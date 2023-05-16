PORT KENT — It was a competitive day at Harmony Golf Course on Monday afternoon, as the Eagles and Patriots battled it out with no match being decided by more than seven strokes. However, the Eagles would prevail in a contest that came down to strokes, led by Keagan Seamone’s 39 the group would win the match, 193-189.
Seth Beebe and Cooper Burdo also picked up victories for the Eagles to give the group three points in the match, while Jack Thomas, Oliver Dorr and Emma Vilegi pick up wins for the Patriots.
Thomas would shoot the low round for AuSable Valley, posting a 42 at No. 2.
—
Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 3 (183-189)
No. 1- Seamone (BCS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 39-42.
No. 2- Thomas (AVCS) def. O. Beebe (BCS), 42-48.
No. 3- S. Beebe (BCS) def. Crowningshield (AVCS), 49-54.
No. 4- Burdo (BCS) def. Hart (AVCS), 47-51.
No. 5- Dorr (AVCS) def. Brayton (BCS), 54-55.
No. 6- Vilegi (AVCS) def. Peryer (BCS), 54-61.
Lake Placid 3 (170)
Northeastern Clinton 3 (180)
CHAMPLAIN — The Blue Bombers battled the elements and the Cougars at their golf match Monday afternoon. Led by Brady Tremblay’s even par and Chris Byrne’s 49 the Blue Bombers would win the match in a tiebreaker, 170-180.
“Impressive round by Brady Tremblay to shoot even par in high winds,” Northeastern Clinton coach Matt Fredette said. “Great job by the Lake Placid team coming to our course and shooting some good scores in tough conditions to win the tiebreaker.”
Northeastern Clinton would still put up a valiant effort on their home course, as Evan Manor would shoot a 44 and Carter Fredette a 49 to both tie with their opponents in the No. 3 and 4 matchups.
Maxx Rabideau and Peyton Palmer would also shoot sub-50 scores for the Cougars, as Rabideau would tally a 48 and Palmer a 46, respectively, in the home loss.
—
Lake Placid 3, NCCS 3 (170-180)
No. 1- Tremblay (LP) def. B. Fredette (NCCS).
No. 2- Byrne (LP) def. Castine (NCCS), 41-49.
No. 3- Manor (NCCS) halved with Draper (LP), 44-44.
No. 4- C. Fredette (NCCS) halved with Bell (LP), 49-49.
No. 5- Rabideau (NCCS) def. Cecunjanin (LP), 48-58.
No. 6- Palmer (NCCS) def. Gotham (LP), 46-72.
Peru 5
Ticonderoga 1
TICONDEROGA — Peru had no problem taking on the windy conditions in Ticonderoga Monday afternoon, as Nicholas Palmer’s 41 would lead the way for a 5-1 victory on the road.
Palmer would see some help from up and down the lineup, with Liam Clark carding a 43, Cooper Sweeney and Patrik Clark 49’s and Hayden Pelkey with a 51 all to win their matchups.
“Noah Wells was the low round for Ticonderoga with a 46 and Kim Wojcik played a nice round to win a point,” Ticonderoga coach Jay Wells said.
—
Peru 5, Ticonderoga 1
No. 1- Palmer (PCS) def. Wells (TCS), 41-46.
No. 2- L. Clark (PCS) def. Coffman (AVCS), 43-59.
No. 3- Sweeney (PCS) def. Osier (TCS), 49-64.
No. 4- P. Clark (PCS) def. Smith (TCS), 49-65.
No. 5- Pelkey (PCS) def. O’Neal (TCS), 51-66.
No. 6- Wojcik (TCS) def. Miner (PCS), 68-69.
Saranac 4
Plattsburgh 2
PLATTSBURGH — While it may not have been the easiest victory, a win is a win and the Chiefs earned a timely one as they gear up for sectional play, narrowly defeating the Hornets, 4-2, at Bluff Point Monday.
Plattsburgh would start the match with a win at No. 1, with Cohen Fitzwater just beating Dax Lashway by two strokes, 45-47. Saranac’s Nate Hamel however, would even things up with a win at No. 2, also shooting a 45.
Jacques Gervich would get the only other victory for the Hornets, shooting a 52 at No. 3, as Chiefs’ Noah Terry, Jason Mather and Rhys Fraser would all win tightly contested duels in the No. 4 thru 6 matchups to seal the contest.
—
Saranac 4, Plattsburgh 2
No. 1- Fitzwater (PHS) def. Lashway (SCS), 45-47.
No. 2- N. Hamel (SCS) def. Hackett (PHS), 45-48.
No. 3- Gervich (PHS) def. Dingman (SCS), 52-54.
No. 4- Terry (SCS) def. Champagne (PHS), 49-50.
No. 5- Mather (SCS) def. O’Brien (PHS), 58-66.
No. 6- Fraser (SCS) def. Trombley (PHS), 56-58.
MVAC
Willsboro 3.5
Keene 2.5
LAKE PLACID — The top of the lineup did its job for the Warriors in their match on Monday, as thanks winning the No. 1, 2 and 3 matchups the group was able to hold on to win their road contest with the Beavers, 3.5-2.5, at Craig Wood Golf and Country Club.
Finn Walker, Mallory Arnold and Gavin Aines would all pick up wins for Willsboro, while Rocket Van Campen and Carter Smith would earn wins for Keene at No. 4 and 6.
The two squads tying the No. 6 matchup would be enough for Willsboro to avoid the tiebreaker and win the match.
—
Willsboro 3.5, Keene 2.5
No. 1- Walker (WCS) def. Tansey (KCS), 5-and-3.
No. 2- Arnold (WCS) def. Durant (KCS), 5-and-3.
No. 3- Aines (WCS) def. Kelley (KCS), 5-and-4.
No. 4- Van Campen (KCS) def. Rallston (WCS), 3-up.
No. 5- Smith (KCS).
No. 6- Both teams split.
FRIDAY
BOYS
Boquet Valley 6
Keene 0
Boquet Valley 4
Plattsburgh 2
ELIZABETHTOWN — While being a home match for Keene, the Beavers were swept 6-0 by the Griffins.
With the win the Griffins concluded a MVAC regular season at 8-0.
Both Leo Hatch of Boquet Valley and Cohen Fitzwater of Plattsburgh carded a 42 to halve their match while being named medalists. They would both birdie the Par-3 7th.
Five of the six matches between the Griffins and Hornets were tied or within five strokes.
Aidan Durant had the low round for Keene with a 65.
—
No 1. Hatch (BV) won vs Keene by forfeit.
No 1. Hatch (BV) halved Fitzwater (PHS), 42-42.
No 2. Braden Liberi (BV) won vs Keene by forfeit.
No 2. Braden Liberi (BV) halved vs PHS.
No 3. Leibeck (BV) def Durant (KCS), 2&1.
No 3. Leibeck (BV) def Gervich (PHS), 2-up.
No 4. Bryce Liberi (BV) def Smith (KCS), 5&3.
No 4. Bryce Liberi (BV) def. Edwards (PHS), 4&3.
No 5. Tompkins (BV) def. Kelley (KCS), 4&3.
No 5. Tompkins (BV) def. Patcher (PHS), 2&1.
GIRLS
PLATTSBURGH 164
BOQUET VALLEY 170
BOQUET VALLEY 170
KEENE 209
ELIZABETHTOWN — It was a 3v3 tri-match at Cobble Hill in team stroke play. There would be no individual winners.
The Hornets would defeat the Griffins by six strokes, while the Griffins shot a combined 39 strokes lower than the Beavers.
Plattsburgh’s Ava O’brien and Steffi Trombley were within one stroke of each other, 46 and 47 respectively, for the low round of the match.
Lily Cushan led Boquet Valley with a 50 while Sara Tansey carded a 56 for Keene.
—
No 1. Trombley (PHS) 47. Tansey (KCS) 56. Lobdell (BV) 58
No 2. O’Brien (PHS) 46. Kullman (BV) 62, Silverstein (KCS) 75
No 3. Cushman (BV) 50. Comins (PHS) 71. Smith (KCS) 78.
CVAC
AuSable Valley 3 (168)
Saranac Lake 3 (198)
PORT KENT — It was a great Friday afternoon for Porter Goodman and the Patriots, as not only did Goodman post a career low 34, but his team also came away with a victory in their senior night match over the Red Storm.
The match would come down to strokes, with both squads earning three points a piece. Goodman would shoot the low-score for the match at No.1, however, Saranac Lake’s Evan Hochwald would earn a win at No. 2, shooting a 43.
Ethan crowningshield and Ethan Hart pulled out the other two victories for the Patriots, at No. 3 and 4, followed by the Red Storm’s David Rascoe and Noah Hastings nabbing wins at 5 and 6.
AuSable Valley would eventually win the match in the tiebreaker via strokes, 168-198, in what was a thrilling way to send the soon-to-be graduates off.
“It was a great win for the Patriots on Senior night, honoring senior Tim lloyd,” AuSable Valley coach Todd Pierson said.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Saranac Lake 3 (168-198)
No 1. Goodman (AV) def. Jewtraw (SL), 34-46.
No 2. Hochwald (SL) def. Thomas (AV), 43-45.
No 3. Crowningshield (AV) def McGinnis-Theis (SL), 40-53.
No 4. Hart (AV) def. Patnode (SL), 49-57.
No 5. Rascoe (SL) def. Dorr (AV), 56-63.
No 6. Hastings (SL) def. Vilegi (AV), 60-56.
BEEKMANTOWN 4
SARANAC 2
PLATTSBURGH — There weren’t many mistakes in Friday’s match at The Barracks between the Eagles and Chiefs, as with golfers solid scores all -around, every player was forced to be precise and accurate. However, the bottom of the Eagles lineup would come thru for their team, winning the last four matchups to take home the victory, 4-2.
Saranac’s Dax Lashway would be the medalist for the match, tallying a 42 and winning the No. 1 matchup, with teammate Nate Hamel getting a victory at No. 2, after shooting a 45.
It would be all Beekmantown from there, as Seth Beebe, Cooper Burdo, Camden Brayton and Aidan Rocheleau would win the three thru six matchups, with Beebe and Burdo leading the charge both shooting 44’s.
No golfer shot over 60, in what was a respectable day for all on the course.
—
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 2
No 1. Lashway (SCS) def. Seamore (BCS), 42-43.
No 2. N. Hamel (SCS) def. O. Beebe (BCS), 45-53.
No 3. S. Beebe (BCS) def. Dingman (SCS), 44-51.
No 4. Burdo (BCS) def. Terry (SCS), 44-51.
No 5. Brayton (BCS) def. L. Hamel (SCS), 53-58.
No 6. Rocheleau (BCS) def. Mather (SCS), 49-51.
