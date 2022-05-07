SEASON OVERVIEW: Girls lacrosse building presence in North Country

The girls lacrosse season for the merged Section VII-X is already underway, and two local teams, Plattsburgh High and Saranac Lake Placid (SLP), are making strides as they grow their respective programs.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
The Hornets are now in their second season with a schedule of 14 games and an active roster of 24 players, featuring students from seven area schools
“Tremendous growth for a new program,” coach Ken Knelly said.
The team graduated eight players from the inaugural squad and with that much of its offensive firepower. While the departed players accounted for 80 percent of last year’s goals, new players are bringing lacrosse skills honed at the club level, speed on the field and an energy that is growing as the season progresses.
Returning starters on defense and in goal are anchoring the team, providing spirit and focus. The team includes three seniors, Sophia Brown, Ada Johnston and Reese Montville, who bring determination and leadership. Home games are being played at the PHS lower field near the Webb Island Footbridge, at AuSable Valley High School and at Plattsburgh State.
The section features competitive and talented players and teams, including defending champion Salmon River as well as Canton and Massena.
The remaining Plattsburgh High schedule is as follows:
May 10: vs Salmon River, 5:30 p.m.
May 12: vs Massena, 5:30 p.m.
May 13: at Heuvelton, 5 p.m.
May 19: at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
—
Players lost
Annemarie Geiger, Krista Gruber, Celine Juneau, Natalie Kay, Cheyenne Knelly, Kiara Maggy, Christina Maglione and Robin Trombly.
Players returning
Sophia Brown, Bella Girard, Adrienne Gonyo, Ada Johnston, Jillian Kain, Susie Kennedy, Cecilia LaBarge, Reese Montville, Katie Rondeau and Kaydence Rovers.
Newcomers
Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez, Zoriah Bannister, Kamryn Bezio, Callie Castine, Taylor Durney, Emilee Geiger, Reese Gregoire, Morgan Hall, Annie Johnson, Ava Johnson, Marina Kane, Amelia Lebrun, Shelby Midgett, Avery Parker and Danajiah Williams.
SLP
The SLP program this season consists of both talented veterans who have been playing since they were young, and girls who are just picking up a stick for the first time this year, but coaches Jeff Denkenberger and Josh Dann are confident in their team’s abilities.
“The competitiveness along with athleticism will hopefully allow us to compete at a high level,” Denkenberger said. “We are very excited this year with the SLP team we have.”
Alex LaDue, Sydney Dann and Weber Hemsley are all returning for the squad, all as captains this year.
Last year, LaDue was out for the season after recovering from knee surgery.
“Alex will be one of the toughest competitors in the league, so we are very excited to have her back on the roster,” Denkenberger said.
They’re also excited for both Dann and Hemsley to return, to set forth the leadership the younger players need to learn from in varsity level lacrosse.
“If Sydney can bring the same game she has always played, she will be another one of our fiercest competitors up front,” he said. “Having leaders like these three are going to allow us to compete at a very high level we anticipate.”
“We are counting on our athleticism, positive attitudes and competitiveness to bring this team together to have a successful season. These girls are an amazing group who are fun to coach.”
The remaining SLP roster is as follows:
May 7: vs Heuvelton at NCCC, 10 a.m.
May 9: at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 4:30 p.m.
May 11: vs Potsdam at NCCC, 4:30 p.m.
May 14 at Salmon River, 10 a.m.
May 17: vs Canton at NCCC, 4:30 p.m.
May 19: vs Plattsburgh at NCCC, 4:30 p.m.
May 20: vs Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5:30 p.m.
—
Roster
Nelle Aaron, Lily Buzzell, Samara Cirikovic, Vella Cook, Addison Dann, Sydney Dann, Lexee Daunais, Sabine Denkenberger, Lily Fisher, Weber Hemsley, Sydney Lawrence, Alex LaDue, Kailyn Mader, Azra Michael, Kathleen Montroy, Morgan Olsen, Lizzie Owens, Phoebe Peer, Erin Roth, Jordanna Samburgh, Katie Samperi, Ruby Smith, Malea White, Lisa Wilson, Emma Wood and Kaitlyn Yando.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.