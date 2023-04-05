PLATTSBURGH — Section VII is thrilled to announce the inaugural season of girls flag football
this spring. The league will include 11 teams from AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Keene, Moriah, Northeastern Clinton, Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac, Saranac Lake, Schroon Lake, and Ticonderoga.
“This is a historic moment for our Section and we couldn’t be more excited to see girls flag football become a reality,” said Matt Mills, Section Coordinator. “We are looking forward to seeing the girls showcase their skills and discover their potential.”
The league will feature an 8-week schedule, with the first games being held on April 20 and the final block of games being held at Beekmantown and Plattsburgh High Schools the week of June 5.
The NY Giants generously donated $30,000 to be split between the 11 schools for their startup expenses. Additionally, USA Football donated startup kits to each school, which included footballs, flag belts, flags, cones, agility ladders, and other necessary items to help with the program.
“Flag football is a wonderful addition to our Section,” said Matt Walentuk, Section VII Executive Director. “It is great to see the support from the NY Giants and USA Football for our schools to start up their programs. We are excited to see the girls compete and have fun while learning important skills and lessons.”
The league is expected to provide more opportunities for girls to participate in interscholastic athletics which builds confidence, teamwork, and leadership skills.
For more information about the league and schedule, please visit https://section7athletics.org.
