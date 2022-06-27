Several local athletes who participated in Section VII-X boys and girls lacrosse were named to the All-NAC teams for their successes throughout the spring season.
GIRLS
For Plattsburgh High, Marina Kane was named to the Second Team as teammate Reese Montville won the Outstanding Sportsmanship award for the team.
The merged Saranac-Lake Placid team had Alex LaDue named to the First Team, while Sydney Dann and Phoebe Peer made it on the Second Team. Emma Wood received the sportsmanship award.
BOYS
Both Preston Daniels and James Burnham were recognized with Second Team honors on the boys side, as Ben Cope took the sportsmanship award home.
