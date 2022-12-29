Boquet Valley 44
Peru 32
PLATTSBURGH — After losing their opening round matchup of the Cougar Holiday Classic, the Griffins responded with a resounding victory in their second round game, defeating the Nighthawks, 44-32.
Even though Boquet Valley was able to come away with the double-digit victory, the contest was tightly contested throughout its early stages. At halftime, Boquet Valley had just a four-point lead, but in the second half outscored their opponent 27-19, to secure the win.
“Our team defense gave us some breathing room in the middle two quarters,” said Griffins coach Hokey McKinely.
Ella Lobdell led the Griffins offensively, scoring 19 points, while teammate Abbey Schwoebel posted a near triple-double, with six points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Peru’s Destiny Snider would lead her team in scoring, with nine points, however, there wouldn’t be enough scoring elsewhere as the group finishes the tournament with a 1-1 record.
—
Boquet Valley 44, Peru 32
Peru (32)
D. Snider 2-5-9, Prescott 0-0-0, Z. Snider 1-0-2, Berry 3-1-7, Duprey 4-0-8, Lawyer 0-0-0, Mirville 0-1-1, Corral 0-0-0, St. Denis 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-8-32.
Boquet Valley (44)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 2-0-5, Schwoebel 2-2-6, C. Reynolds 0-0-0, Bisselle 1-0-2, Lobdell 7-3-19, Hickey 1-0-2, Caputo 3-0-6, Denton 2-0-4. TOTALS: 18-5-44.
Halftime- BVCS, 17-13.
3-point field goals- BVCS (3) Lobdell 2, Pulsifer.
BOYS
Ticonderoga 49
Peru 31
PORT HENRY — The Sentinels jumped out to a 30-8 lead on Wednesday, in the second round of the Judy’s Alzheimer’s basketball tournament, and they didn’t look back. While they would be outscored in the second half, 23-19, the Sentinels would still hang on for a double-digit victory over the Nighthawks to earn their first conference win of the year.
The Sentinels saw scoring from seven different players in the win, but leading the team was Thomas Montalbano, who scored 13 in the win; Ayden Smith would be the only other Sentinel to finish in double figures scoring wise, with 11.
For Peru, who are still searching for their first conference win, Hunter Eagle and Morgan McCormick would combine for 19 of their team’s 31 points in the loss.
—
Ticonderoga 49, Peru 31
Ticonderoga (49)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 3-4-11, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 5-2-13, Vigliotti 3-3-9, Belden 1-0-2, Drinkwine 1-0-3, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 1-0-3, Swajger 3-2-8. TOTALS: 14-11-49.
Peru (31)
McCormick 1-4-7, Eagle 5-0-12, Breen 1-0-2, Petro 0-0-0, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 0-1-1, Osborne 1-0-2, Parent 2-0-5, Engstrom 0-0-0, Allen 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-5-31.
Halftime- TCS, 30-8.
3-point field goals- TCS (4) A. Smith, Montalbano, Drinkwine, Perron. PCS (4) Eagle 2, McCormick, Parent.
Moriah 71
Plattsburgh 34
PORT HENRY — The Vikings continued to assert their position as one of the top teams in Section VII hoops on Wednesday with a dominant win over the Hornets in their second round game of the Judy’s Alzheimer Classic, 71-34.
“Moriah came out and played great defense in the first half and shot the ball extremely well. We scored some easy baskets in transition and shared the ball to get everyone involved,” said Moriah coach Brian Cross.
In the first half the Vikings were able to open up a commanding, 40-17, lead and would hold the Hornets to an identical total in the second half to secure the 30-plus point victory. Rowan Swan was one of the key catalysts in the win, scoring a game-high 19 points, while teammates Brady Olcott and Cooper Allen also would finish in double-figures, combining for 21 points.
For the Hornets, Max Filosca continued his solid start to the season, leading his team with 10 points in the loss, respectively.
