WESTPORT — After a scoreless first half, the #6-seeded Panthers scored two late goals in the second half to upset the #3-seeded Griffins Thursday, 2-0, and advanced to the semifinal round of sectionals, for Class D. While the Griffins outshot the Panthers, a whopping 23-6, they weren’t able to find the back of the net and saw their season come to an end.
“Joe Tompkins had an outstanding game in goal,” said Boquet Valley coach Evan George. “We just couldn’t find a way past him.”
Tompkins was pivotal in the victory, saving 21 of 26 shots to secure the shutout. On the offensive side, the Panthers took just six shots, however would convert on two of them, both late in the match.
Leo Filho broke a scoreless tie at the 29-minute mark of the second half, then teammate Evan Carey would extend that lead with a goal at the 36-minute mark, practically putting the game out of reach.
“Crown Point had two counter attacking goals that just happened to catch us off guard,” said George. “Tough end to the season for our boys but I’m really proud of them and the season they had.”
For Crown Point, they will now move on to face Schroon Lake/Newcomb next Monday, Oct. 24, with a time to be announced later.
Crown Point 2, Bouquet Valley 0
CP 2 0 — 2
BVCS 0 0 — 0
Second Half- 1, CP, Filho, 28:54. 2, CP, Carey, 36:00.
Shots- BVCS, 23-6.
Saves- Tompkins, CP, 21. King, BVCS, 4.
Keene 4
Seton Catholic 2
KEENE VALLEY — The Beavers edged out the Knights, 4-2, Thursday at home, to advance to the semifinal round of sectional play. The Beavers scored two unanswered goals late to break a tie score and extend their season for at least another weekend.
In the first half, Seton Catholic struck first when Aiden Pearl scored just one minute into the game.
However, Pablo Marin would respond for Keene, scoring off a corner kick from Jonny Caito. Five minutes later, Caito would find Keenan Warner for a goal off yet another corner kick, giving Keene a 2-1 lead going to the break.
Again, Pearl and the Knights would waste no time landing another blow, as Pearl scored just before the two-minute mark of the second half, evening the score at 2-2. With just over ten minutes to play, the Beavers would break the tie with a Brayden Harmer score. Marin would score again for good measure at the 38-minute mark and the team would hold that lead for the remainder of the match, winning their first sectional game on their new soccer field.
With the win, the Beavers will now travel to Beekmantown for a matchup with the #1-seeded Eagles on Monday, Oct. 24, at 11:00 a.m.
Keene 4, Seton Catholic 2
SC 1 1 — 2
KCS 2 2 — 2
First Half- 1, SC, Pearl, 1:00. 2, KCS, Marin (Caito), 24:24. 3, KCS, Warner (Caito), 29:58.
Second Half- 4, SC, Pearl, 1:33. 5, KCS, Harmer, 29:00. 6, KCS, Marin, 38:36.
Shots- KCS, 10-8.
Saves- Metcalf, SC, 9. Gagnon, KCS, 6.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 6
Johnsburg/Minerva 0
SCHROON LAKE — Logan Bush netted a hat trick as Schroon/Lake Newcomb advanced in Class D sectional play. The second seed SL/N, topped seven seed Johnsburg/Minerva, 6-0.
Both teams had opportunities to score as SL/N outshot the Irish by a total 33-13.
In the first half when Bush scored on an unassisted play in the 24 minute, the floodgates opened. Bush would score for a second time, less than two minutes later, when Isiah Pelkey found Bush ready for a pass.
Scoring remained the same, until the 11 minute mark in the second half when Antonio Brown was set up to score by teammate Roman Deslauriers.
Five minutes later Pelkey would score one of his own as he pushed the lead 4-0.
Bush would again make his mark on the contest scoring the last two goals of the match. The first came at the 23 minute mark when Pelkey assisted on the goal. The latter came off the foot of Logan Philips in the final minutes of the match.
With the win Schroon Lake/Newcomb advances to the semifinals of Section D. They are slated to host sixth seed Crown Point, Monday with a time yet to be announced.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 6, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
SL/N 2 4 - 6
J/M 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, SL/N, Bush, 24:24. 2, SL/N, Bush (Pelkey), 26:05.
Second Half- 3, SL/N, Brown (Deslauriers, 11:18. 4, SL/N, Pelkey, 16:18. 5, SL/N, Bush (Pelkey), 23:22. 6, SL/N, Bush (Phillips), 37:45.
Shots- SL/N 33-13
Saves- Poirier, JB/M, 9. Carniglia, SL/N, 9 Hurtado, SL/N, 1.
