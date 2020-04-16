Section VII boys basketball All-State team members

A select group of Section VII boys basketball players have been named to All-State teams by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
In all, eight local players were selected to various teams, while three others received honorable mention.
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 9:25 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.