ coach Brian Cross has mentioned this to his players.
The Bobcats have shown tremendous improvement over the course of the season. NAC’s Nate Bilow said, at the start of the season, that his team had a lot of areas to work on - notably the defense - and how to fix it. They’ve shown steady growth throughout the season that culminated with an overtime win over NCCS.
Moriah is led by senior Rowan Swan, who often secures double-doubles. He’s not all the Vikings have to beat you with. Brady Olcott or Riley Demarais are also capable scorers and players around the basket to fight to a loose ball. Cross has called this team one of the most unselfish teams he’s ever coached.
Matt Boulrice leads the attack for NAC. But, he isn’t alone. Teammate and cousin, Brady Boulrice is often deadly from deep and Calvin Magoon is routinely found open for an easy basket.
GIRLS
CLASS D
(1) Seton Catholic vs. (2) Boquet Valley
TIPOFF: 4:30 p.m.
The MVAC Champion Knights look to complete the sweep as they face the Griffins, Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic comes in with a 15-1 MVAC record, with their lone loss coming early in the season to Boquet Valley. The Griffins stayed within striking distance with an 11-2 conference record.
Madyson Whalen is the Knights leading scorer, however any member of the team can lead on any given night. Abby Pearl or Grace Trombley could lead the team, making sure you can’t key in on one of them to be successful.
Boquet Valley’s Abbey Schwoebel is a do-everything player. If she’s having an off night on offense, she makes it up with her defense. With running mate Ella Lobdell and Alessia Caputo manning the inside, they have many ways to attack the opposition.
Both of the contests between these schools have been down to the wire. The games were won by the host who defended their court. On Jan. 16, Seton Catholic won by four, 38-34. Boquet Valley returned the favor on Feb. 8, with a 37-32 victory.
The similarities continue as the schools both needed to win two games to get to the championship.
The Knights began their march with a 24-13 victory over Keene, Feb. 23. The 56-21 victory over Chazy in the semifinals, Monday, set them for their meeting with the Griffins.
Boquet Valley, like Seton, received a bye in the preliminaries. They took care of business against Bolton, Feb. 23, with a 62-30 victory. Monday, the Griffins ended Schroon Lake’s season with a 47-28 victory.
Boys
CLASS D
(1) Schroon Lake vs. (2) Crown Point
TIPOFF: 6:45 p.m.
The MVAC champion Wildcats look to continue their five-game winning streak, as well as remain undefeated in conference play. The Panthers are the lone team to stand in their way to stop the dream season.
Not only will Crown Point look to play spoiler, but Jason Hughes’ squad will look for revenge from a late January game when Schroon Lake won by 12 points.
It could be said the Wildcats are playing on fire right now as they beat Newcomb and Bolton by an average of 30 points, to reach the title game.
The Panthers faced stiffer competition as the average margin of victory against Chazy and Boquet Valley was 14.
Schroon Lake is led by a trio of players in Corbin Baker, Austin Hartwell and Isaiah Pelkey. Any of these players can get hot at the right time to carry the team. It also makes it hard to key on any one player as the Wildcats move the ball around, finding the open man.
The same could be said for Crown Point to an extent. Watching their games, the offense tends to flow through Trevor Harris. As he goes, the team goes. But, he’s not a one-man wrecking crew. He has help from the likes of Reese Pertak and Cole Potter to help carry the load. There’s also the emergence of Alex Stone who’s been a key sixth man for the Panthers.
