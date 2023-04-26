TICONDEROGA — Ti continued its strong play as it moved to 4-1 on the season with a 12-2 victory over AuSable Valley, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.
After getting out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the 1st, the Sentinels poured it on in the bottom half with five runs of their own.
Jackson Dorsett pitched four innings with nine strikeouts to earn his first career varsity win. He helped his own cause with two hits with one being a double.
Tommy Montalbano and Carter Perror had two hits each.
“I was happy with how we kept applying pressure throughout while limiting our walks and on the mound and keeping their bats in check,” Ti’s head coach Dan Dorsett said. “We have played well but need to improve in different areas of the game.”
—
Ticonderoga 12, AuSable Valley 2
AVCS 000 010 1 - 2 3 4
TCS 502 204 x - 12 11 1
LaMountain, Turnbull (3), Facteau (5). Dorsett, LaCourse (5), Wright (7). WP- Dorsett. LP- LaMountain. 2B- Dorsett (TCS), Lauzon (TCS)
LAKE PLACID 13
CHAZY 3 (5)
LAKE PLACID — What started as a close game after one inning, saw the Blue Bombers pull away as the game went on. Scoring five in the bottom of the 5th put the final tally on the board with a 13-3 victory over the Eagles.
Lake Placid’s PJ Colby pitched a complete game with none of Chazy’s three 1st inning runs. He had six strikeouts over five innings. He helped his own cause with two hits, both doubles.
Jarrett Mihill was the real damage dealer, going 3-4 with four RBIs.
Max Hyman added a triple as one of his two hits.
Jon Caito, Van Morelli and Jarrett Mihill each had multi hit games with Mihill having three hits.
—
Lake Placid 13, Chazy 3 (5)
CCRS 300 00 - 3 1 1
LP 431 05 - 13 13 5
Valentin, Hernandez (2), Pratt (5). Colby. WP- Colby. LP- Valentin. 3B- Hyman (LP). 2B- Colby 2 (LP)
Bolton/Schroon Lake 7
Crown Point 3
SCHROON LAKE — Bolton/Schroon Lake put the pressure on early and the Panthers weren’t able to find the right answer, dropping to the host, 7-3.
Isaiah Pelkey pitched a complete game keeping the Crown Point bats at bay with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.
Evan Carey led the Panthers with a triple.
Jace Hubert led Bolton/Schroon Lake with a double with Wyatt Carniglia added two hits.
—
CP 101 000 1 - 3 3 7
B/SL 232 000 x - 7 4 0
Carey, Russell. Pelkey. WP- Pelkey. LP- Carey. 3B- Carey (CP). 2B- Russell (CP), Hubert (B/SL).
BOQUET VALLEY 14
WELLS 3
WELLS — The game was tied after the first inning, then the Griffins woke up defeating the host Indians, 14-3.
Ted Gay was a monster at the plate for Boquet Valley with a multi hit game including a home run and triple.
Nate Petit added a double to the cause of supporting Bode Buehler who earned the victory.
Cameron DeCarr never gave up on the mount but suffered the loss for Wells.
Teammate Kevyn Simmons added a double.
—
Boquet Valley 14, Wells 3
BV 014 043 2 - 14 11 1
WCS 003 000 0 - 3 5 3
Buehler, Burdo (4), Rice (6). DeCarr, Brooks (6). WP — Buehler. LP- DeCarr. HR- Gay (BV). 3B- Gay (BV). 2B- Pettit (BV), Simmons (WCS)
