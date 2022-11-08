BEEKMANTOWN — Good teams, every once in a while, need to find a way to win a game when they’re not at their best.
That was the case for the Chazy boys’ soccer team on Saturday.
Gunner Frenyea and Peter LaBarge scored second-half goals as the Section VII-champion Eagles edged Section X winner Chateaugay, 2-0, to earn a return trip to the NYSPHSAA Class D final four.
The Bulldogs (14-6) gave the Eagles everything they wanted in the first half as the two settled for a scoreless opening stanza.
“Certainly, we have played better first halves this season,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “The wind was a factor and we were going against it in the first half. But Chateaugay played well and credit to them.
“Both teams had chances to score and Chateaugay could have been ahead in the game.”
The Eagles (17-0-1) finally got on the board with 14:57 gone in the second half when Frenyea took the ball down the left side, cut to the net, eventually found himself one-on-one with Chateaugay keeper Marc Bechard III and tucked the ball into the net.
“Gunner made a long run and kept battling with an amazing effort,” McAuliffe said. “I’m happy for him and it was a game changer.
“Today, I felt whoever got the first goal would dictate the rest of the game.”
“We came out sloppy and didn’t play well,” senior forward Reagan Dudyak said. “Coach (McAuliffe) said at the half we needed to come out and get one. We were able to pick it up and get the job done.
“We felt we should have been able to get a goal way sooner. But, most certainly, it was important to get that first one.”
Then, less than two minutes later at 16:45, Dylan McAfee sent a pass to LaBarge, who scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0.
Chazy finished with a 13-6 shot edge and goalie Zamir Foster was there when he was needed.
“There were times during the season when Zamir didn’t see a lot of shots,” McAuliffe said. “But we needed him today and he produced. He played a great game and kept us in it.
“If it wasn’t for him, who knows what may have happened.”
Chazy will now play in the final four semifinals on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Middletown’s Faller Field against Section IV winner Southern Cayuga.
The other semifinal, at 11:15 at the same location, will have Section V’s Fillmore against Section XI’s Greenport.
The Class D state title contest will take place on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. on Faller Field.
“We knew Chateaugay was good and they played a phenomenal game,” Dudyak said. “We’re extremely happy to go back to the final four again, especially for the seniors on the team.”
“I’m very proud of the boys,” McAuliffe said. “There were a handful of times this season when we questioned just how good we would be with so many new players in the back.
“But, here we are. That’s a testament to our players’ ability and also the heart they have shown throughout the season.”
—
Chazy 2, Chateaugay 0
CHCS 0 0 - 0
CCS 0 2 - 2
Second half- 1, CCRS, Frenyea, 14:57. 2, CCRS, LaBarge (McAfee), 16:45.
Shots- Chazy, 13-6.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 6. Bechard, CCS, 10.
